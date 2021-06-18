Shatel: 100% capacity and 110% sure we'll never take the CWS for granted

Where do I begin?
Sitting on the steps behind home plate at Rosenblatt Stadium, watching an LSU second baseman round the bases?
Or the Sunday night wedding of two North Carolina fans, a half-hour before first pitch, performed in Stadium View Sports Cards just across the street? Proprietor Greg Pivovar performed the ceremony — he had an online license — while Pete Rose cards and CWS posters were the witnesses.
The first Zesto shake. You never forget, right?
The rich organ music. Jack Payne’s voice (scoot together, please). Arizona players carrying the championship trophy through the streets, past the fans at the Blatt.
South Carolina, turning off the lights south of town and turning on the lights a year later just north.
And getting lost in that wonderful maze of tailgate smoke.
When a man spends a year in purgatory, he has time to think. About all the things he misses about the best sporting event of the year.
At the top of the list? I suppose it came to me one year ago this Saturday.
That was the day I drove down a sad, lonely 13th Street and walked up the stairs behind the CWS statue and gazed through the locked gates behind the home plate concourse at TD Ameritrade Park.
A couple who had just been married in Kansas City were there, having driven to see the place where the College World Series was played.
Then a dad and his sons showed up. Soon, others.
It was then, looking out over a silent stadium, that it struck me. What did I miss the most?
The people.
The magic of the College World Series is the people. Each fan has a favorite thing about the event, the thing that brings them back.
Throw all those individual passions, all that love, into one place and you have the College World Series.
That’s what I missed the most.
And that’s what I can’t wait to be around again this week.
That magic, those fans, are why the 2021 CWS might be the most anticipated College World Series in history.
And it might rank among the best of the bunch. Yes, before one pitch is thrown.
OK, there’s no opening ceremony. No autograph sessions. It won’t be perfectly back.
But the good vibes will be on overload the next two weeks, everywhere you look. An explosion of passion. Fireworks every night.
The fans are coming back, 100% strong, hopefully with vaccines and appetites in tow.
Make that 110%.
You know there will be many fans who don’t have a ticket and don’t need one to come downtown again, park the car and walk around among the masses.
Hanging out, man. It’s a CWS tradition. It’s back. We’re all back.
Downtown Omaha is ready to take your order. The Capitol District never got its grand opening of sporting events last year. There are other new spots around the area. And most of the old ones, too.
But besides the economic shot in the arm — pun intended — the next couple of weeks are about the morale boost, too.
For many Omahans, the CWS is the mirror into the city’s soul. Yeah, that’s deep.
But this event represents Omaha at its best and its core: Work hard, play hard. That’s the amateur athletes inside the park and the fans outside the park.
It’s hospitality and family and friends and, hey, come on over and join the tailgate. We’ve got plenty.
A pandemic doesn’t let you do that. A CWS at 100% says we might be here all night, please don’t lock the parking lots.
And I believe there’s a bonus to this summer of love at the CWS. And that is, the new place might finally get a hug.
This is the 10th CWS at TD Ameritrade Park. It’s been an awkward first decade at times.
Fans were slow to accept the new ballpark. The complaint window was overrun.
Home plate faced the wrong direction. Not enough home runs. Not enough personality or charm. Mostly, it wasn’t, you know, the other place.
Every ballpark must earn its stripes. That happens over time, and mostly with games and drama and plays at the plate and swings that take away your breath. Memories.
But in the case of the CWS, tailgates and parties are part of the equation.
When we last left, and the Vandy Boys were turning out the lights in 2019, we were starting to figure it out.
The NCAA legislated a ball that leaves the yard, and tailgates (with the help of our SEC friends) have become entrenched, but the surrounding bars and eateries have their regulars, too.
And now as the merchants extend toward the Old Market, this new CWS experience continues to take shape.
What I think will happen is that, after a year away, this will feel like a new beginning for a lot of CWS fans, and the passion and good vibrations will belong to the new home.
What I know is, after a year off, nobody will ever take this event for granted. And this week, Omaha will feel like Omaha again.
It’s the first day of the rest of the College World Series’ life.
If we’re lucky, we’ll get extra innings.
