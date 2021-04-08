Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Maryland

Scouting Maryland (9-10): After a 2-5 start to the season, the Terps have begun to resemble the Big Ten contenders many projected them to be. They have won four of their past five — all against top-five league teams — including a 17-7 pounding of a ranked Michigan squad Monday. Maryland’s strength has been offensive production: its 6.7 runs per game rank second in the conference behind only Nebraska and 60th nationally. The attack has been well-rounded, using power (slugging percentage of .445, third in the league), speed (league-high 24 steals) and the occasional sacrifice. The breakout star has been junior infielder Benjamin Cowles, whose nine homers pace the Big Ten while his 25 RBIs are No. 2. He’s a .379 hitter while senior outfielder Randy Bednar (.333) owns a league-best eight steals. … Less reliable for Maryland has been pitching (team ERA of 5.37 is ninth in the league, 170th nationally) and defense (fielding percentage of .965 is 11th, 183rd). But the staff generates bushels of strikeouts (182 in 161 innings), led by the sophomore Burke, whose 47 punchouts in 26⅓ innings equate to one of the best whiff rates in college baseball. He has struck out at least seven in all five of his 2021 starts. Savacool, meanwhile, is already a two-time Big Ten freshman of the week and has the rotation’s best ERA (3.82) while generating lots of weak contact.