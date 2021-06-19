Shatel: A fresh Wolfpack and good old memories combine at the CWS

The lines, those glorious lines, were back.
Nearly two hours before first pitch on a College World Series Saturday, the traffic was backed up west on Cuming Street — all the way to 2019.
Inside TD Ameritrade Park, the lines at every concession stand snaked through the concourse for CWS fare, including the 31 flavors of tator tots and berry kabob.
The lines returned down in the dugouts, too, especially on the NC State side, where the Wolfpack high-fives formed after belting 12 hits and two homers for 10 runs.
And we got a Monte Towe reference at the CWS, for all you old hoop fans. More on that later.
The CWS was back. How long has it been?
Apparently so long that the stadium had been renamed. As ESPN’s Tom Hart began the first broadcast, he reportedly said, “TD Rosenblatt Stadium.”
It’s got a ring to it. Not sure it’s going to work, however.
Whatever you call it, TD Rosenblatt or Johnny Ameritrade, the CWS had a familiar look and feel to it Saturday.
And that felt good.
It’s been two years since I’ve been in this stadium, two years since the Vandy Boys knocked out Michigan to win the 2019 CWS.
While I can’t vouch for how long he’s been here, I saw a guy in a flannel Michigan jersey Saturday. Those summers up north must be cold.
Meanwhile, a few things are different. The Blatt restaurant now resides where the old Lids shop was and Zesto has moved to the front of the building, where the line was long.
A handful of ticket hawks found the place, as they were armed with ice cream cones instead of tickets, thanks to the new digital ticket policy.
Mostly, it was CWS as usual, though some on social media were concerned early in the first game.
There were gaps of empty seats throughout the park for NC State-Stanford. But perhaps we needed a refresher course on CWS fan habits.
The tailgate lots were full. And the walk-around concourse — a major design desire by the NCAA in moving to north downtown — was packed with folks just taking lap after lap.
This is CWS as the NCAA intended: A haven for folks with smart phones and people who want to see and be seen. In so many ways, sports today.
And that works here, because as all of us CWS veterans know, this event is as much about the social as it is the baseball. If not more.
But the folks who were into the baseball Saturday got a treat.
They got this infectious and dangerous Wolfpack ballclub.
Having taken down No. 1 seed Arkansas last week, the Pack planted their Tuffy flag in CWS dirt Saturday.
They jumped on Stanford early and often and earned a 10-4 win that was authoritative. NC State, in its third CWS appearance, looked right at home.
Hitting in the regional is one thing, but it doesn’t always translate to the Omaha stage. There’s great pitching here. And bright lights and nerves.
But the Pack’s third batter, Jonny Butler, set the tone when he crushed a ball into the right-field bleachers in the first inning.
The State assault was on, and by the look and sound of a huge Wolfpack crowd that traveled to Omaha, this may be a developing story.
It’s not necessarily an underdog tale. NC State finished second in the ACC's Atlantic Division (behind Notre Dame), then advance to the tourney final. They were a No. 2 seed in the regional.
But there’s a freshness to the Pack, and that has to do with their history.
NC State was in Omaha in 2013, but that was their second trip. Coach Elliott Avent has been on the bench for 25 years and has over 1,100 wins.
In 1996, Avent replaced Ray Tanner, a familiar name in Omaha who led to South Carolina to two national championships — including the first CWS at TD Rosenblatt, er, Ameritrade Park.
Avent has been a steady winner, but he’s had to deal with Miami, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia over the years.
Sometimes things click when you don’t expect it, and this Pack team might fall into that category.
“This is a team that has figured out how to score in different ways,” Avent said. “When you get to this stage, with all the top pitching, you have to be versatile.”
Avent then reminded everyone just how much this week might mean to longtime Wolfpack fans. The coach was asked in his postgame Zoom session about the old-school “Tuffy the Wolf” logo on his T-shirt. Avent’s answer was priceless.
“This is the wolf from the national championship team of David Thompson, Monte Towe and Tom Burleson,” Avent said of the 1974 NC State basketball team. “We wore this in the 70s.”
NC State has won two total national titles in school history, both basketball; in 1974 and the Jim Valvano-Lorenzo Charles 1983 title.
Both are two of the most iconic NCAA basketball titles in history.
Now Avent and his Tuffy team are looking to carve their own names.
What’s the saying? History happens here. After a long year away, it will again.
