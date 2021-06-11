Results: NCAA baseball super regionals, June 11

Below are Friday's results from NCAA baseball tournament's super regionals.
* * *
Vanderbilt 2, East Carolina 0: Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings, while allowing just three hits, and the Commodores held on to begin a best-of-three series in the Nashville Super Regional. Vanderbilt (44-15), the No. 4 overall seed, can secure its fifth trip to the College World Series — all coming since 2011 — with a win over East Carolina (44-16) on Saturday. ECU needs two straight wins to advance to its first CWS in program history. Rocker (13-3) and ECU starter Gavin Williams (10-1) combined for 24 strikeouts.
Stanford 15, Texas Tech 3: Brendan Beck set a career high with 13 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, Christian Robinson had four RBIs and the Cardinal opened the Lubbock Super Regional with a victory. Stanford (37-15) is seeking its first appearance in the College World Series since 2008. Texas Tech (39-16) needs to win the next two games to go to its fifth CWS in the past seven seasons. Beck, who entered with a 1.69 ERA over his previous four outings spanning 32 innings, allowed just two runs on six hits.
Arkansas 21, N.C. State 2: Robert Moore went 4 for 5 with two home runs and a double, finishing with five RBIs and five runs scored as the top-seeded Razorbacks overwhelmed the Wolfpack in Game 1 of the Fayetteville Super Regional. Moore had plenty of help as Arkansas picked up its 50th win of the season against 11 losses. Charlie Welch went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double, driving in four and scoring four times while raising his average to .400 on the season. Cullen Smith had two hits, including a grand slam. The Razorbacks scored runs off six of the seven pitchers they faced.
Mississippi at Arizona: Game ongoing