Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Maryland

Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln
Video stream: BTN+ Friday and Sunday; NET Saturday
6:30 p.m. Friday: LHP Cade Povich (2-1, 3.95 ERA) vs. RHP Sean Burke (1-1, 4.78)
2 p.m. Saturday: RHP Chance Hroch (2-0, 5.04) vs. RHP Nick Dean (0-0, 4.50)
Noon Sunday: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-0, 5.87) vs. RHP Jason Savacool (4-0, 3.82)
Scouting Nebraska (13-5): The Husker lineup has found continuity at the top, with the first six batters staying the same for the past seven games. The offense has averaged 9.5 runs per contest in that span and sits atop the league (26th nationally) in scoring overall (7.5). Those established hitters are Joe Acker (.440 on-base percentage), Jaxon Hallmark (.462), Spencer Schwellenbach (.457), Cam Chick (.419), Max Anderson (.425) and Luke Roskam (.500). … Nebraska won a road series at Illinois last weekend despite its rotation underperforming compared to recent outings. But the bullpen responded with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 18-to-1 in 14 relief innings while allowing eight earned runs (5.14 ERA). The offense and defense (three errors) did enough from there in a hitter-friendly environment. … Nebraska is alone atop the Big Ten standings, a half game ahead of Michigan, but coach Will Bolt said he can’t tell it from watching his players. “No change whatsoever,” Bolt said. “You ask our group of guys, it’s not something that’s unexpected.”
Scouting Maryland (9-10): After a 2-5 start to the season, the Terps have begun to resemble the Big Ten contenders many projected them to be. They have won four of their past five — all against top-five league teams — including a 17-7 pounding of a ranked Michigan squad Monday. Maryland’s strength has been offensive production: its 6.7 runs per game rank second in the conference behind only Nebraska and 60th nationally. The attack has been well-rounded, using power (slugging percentage of .445, third in the league), speed (league-high 24 steals) and the occasional sacrifice. The breakout star has been junior infielder Benjamin Cowles, whose nine homers pace the Big Ten while his 25 RBIs are No. 2. He’s a .379 hitter while senior outfielder Randy Bednar (.333) owns a league-best eight steals. … Less reliable for Maryland has been pitching (team ERA of 5.37 is ninth in the league, 170th nationally) and defense (fielding percentage of .965 is 11th, 183rd). But the staff generates bushels of strikeouts (182 in 161 innings), led by the sophomore Burke, whose 47 punchouts in 26⅓ innings equate to one of the best whiff rates in college baseball. He has struck out at least seven in all five of his 2021 starts. Savacool, meanwhile, is already a two-time Big Ten freshman of the week and has the rotation’s best ERA (3.82) while generating lots of weak contact.
Dugout chatter: Ideal weather should accompany Nebraska’s second home series of the spring. Forecasts call for sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s all weekend in a matchup of the Big Ten’s top two scoring offenses. … NU players are set to be vaccinated for COVID-19 next week while coaches are finishing up their own vaccinations this month. They will likely return to in-person media interviews sometime after that, though Big Ten-mandated testing will continue. …Maryland leads the all-time series 6-4, all since both have been conference programs. They last met in 2018. Bolt said the Terps are similar to his team as a deep and versatile group. “I think they’ve got, top to bottom, probably if not the best, one of the best rosters in terms of pure talent,” Bolt said. … Max Anderson, batting .366 with four homers in his first 18 collegiate games, said he has stayed with his hitting goggles in part because he’s never experimented with contacts. “I just tried glasses one time and I hit really well that night,” Anderson said. “So I just really never tried or have gone back.”
