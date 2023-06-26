LSU will be taking something home besides the Jell-O shot title.

Mardi Gras is back at the College World Series. Charles Schwab Field wore a strand of purple and gold beads. Chants of “L-S-U, L-S-U” echoed down 13th street and into the all-night party.

It’s Geauxmaha again.

It’s been too long. The last time the Bayou Bashers dogpiled on the mound in Omaha, the year was 2009 and the residence was Rosenblatt Stadium.

But how fitting, and how cool, that the reboot celebration came a few miles to the north.

It’s been an epic CWS, one that pushed our imaginations past the warning track, a week that won’t be forgotten by those who had the pleasure of watching.

But LSU — and Rocco’s — weren’t the only big winners this week.

Schwab Field won, too.

That gold graffiti flowing out of a machine afterward was meant for the national champs.

But it was somehow appropriate that the field was covered in it, too.

Bashed and beleaguered for more than a decade now. Not Rosenblatt Stadium. It would never fit in, never work.

You don’t want to follow the legend, you want to follow the one who follows the legend.

But this week something happened, a sort of subtle magic and transformation before our eyes.

It felt like Schwab Field came of age as the home of the CWS.

College baseball is embarking on a golden age, great talent, more teams with a chance to play in the NCAA tourney and travel the Road to Omaha.

And we have a venue fit for this game in 2023.

Schwab Field was able to handle every situation. When it first opened in 2011, it was too expansive. Not good for home runs, for offense, for the things we loved so much about Rosenblatt.

But that’s the problem: Schwab Field could never be Rosenblatt. And it doesn’t have to be.

It would take time, a decade or more of games and memories, new teams and fresh faces, walk-offs and drama.

Schwab Field has had plenty of help. The ball changed. So did the bats. The major-league draft is now down to 20 rounds, so more talent is staying in college.

The time of games has been better, too. A better flow, better fan experience.

The stadium just needed time to grow with the game.

One game said it all.

It was last Thursday night’s all-time classic between LSU and Wake Forest. We were treated to a clutch pitching duel, with neither future big-leaguer blinking.

Maybe the greatest pitching performance ever at the CWS, they said.

And guess what?

It was won with one swing of the bat. A walk-off homer that left the yard like a rocket.

There it was, in one game. A pitcher’s masterpiece. And walk-off drama, with the crowd standing up at the “ping” of a bat.

It was like that all week for Schwab Field, with eight one-run games, incredible defensive gems, big pitches and bigger hits.

And fans out of breath as they left the park.

The best CWS ever? People were saying it. Here, at the anti-Rosenblatt park.

Congratulations, Schwab Field.

For a trophy, for its reward, Schwab Field was given a baptism in purple and gold.

Skip Bertman’s dynasty not only changed college baseball, it defined an era. It changed the CWS, the way people watched it and the way LSU fans made Omaha their summer home.

For many here, the CWS was always different, always more alive, always more of a city-wide party with the folks in purple and gold parading around the streets, filling the bars and hotels and restaurants, their chants cascading through downtown and the Old Market.

Those voices were back on Monday night, and as the Tigers turned the tables on Florida with an 18-4 win with a record 24 hits, it was a little like old home week for those from Baton Rouge and Omaha alike.

Old home. New home.

The party was going on all night, in the Old Market, at the Hilton, at all the places with drinks.

And at the stadium, too.