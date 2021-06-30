Shatel: 2021 gave us the greatest comeback in College World Series history

It was too bad. This CWS brought the goods, but that regret will always be part of this series’ legacy.

And though some wondered if there would be an asterisk to this CWS title, that’s not how it worked this past year. All of the champions in all the sports were ones who dealt with the pandemic the best they could, and had some fortune, too.

There's no asterisk. Just the overwhelming Mississippi State baseball team.

After losing the first game to Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs took the title. They earned it. Plain and simple, on the game's biggest stage they made all the plays, the pitches and the big hits.

Their school’s heritage adds credibility to this CWS series. Mississippi State is a true CWS blueblood. This was the school’s 12th CWS all time, dating to 1971.

And CWS vets will always remember the story of the 1985 Dawgs, the Will Clark-Rafael Palmeiro team, called the most talented team in CWS history.

That team was rolling toward the title that year when their fate did an about-face thanks to a Texas line drive off pitcher Gene Morgan.