Results: NCAA baseball super regionals, June 12

Below are Saturday's results from NCAA baseball tournament's super regionals.
* * *
Vanderbilt 4, East Carolina 1: Jack Leiter had 10 strikeouts in seven innings as Vanderbilt advanced to the College World Series. Leiter (10-3) allowed two hits, one of them a solo home run to Josh Moylan in the seventh. It was the only run the Commodores (45-15) allowed during the series after winning Friday’s opener 2-0.
Mississippi State 9, Notre Dame 8: Logan Tanner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh as Mississippi State rallied from a four-run deficit to win the series opener. Tanner gave the Bulldogs (44-15) a 9-8 lead then Landon Sims struck out three in two perfect innings for his 10th save of the season. Preston Johnson (3-0) got the win after a giving up one run in 2 2/3 innings.
N.C. State 6, Arkansas 5: Jose Torres hit the first of three N.C. State home runs in the fourth inning, and the Wolfpack forced a Game 3 against the No. 1 overall seed. Sam Highfill (8-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, with five strikeouts. He gave up two hits.
Stanford 9, Texas Tech 0: Brock Jones hit three home runs, Alex Williams tossed a shutout and Stanford advanced to the CWS. Jones went 3 for 5 and scored four runs. His solo home run in the first, grand slam in the sixth and solo shot in the eighth accounted for all six of his RBIs.
Dallas Baptist 6, Virginia 5: Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning to help Dallas Baptist win in a Game 1 delayed almost four hours due to weather. It was the Patriots’ first win in a super regional and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series. Dallas Baptist (41-16) erased a 5-2 deficit in the fifth and sixth innings, and Benefield’s homer in the seventh made it 6-5.
Tennessee 4, LSU 2: Jordan Beck had a two-run single in a three-run bottom of the sixth as the Volunteers took command in the series opener.
Texas4, South Florida 3
Mississippi 12, Arizona 3