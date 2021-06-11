 Skip to main content
Results: NCAA baseball super regionals, June 11
BASEBALL

Arkansas

Arkansas' Kole Ramage throws against North Carolina State in the ninth inning of Friday's super regional game.

 MICHAEL WOODS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Below are Friday's results from NCAA baseball tournament's super regionals.

* * *

Vanderbilt 2, East Carolina 0: Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings, while allowing just three hits, and the Commodores held on to begin a best-of-three series in the Nashville Super Regional. Vanderbilt (44-15), the No. 4 overall seed, can secure its fifth trip to the College World Series — all coming since 2011 — with a win over East Carolina (44-16) on Saturday. ECU needs two straight wins to advance to its first CWS in program history. Rocker (13-3) and ECU starter Gavin Williams (10-1) combined for 24 strikeouts.

Stanford 15, Texas Tech 3: Brendan Beck set a career high with 13 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, Christian Robinson had four RBIs and the Cardinal opened the Lubbock Super Regional with a victory. Stanford (37-15) is seeking its first appearance in the College World Series since 2008. Texas Tech (39-16) needs to win the next two games to go to its fifth CWS in the past seven seasons. Beck, who entered with a 1.69 ERA over his previous four outings spanning 32 innings, allowed just two runs on six hits.

Arkansas 21, N.C. State 2: Robert Moore went 4 for 5 with two home runs and a double, finishing with five RBIs and five runs scored as the top-seeded Razorbacks overwhelmed the Wolfpack in Game 1 of the Fayetteville Super Regional. Moore had plenty of help as Arkansas picked up its 50th win of the season against 11 losses. Charlie Welch went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double, driving in four and scoring four times while raising his average to .400 on the season. Cullen Smith had two hits, including a grand slam. The Razorbacks scored runs off six of the seven pitchers they faced.

Mississippi at Arizona: Game ongoing

