Shatel: 25 years later, CWS hero Warren Morris' story keeps getting better

They can’t know what it meant to be LSU baseball in 1996. Or that the story was made better because their father was the least likely hero. He hadn’t hit a home run all season and had broken a bone in his hand that required surgery a month before the series.

“The first few games in Omaha I was just able to slap at the ball,” Morris said. “But as I kept playing, it got better and I was starting to drive the ball.

“That day in batting practice I remember telling Coach (Skip) Bertman that I felt as close to 100% as I had all season.”

He had dreamed of the walk-off homer moment in his backyard. But as Morris stepped into the batter’s box, representing the last chance, he faced reality.

“There was no thought of hitting a home run,” Morris said. “I was the ninth batter. I was trying to get a single and tie it and the guys behind me would get it going.”

Funny what people remember about those moments. What about the guy in the moment?

The wind was blowing in:

“Earlier in the game, Pat Burrell (Miami) hit a ball with the bases loaded and you could see his reaction — he thought it was gone,” Morris said.