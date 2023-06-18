It’s Father’s Day at the College World Series, and one seat will be empty.

John O’Connor grew up in Council Bluffs. He was a working man. A family man.

And a baseball dad. O’Connor pitched to his three sons. Coached their little league teams. And took them to the College World Series. Every year.

One of those sons, Brian, grew up to play in the 1991 CWS, for Creighton. Then he came back and coached Virginia to the 2015 national championship.

Brian’s image was used for the “Road To Omaha” statue outside Charles Schwab Field. Perhaps no one person identifies more with this event than Brian O’Connor.

Make that two O'Connor's.

Even when Brian’s Virginia team didn’t make the CWS, he still flew home for opening weekend so he could go to the game with his dad.

That couldn’t happen this year.

John passed away last November, at age 82.

It’s already been a long, tough year for Brian, his mom and his brothers. Reminders kept coming up. His dad’s birthday. The beginning of baseball season.

But on Sunday, Father’s Day at the CWS, it will really hit home.

“My dad was my mentor, influenced my life and my brother’s lives,” Brian said. “He’s missed.

“Tomorrow being Father’s Day will be a tough day but I’m going to choose to look at it to be grateful and thankful for the years that we had and all the lessons I learned from him.”

The CWS and Father’s Day go together. There’s something about fathers and sons and daughters and baseball.

It's been that way forever. Look around the ballpark on Sunday. You still see it.

A baseball game provides valuable bonding time. And some dads give lessons in life through the game unfolding in front of them.

I know for a fact: communicating doesn’t come easy for some dads and their kids and baseball's rhythm offers a chance to connect.

My heart will be full for Brian O’Connor on Sunday. Several years ago, I lost my dad, my mentor, my friend. My baseball dad.

I grew up in various major league stadiums sitting next to the old coach. Later in life, Rosenblatt Stadium at the CWS. It was our special time together. And I remember so many things he said.

In fact, I can hear his voice or something he might say in different situations of my life.

I asked O’Connor if he ever hears John’s voice at a game, being a parent, etc.

“Countless times,” Brian said. “Whether it’s after a tough loss or how to treat women or how to raise a family and important values to instill in children.

“I try to model what I do from what he and my mom taught me. I’m thankful for those times. There’s countless memories of challenging times in my career where he was always positive. That’s what I will always remember.

“He challenged us as children to be the best that we can be, put everything into what we do. As I became a professional and a coach, it was, hey, go with your gut. And do what you think is right by the kids and the team.”

What would John have said to Brian after Friday night’s tough loss to Florida?

“It would have been positive,” O’Connor said. “How proud he is of how our team is doing. And don’t feel sorry for yourself, be grateful that you have another opportunity to play another game.”

As he spoke, O’Connor was on his old field, at Creighton, waiting for Virginia’s practice to begin. Construction surrounds the field. The old grandstand, where John sat and watched his son pitch, is gone.

But the memories remain. They'll never leave.

“He was my little league coach,” Brian said. “He was a baseball player himself. Having your dad as the coach as a little leaguer was something very, very special. I haven’t been able to do that for my son because of my career but I’m grateful that I was able to have his influence.”

On Saturday night, Brian planned to go out to dinner with his mother, Barb, older brother John Jr., and his two daughters, Ellie and Maggie.

They no doubt told stories about John Sr., a master storyteller himself. What a life full of them.

John grew up in Council Bluffs, attended Abraham Lincoln High School, then went to work at Union Pacific. He was later a brick mason for Andersen Construction. He was involved in the Catholic Community, serving on the School Board and Foundation at St. Albert and athletics.

For 48 years, he and Barb lived on the same acreage on Sunnydale Road, where their three sons learned to play baseball on a diamond they made.

They lived an Omaha-Council Bluffs life, marked each year by a trip to Rosenblatt and the CWS.

“I have so many fond memories of going to the games,” Brian said. “Getting autographs from the players. Still at my parents’ house, they have old College World Series programs from the 70’s.

“This is part of our life growing up. It’s part of this community’s life. There are so many kids who grow up with the College World Series and going to games.”

Brian has tried to honor that baseball bond. There’s a plaque with John O’Connor’s name on his favorite seat at Virginia’s Disharoon Park. The plaque reads, “Forever Coach’s biggest Fan.”

Also, the Cavaliers’ pitching facility bears the name of John and Barb O’Connor.

And in Brian’s garage in Charlottesville, Va., there’s a photo on the wall of John — wearing a navy Virginia hat and orange polo — hoisting a beer in celebration after the Cavs’ national title in 2015.

But O’Connor knows the best way to honor his father is to obey a familiar lesson he gave time and again.

“Nothing replaces hard work,” Brian said. “That’s the greatest lesson I learned from him, is that you got to get up every day, no matter what happened the day before, and be ready to deliver.”

On an emotional Father’s Day, O’Connor’s Cavaliers will try to do just that after a gut-wrenching walk-off loss to Florida.

Maybe, just maybe, karma may be on their side.

In Brian O’Connor’s time at Virginia, the Cavs are 3-0 at the CWS on Father’s Day.

Here's to you, John. And all the baseball dads.

