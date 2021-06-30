 Skip to main content
Sea of maroon pours into downtown Omaha to celebrate Mississippi State's CWS win
BASEBALL

Sea of maroon pours into downtown Omaha to celebrate Mississippi State's CWS win

Fans

Fans sit on the outfield wall after Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The path to the CWS title series for Mississippi State and Vanderbilt

As the sun set in downtown Omaha Wednesday, a sea of maroon poured out of TD Ameritrade Park.

Mississippi State won its first national championship in any sport, besting defending College World Series champion Vanderbilt 9-0. For Bulldog fans, it was time to celebrate.

Cheers could be heard from blocks away after the game ended. Thousands of fans headed down the stadium steps and toward downtown businesses to raise a celebratory glass.

The attendance for the game was a record-setting 24,052, many of them dressed in maroon and white.

As he descended the stairs with his daughters, Tim Tubb couldn't contain his excitement and raised his fist into the air.

"It feels great," he said of the win. "I've been following the Bulldogs for 54 years. We've come so many times and come up short. I'm so proud of those young men, so proud of the fans. Everybody came out and supported the team."

For some fans, like Hunter Brown, the win was one they'd been waiting for their entire lives.

Brown traveled from Mississippi with his wife, Alayne Brown, and their baby girl, Ellie Brown.

"I'm 29 years old and I waited my entire life for this," Hunter Brown said outside the stadium. "For the first time, I'm a national champion and all these people here, they're all Bulldogs. That's all that matters, we all love each other."

When asked how he felt about the win as he headed out of the stadium, Brion Dowden put it simply.

"I can't feel my face right now," he said with a massive smile.

There's been a lot of heartbreak for the team over the years, Dowden said, "Twelve times here, this is the year it happened for us, people have been waiting a long time for this in Mississippi."

How will he celebrate?

"Probably won't sleep for days," Dowden said.

At least for Wednesday night, it seemed many Bulldogs wouldn't be sleeping, either.

The party was just getting started.

