Results: NCAA baseball regionals, June 7

Below are Monday's results from the regionals of the NCAA baseball tournament.
* * *
Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas 6, Nebraska 2: Get the full story.
Stanford Regional
Stanford vs. IC Irvine, late
Oxford Regional
Mississippi 12, Southern Miss 9: The Rebels led 9-0 after two innings and went on to outslug Southern Miss in a game that featured 11 homers. Tim Elko led the Rebels with two homers, including a grand slam that made it 9-0, as he finished with five RBIs. It was the second grand slam of the regional for Elko, who is playing with a torn ACL he suffered in April. Southern Miss, which beat Ole Miss 10-7 on Sunday, hit six homers, including three in the fifth inning when it pulled within 10-7. But closer Taylor Broadway pitched two scoreless innings for the save and regional title. Reed Trimble hit a pair of two-run home runs to lead Southern Miss’ offense.
Gainesville Regional
South Florida 6, South Alabama 4: South Florida reached the super regionals for the first time by holding off the Jaguars. Jarrett Eaton drove in three runs as his RBI single in the sixth put the Bulls ahead for good. South Florida led 3-2 after seven innings and 4-3 after eight before taking advantage of a Jaguar error to score twice in the top of the ninth. South Alabama’s Santi Montiel homered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Joseph Sanchez then got a groundout for his first save of the season.
Earlier Monday, South Alabama held the Bulls to five hits in a 4-0 win to force a second title game. Hunter Stokes had hit a three-run home run in the third inning to pace the Jaguars in that win.
Starkville Regional
Mississippi State 6, Campbell 5: The Bulldogs advanced to their fifth straight super regional. Campbell scored three in the first inning, but MSU reliever Houston Harding entered and went five innings, striking out a career-high 10. Landon Sims pitched the last three innings for his ninth save. Kamren James, who was named MVP of the regional, led Mississippi State with three RBIs and two hits, including his 11th homer of the season. The Bulldogs averaged 10 runs per game during the regional. For Campbell, Spencer Packard drove in three RBIs as his three-run home run gave the Camels a 3-2 lead in the first inning.
Fort Worth Regional
Dallas Baptist 8, Oregon State 5: Dallas Baptist rallied from a 5-0 deficit to earn its second super regional berth and first since 2011. Andrew Benefield hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning. Ryan Wrobleski, who went 7 of 10 in the regional, hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and River Town added another two-run shot in the eighth. Oregon State had the tying at the plate in the ninth, but after a pitching change, Dominic Hamel got a groundout to end the game. The Beavers defeated Dallas Baptist on a walk-off homer on Sunday night, but they hurt themselves by allowing 10 walks and hitting three batters in Monday’s game.
Columbia Regional
Virginia vs. Old Dominion, postponed. The game was rained out and is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday. Virginia lost the opening game of the regional to South Carolina and defeated Old Dominion 8-3 on Sunday night.
Eugene Regional
Oregon vs. LSU, late