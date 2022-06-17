Shatel: Could Oklahoma make history by being the first to win the WCWS and CWS?

Kyler Murray, the former Oklahoma quarterback and left fielder, spoke to the Sooner baseball team on the eve of the College World Series.
I’m assuming Jocelyn Alo wasn’t available.
Murray is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. But he’s no Babe Ruth.
When it comes to inspiration, the national champion softball team remains on the minds of OU fans — and baseball players.
Coach Patty Gasso’s 2022 Sooners were called the greatest softball team ever. Alo, the sport’s most prolific home run hitter. They captivated a national audience with their relentless power and talent.
Now, it’s baseball’s turn.
Fun fact: No school has ever won the NCAA softball and baseball titles in the same year.
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks hits a three-run homer in the second inning against Texas A&M.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
UCLA came close in 2010. After the Bruins won the NCAA softball crown, the baseball Bruins pushed South Carolina to the 11th inning before losing in the final in the last game at Rosenblatt.
Florida was close twice. In 2015, the Gators won the WCWS and the baseball team lost in the CWS semifinal. In 2017, the baseball team beat LSU to win the College World Series and the softball team lost in the championship series to Oklahoma.
So Skip Johnson’s Sooners have come to Omaha to make history — in more ways than one.
"We talked about that on the bus the other night,” said pitcher Trevin Michael. “That’s really cool. How about the softball girls?
“Jocelyn Alo, the Babe Ruth of softball. We watched every game of the (women’s) world series. Those girls are awesome. A lot of the guys know the softball girls. I have a girlfriend and I think she’d kill me if I tried to talk to one of them.”
Oklahoma took a big step toward history Friday, outslugging Texas A&M 13-8 in the first game of the 2022 CWS.
Alo and the girls would have been proud.
“I’ll take the center fielder,” quipped Johnson.
“If we could bring the center fielder and the girl that hits all the home runs. Goodness, it’s fun.
“Patty does a great job. She’s a first-class coach. And watching them play in the regional final was amazing. I sat with (OU basketball coach) Porter Moser and watched the game. It’s what it’s about.”
The CWS could have used the softball team's pace Friday. The first game of the week plodded along at 3 hours, 57 minutes. You could have played two softball games in that time.
The first game of the CWS typically is about two aces dueling in the hot Omaha sun.
But in Friday’s opener, six Texas A&M pitchers took the mound and three for Oklahoma. A grand total of 350 pitches.
Is that an omen for the rest of the week?
Offense is the word in college baseball this year. Power is up. So are ERAs. No lead is safe.
Is it the ball? The lack of pitching? The run on older players? As A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said, “The bats are alive.”
Oklahoma baseball, much like their softball friends, is perfectly equipped to play that way.
While OU softball was a machine that averaged 9.1 runs per game over 63 games, Sooner baseball averaged 7.7 runs over 65 games.
Better yet: The Sooners have averaged 8.6 runs in the postseason. Timing is everything.
“College baseball is about offense now,” Johnson said. “I wish they would go to wood bats.”
No chance, Skip. Fans dig the long ball. So do the ESPN execs.
This should be one entertaining CWS. Don’t leave early. The teams best able to handle the grinds will survive.
That’s not a problem for the Sooners, whose motto is “create chaos” at the plate.
“I think they’re really comfortable” in a long hitters duel, Johnson said.
“We try to grind at-bats and separate from balls and strikes and put the ball in play.”
Much of the power show in college baseball is being credited to the crop of COVID-19 “super seniors,” who are older and bigger.
OU doesn’t fit that bill, however. The Sooners start three freshmen.
Johnson was asked if his team is a “year early.” He’s not sure. But this makes up for the 2020 season that had so much promise and was lost to the pandemic.
“We built that club, we had a really good club that year,” Johnson said. “I mean, it was like it broke our heart. And then last year happened.”
Freshmen such as John Spikerman, the right-fielder and lead-off man, showed up. And Jackson Nicklaus, the second baseman who hit the grand slam in the fourth inning Friday.
Nicklaus? Grand Slam? Could it be?
Yes, Nicklaus, a freshman from Overland Park, Kansas, says he is a fourth-cousin to the golf icon. But they have never met.
By the way, how is Jackson Nicklaus’ golf game these days?
“It was a lot better when I didn’t play college baseball,” Nicklaus said.
No worries. The Sooners are in position to win the school’s second major this spring.
