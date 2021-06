The second game of the CWS championship series between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt has entered a weather delay.

The delay went into effect at 5:44 p.m.

A time has not yet been announced for when play will begin. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/cws or follow @OWHcws on Twitter and Facebook for updates.

Vanderbilt took the first game of the series 8-2 on Monday and if necessary, Game 3 will played at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the fifth game during this CWS to be delayed, and the fourth by weather.