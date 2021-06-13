Results: NCAA baseball super regionals, June 12

Below are Saturday's results from NCAA baseball tournament's super regionals.

* * *

Vanderbilt 4, East Carolina 1: Jack Leiter had 10 strikeouts in seven innings as Vanderbilt advanced to the College World Series. Leiter (10-3) allowed two hits, one of them a solo home run to Josh Moylan in the seventh. It was the only run the Commodores (45-15) allowed during the series after winning Friday’s opener 2-0.

Mississippi State 9, Notre Dame 8: Logan Tanner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh as Mississippi State rallied from a four-run deficit to win the series opener. Tanner gave the Bulldogs (44-15) a 9-8 lead then Landon Sims struck out three in two perfect innings for his 10th save of the season. Preston Johnson (3-0) got the win after a giving up one run in 2 2/3 innings.

N.C. State 6, Arkansas 5: Jose Torres hit the first of three N.C. State home runs in the fourth inning, and the Wolfpack forced a Game 3 against the No. 1 overall seed. Sam Highfill (8-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, with five strikeouts. He gave up two hits.