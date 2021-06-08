Results: NCAA baseball regionals, June 7

Earlier Monday, South Alabama held the Bulls to five hits in a 4-0 win to force a second title game. Hunter Stokes had hit a three-run home run in the third inning to pace the Jaguars in that win.

Starkville Regional

Mississippi State 6, Campbell 5: The Bulldogs advanced to their fifth straight super regional. Campbell scored three in the first inning, but MSU reliever Houston Harding entered and went five innings, striking out a career-high 10. Landon Sims pitched the last three innings for his ninth save. Kamren James, who was named MVP of the regional, led Mississippi State with three RBIs and two hits, including his 11th homer of the season. The Bulldogs averaged 10 runs per game during the regional. For Campbell, Spencer Packard drove in three RBIs as his three-run home run gave the Camels a 3-2 lead in the first inning.

Fort Worth Regional