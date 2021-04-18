 Skip to main content
Ryan Mantle leads Creighton to victory against San Jose State
BASEBALL

Ryan Mantle leads Creighton to victory against San Jose State

The Husker will look to enhance their post season hosting resume by staying a top the Big Ten standings.

Ryan Mantle had three hits and three RBIs to lead Creighton to a 6-4 win over San Jose State on Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park.

Mantle had an RBI single in the first inning as the Bluejays never trailed.

Nolan Clifford also had three hits and drove in two for the Bluejays (11-7).

Jonah Smith worked the first six innings to earn the win. Ryan Windham pitched three scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Creighton, winners of seven straight, will finish its series with San Jose State on Monday at noon.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

