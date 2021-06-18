Shatel: 100% capacity and 110% sure we'll never take the CWS for granted

A couple who had just been married in Kansas City were there, having driven to see the place where the College World Series was played.

Then a dad and his sons showed up. Soon, others.

It was then, looking out over a silent stadium, that it struck me. What did I miss the most?

The people.

The magic of the College World Series is the people. Each fan has a favorite thing about the event, the thing that brings them back.

Throw all those individual passions, all that love, into one place and you have the College World Series.

That’s what I missed the most.

And that’s what I can’t wait to be around again this week.

That magic, those fans, are why the 2021 CWS might be the most anticipated College World Series in history.

And it might rank among the best of the bunch. Yes, before one pitch is thrown.

OK, there’s no opening ceremony. No autograph sessions. It won’t be perfectly back.

But the good vibes will be on overload the next two weeks, everywhere you look. An explosion of passion. Fireworks every night.