Shatel: A fresh Wolfpack and good old memories combine at the CWS

While I can’t vouch for how long he’s been here, I saw a guy in a flannel Michigan jersey Saturday. Those summers up north must be cold.

Meanwhile, a few things are different. The Blatt restaurant now resides where the old Lids shop was and Zesto has moved to the front of the building, where the line was long.

A handful of ticket hawks found the place, as they were armed with ice cream cones instead of tickets, thanks to the new digital ticket policy.

Mostly, it was CWS as usual, though some on social media were concerned early in the first game.

There were gaps of empty seats throughout the park for NC State-Stanford. But perhaps we needed a refresher course on CWS fan habits.

The tailgate lots were full. And the walk-around concourse — a major design desire by the NCAA in moving to north downtown — was packed with folks just taking lap after lap.

This is CWS as the NCAA intended: A haven for folks with smart phones and people who want to see and be seen. In so many ways, sports today.

And that works here, because as all of us CWS veterans know, this event is as much about the social as it is the baseball. If not more.