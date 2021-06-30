Sea of maroon pours into downtown Omaha to celebrate Mississippi State's CWS win

As the sun set in downtown Omaha Wednesday, a sea of maroon poured out of TD Ameritrade Park.

Mississippi State won its first national championship in any sport, besting defending College World Series champion Vanderbilt 9-0. For Bulldog fans, it was time to celebrate.

Cheers could be heard from blocks away after the game ended. Thousands of fans headed down the stadium steps and toward downtown businesses to raise a celebratory glass.

The attendance for the game was a record-setting 24,052, many of them dressed in maroon and white.

As he descended the stairs with his daughters, Tim Tubb couldn't contain his excitement and raised his fist into the air.

"It feels great," he said of the win. "I've been following the Bulldogs for 54 years. We've come so many times and come up short. I'm so proud of those young men, so proud of the fans. Everybody came out and supported the team."

For some fans, like Hunter Brown, the win was one they'd been waiting for their entire lives.

Brown traveled from Mississippi with his wife, Alayne Brown, and their baby girl, Ellie Brown.