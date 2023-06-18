It’s Father’s Day at the College World Series, and one seat will be empty.
John O’Connor grew up in Council Bluffs. He was a working man. A family man.
And a baseball dad. O’Connor pitched to his three sons. Coached their little league teams. And took them to the College World Series. Every year.
One of those sons, Brian, grew up to play in the 1991 CWS, for Creighton. Then he came back and coached Virginia to the 2015 national championship.
Brian’s image was used for the “Road To Omaha” statue outside Charles Schwab Field. Perhaps no one person identifies more with this event than Brian O’Connor.
Make that two O'Connor's.
Even when Brian’s Virginia team didn’t make the CWS, he still flew home for opening weekend so he could go to the game with his dad.
That couldn’t happen this year.
John passed away last November, at age 82.
It’s already been a long, tough year for Brian, his mom and his brothers. Reminders kept coming up. His dad’s birthday. The beginning of baseball season.
But on Sunday, Father’s Day at the CWS, it will really hit home.
“My dad was my mentor, influenced my life and my brother’s lives,” Brian said. “He’s missed.
“Tomorrow being Father’s Day will be a tough day but I’m going to choose to look at it to be grateful and thankful for the years that we had and all the lessons I learned from him.”
The CWS and Father’s Day go together. There’s something about fathers and sons and daughters and baseball.
It's been that way forever. Look around the ballpark on Sunday. You still see it.
A baseball game provides valuable bonding time. And some dads give lessons in life through the game unfolding in front of them.
I know for a fact: communicating doesn’t come easy for some dads and their kids and baseball's rhythm offers a chance to connect.
My heart will be full for Brian O’Connor on Sunday. Several years ago, I lost my dad, my mentor, my friend. My baseball dad.
I grew up in various major league stadiums sitting next to the old coach. Later in life, Rosenblatt Stadium at the CWS. It was our special time together. And I remember so many things he said.
In fact, I can hear his voice or something he might say in different situations of my life.
I asked O’Connor if he ever hears John’s voice at a game, being a parent, etc.
“Countless times,” Brian said. “Whether it’s after a tough loss or how to treat women or how to raise a family and important values to instill in children.
“I try to model what I do from what he and my mom taught me. I’m thankful for those times. There’s countless memories of challenging times in my career where he was always positive. That’s what I will always remember.
“He challenged us as children to be the best that we can be, put everything into what we do. As I became a professional and a coach, it was, hey, go with your gut. And do what you think is right by the kids and the team.”
What would John have said to Brian after Friday night’s tough loss to Florida?
“It would have been positive,” O’Connor said. “How proud he is of how our team is doing. And don’t feel sorry for yourself, be grateful that you have another opportunity to play another game.”
As he spoke, O’Connor was on his old field, at Creighton, waiting for Virginia’s practice to begin. Construction surrounds the field. The old grandstand, where John sat and watched his son pitch, is gone.
But the memories remain. They'll never leave.
“He was my little league coach,” Brian said. “He was a baseball player himself. Having your dad as the coach as a little leaguer was something very, very special. I haven’t been able to do that for my son because of my career but I’m grateful that I was able to have his influence.”
On Saturday night, Brian planned to go out to dinner with his mother, Barb, older brother John Jr., and his two daughters, Ellie and Maggie.
They no doubt told stories about John Sr., a master storyteller himself. What a life full of them.
John grew up in Council Bluffs, attended Abraham Lincoln High School, then went to work at Union Pacific. He was later a brick mason for Andersen Construction. He was involved in the Catholic Community, serving on the School Board and Foundation at St. Albert and athletics.
For 48 years, he and Barb lived on the same acreage on Sunnydale Road, where their three sons learned to play baseball on a diamond they made.
They lived an Omaha-Council Bluffs life, marked each year by a trip to Rosenblatt and the CWS.
“I have so many fond memories of going to the games,” Brian said. “Getting autographs from the players. Still at my parents’ house, they have old College World Series programs from the 70’s.
“This is part of our life growing up. It’s part of this community’s life. There are so many kids who grow up with the College World Series and going to games.”
Brian has tried to honor that baseball bond. There’s a plaque with John O’Connor’s name on his favorite seat at Virginia’s Disharoon Park. The plaque reads, “Forever Coach’s biggest Fan.”
Also, the Cavaliers’ pitching facility bears the name of John and Barb O’Connor.
And in Brian’s garage in Charlottesville, Va., there’s a photo on the wall of John — wearing a navy Virginia hat and orange polo — hoisting a beer in celebration after the Cavs’ national title in 2015.
But O’Connor knows the best way to honor his father is to obey a familiar lesson he gave time and again.
“Nothing replaces hard work,” Brian said. “That’s the greatest lesson I learned from him, is that you got to get up every day, no matter what happened the day before, and be ready to deliver.”
On an emotional Father’s Day, O’Connor’s Cavaliers will try to do just that after a gut-wrenching walk-off loss to Florida.
Maybe, just maybe, karma may be on their side.
In Brian O’Connor’s time at Virginia, the Cavs are 3-0 at the CWS on Father’s Day.
Here's to you, John. And all the baseball dads.
Here's a tale of the tape for each of the Omaha 8 at the 2023 College World Series.
Check out the latest update of the 2023 CWS bracket from Omaha.
Here's the top batters and pitchers to watch at the 2023 CWS.
The Charles Schwab Field got its finishing touches Thursday with the addition of the 2023 Men's College World Series logo
Fan fest provides different experiences for CWS fans
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 16
Florida players celebrate the Gators walk-off win against the Virginia, 6-5 inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players celebrate the Gators walk-off win against the Virginia, 6-5 inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jake Gelof (22) looks to the outfield as Florida players celebrate the Gators walk-off win against the Cavaliers, 6-5 inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) and Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) celebrate the Gators walk off win against Virginia, 6-5, inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players celebrate the Gators walk-off win against the Virginia, 6-5 inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Sam Sloan (21) and Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrate the Gators walk-off win against the Virginia Cavaliers, 6-5, inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players celebrate the Gators walk-off win against the Virginia, 6-5 inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators cheer as Florida players celebrate the Gators walk-off win against the Virginia, 6-5 inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates scoring during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates scoring during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator holds up the solo home run ball from Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Desmond Gaines, right, of Sebring, Fla., and his dad, Anthony Gaines, left, celebrate the second Florida solo home run during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Colby Halter (5) pumps up the crowd during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) looks towards the infield after not being able to make the play in the ninth inning to allow Florida to win, 6-5, inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) signs autographs for brothers Kamden, 9, and Karson Byers, 7, of Shiloh, Ill., following the Virginia vs. Florida men's College World Series, game two in Omaha on Friday. Florida won the game 6-5 in a walk-off win.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates his game-tying home run with Jac Caglianone (14) during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) rounds third base after hitting the game-tying home run as Virginia pitcher Justin Rubin (12) reacts in the foreground during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) leaps into the air as the Gator dugout celebrates the game-tying home run during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates a solo home run with Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Harrison Didawick (34) reacts after hitting a triple during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia fans cheer during the ninth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) motions to the crowd after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Florida dugout greets Florida's BT Riopelle (15) after Riopelle hit a home run during the eighth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates his home run with Luke Heyman (28) at home plate inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) pitches during the eighth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning watches the action as Virginia takes on Florida during the eighth inning inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jake Berry (32) reacts as he walks off the pitchers mound during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jake Berry (32) pitches during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jake Berry (32) pitches during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor walks to the dugout after retiring a pitcher during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) drops the ball after fielding the ground ball during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) drops the ball after fielding the ground ball during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates on second base during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Dale Thomas (1) rounds second base during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Jack O'Connor (14) pitches during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia pitcher Evan Blanco (15) and catcher Kyle Teel (3) talk on the pitchers mound during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Evan Blanco (15) pitches during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Spectators watch the action on the field as Virginia takes on Florida in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Officials review a play at second base during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) tags out Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) at second base during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida pitcher Cade Fisher (3) reacts as head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, not pictured, walks out of the dugout to retire Fisher in the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida pitcher Cade Fisher (3) reacts as head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, not pictured, walks out of the dugout to retire Fisher in the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida pitcher Cade Fisher (3) reacts after being retired during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida pitcher Cade Fisher (3) reacts as head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, not pictured, walks out of the dugout to retire Fisher in the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan walks to the dugout during the seventh inning to retire Cade Fisher (3) during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The Florida dugout reacts as Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) scores a run during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Casey Saucke (8) is tagged out at home plate by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Casey Saucke (8) is tagged out at home plate by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) is retired during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) fields the ball during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Colby Halter (5) picks up a ground ball after missing the catch during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) rounds second base during the seventh inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) catches a fly ball to out Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the sixth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) connects during the sixth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Spectators watch the action on the field as Virginia takes on Florida in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) catches a fly ball to out Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) during the fifth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Casey Saucke (8) catches a fly bal to out Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the fifth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Anthony Stephan (16) strikes out during the fifth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) juggles the ground ball during the fourth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Casey Saucke (8) catches a fly ball during the fourth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) reacts after hitting a double during the fourth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the fourth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) runs to second base after connecting during the fourth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) connects during the fourth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the fourth inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) picks off Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) during the third inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Virginia bullpen during the Virginia vs. Florida men's College World Series, game two in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wes Fleming, of Jacksonville, Fla., cheers on Florida during the Virginia vs. Florida men's College World Series, game two in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Virginia dugout celebrates a play in the Virginia vs. Florida men's College World Series, game two in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk the concourse during the Virginia vs. Florida men's College World Series, game two in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Henry Godbout (7) swings the bat in the Virginia vs. Florida men's College World Series, game two in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Nick Parker (28) pitches in the third inning of the Virginia vs. Florida men's College World Series, game two in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The downtown Omaha skyline during the Virginia vs. Florida men's College World Series, game two in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Harrison Didawick (34) throws to the infield during the second inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) and Josh Rivera (24) celebrate the final out at the top of the second inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Richie Schiekofer (25) climbs the left field wall in an attempt to catch a foul ball hut by Virginia's Casey Saucke (8) during the second inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) swings during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Nick Parker (28) pitches during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) is tagged out by Florida's Colby Halter (5) at third base during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) runs to third base during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) catches a fly ball from Virginia's Jake Gelof (22) during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Keith and Cameron, 5, Larson of Naperville, Ill., watch Virginia take the field during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) connects during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Spectators watch Virginia take on Florida during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) pitches during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Sproat (8) writes in the dirt behind the pitchers mound before throwing during the first inning in game two of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU Associate Head Coach TJ Bruce sits in the dugout after they lost to Oral Roberts during game one of the College World Series on Friday, June 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Kurtis Byrne leaves the dugout after losing to Oral Roberts during game one of the College World Series on Friday, June 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jake McMurray (4) celebrates with former teammate Andrew Pace following the Oral Roberts vs. TCU men's College World Series game one in Omaha on Friday. Oral Roberts won the game 6-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts players high fives following the Oral Roberts vs. TCU men's College World Series game one in Omaha on Friday. Oral Roberts won the game 6-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jacob Godman (23) and Jake McMurray (4) smile together in the dugout following the Oral Roberts vs. TCU men's College World Series game one in Omaha on Friday. Oral Roberts won the game 6-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts players celebrate after defeating TCU, 6-5, inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Cade Denton (36) and Jacob Godman (23) celebrate after defeating TCU, 6-5, inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Cade Denton (36) celebrates the final out during the ninth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday. Oral Roberts defeated TCU, 6-5.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU outfielders react during a pitching change in the ninth inning after Oral Roberts hit a three-run home run inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU players react after a three-run home run by Oral Roberts' Blaze Brothers (8) during the ninth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Dylan Wipperman (2) leaps up to celebrate with Blaze Brothers (8) after Brothers hit a three-run home run during the ninth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Blaze Brothers (8) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Blaze Brothers (8) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Blaze Brothers (8) hits a three-run home run during the ninth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Brayden Taylor (55) slides into home plate to score past Oral Roberts' Jacob Godman (23) during the eighth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU fans celebrate Oral Roberts third out during the eighth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Luke Savage (16) pitches during the eighth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Luke Savage (16) checks his wrist before pitching during the eighth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Dalton Patten (43) pitches during the seventh inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Dalton Patten (43) throws to Jake McMurray (4) at first base to out TCU’s Cole Fontenelle (32) after Fontenelle attempted to steal a base inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) rests his mitt on his head during a pitching change during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Caleb Isaacs (21) pitches during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Karson Bowen (14) celebrates a double play during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Lovvorn of Fort Smith, Ark., a 2017 Oral Roberts baseball alumnus, celebrates a two-run home run by Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Justin Quinn (13) embraces Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) after McCroskey hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Ben Abeldt (46) pitches during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday. inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Kole Klecker (17) walks off the mound after being taken out during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday. inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Justin Quinn (13) celebrates on second base after hitting a double during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday. inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Luke Boyers (6) chases down the ball in left field after missing the catch during the sixth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday. inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Luke Boyers (6) celebrates a double play on second base next to Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) during the fifth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday. inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Cole Fontenelle (32) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Cole Fontenelle (32) hugs TCU’s Tre Richardson (0) after Fontenelle hit a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Cole Fontenelle (32) hugs TCU’s Tre Richardson (0) after Fontenelle hit a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) attempts to catch the ball as a solo home run from TCU’s Cole Fontenelle (32) flies into the stands during the fourth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A solo home run from TCU’s Cole Fontenelle (32) bounces into the right field stands during the fourth inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Justin Quinn (13) celebrates on second base in front of TCU’s Anthony Silva (5) after a double during the third inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Elijah Nunez (1) throws to the infield after TCU’s Austin Davis (11) failed to make a diving catch during the third inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Austin Davis (11) misses a diving catch off of Oral Roberts' Justin Quinn (13) during the third inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Austin Davis (11) attempts to make a diving catch off of Oral Roberts' Justin Quinn (13) during the third inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Austin Davis (11) attempts to make a diving catch off of Oral Roberts' Justin Quinn (13) during the third inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Anthony Silva (5) throws to first base after forcing out Oral Roberts' Blaze Brothers (8) at second base on a double-play during the third inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Tre Richardson (0) reacts after attempting to steal second base during the second inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday. After review, Richardson was ruled out after being tagged by Oral Roberts' Blaze Brothers (8).
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Blaze Brothers (8) tags out TCU’s Tre Richardson (0) at the second base during the second inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday. Richardson was ruled out after attempting to steal the base by video review.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Austin Davis (11) catches a fly ball to out Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) during the first inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) catches a fly ball to out TCU’s Anthony Silva (5) during the first inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jake McMurray (4) attempts to pick off TCU’s Karson Bowen (14) first base during the first inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jakob Hall (44) pitches during the first inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Anthony Silva (5) fields a ground ball hit by Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox (7) during the first inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Kole Klecker (17) pitches during the first inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Kole Klecker (17) pitches during the first inning in game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts players are silhouetted as WC-135 from the 55th Wing and the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron from Offutt Airfare Base performs a flyover during game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts players are silhouetted as WC-135 from the 55th Wing and the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron from Offutt Airfare Base performs a flyover during game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Karson Bowen (14) swings during the first inning of game one of the Men’s College World Series against Oral Roberts at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts' Jakob Hall (44) pitches during the first inning of game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Keil Strickland of Dallas, Tx. and his son, Ben, 5, walk through the concourse during game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Kole Klecker (17) pitches during the first inning during game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU’s Cole Fontenelle (32) catches a fly ball during the first inning of game one of the Men’s College World Series against Oral Roberts at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during game one of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during game one of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Umpires pose for photos before game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU fans hold up Horned Frog flags during game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator takes a photo of the field during game one of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators sit in the stands before the start game one of the Men’s College World Series between Oral Roberts and TCU at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Hawk Ingersoll reachers over to grab a ball as Oral Roberts warms up before playing TCU in game one of the College World Series on Friday, June 16, 2023. Hawk is the younger brother of TCU's Fisher Ingersoll.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Reager Ashley, 7, from Arkansas, watches Oral Roberts warm up before playing TCU during game oneCollege World Series on Friday, June 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Jacob Godman signs a ball for Kellan Grant, of Omaha, before playing TCU in game one College World Series on Friday, June 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
