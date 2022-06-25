Shatel: CWS legends may be passing the torch to a new generation

Mike Bianco got a call from an old friend last Tuesday.

Skip Bertman, the cigar-chomping legend who won five College World Series titles at LSU, called to offer his former assistant some advice.

Keep the players busy. Keep them loose. Let them hang around their families.

Oh, and win.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson also summoned the good vibes from an old mentor, Augie Garrido.

Garrido, also a five-time CWS champ, died in 2018. But Johnson learned many lessons as Garrido’s Texas pitching coach from 2007-16.

The night before the CWS started, Johnson took the Sooners to dinner at Lo Sole Mio.

That was Garrido’s go-to spot, where there is a framed photo of the icon. He was considered family. Dinners were often followed by CWS trophy presentations.

Welcome to the MCWS. The Mentor College World Series.

Here in 2022, the CWS legends still have their stamp on the event they helped make famous. And yet, something is missing.

Where have all the Cowboys gone?

And all of their blue blood dynasties?

In the past 10 years of the CWS, there were nine champions. Only Vanderbilt (2014, 2019) was a repeat champ.

There was a time when you not only knew who was going to win the CWS, you knew the Omaha haunt where they were going to celebrate after the game.

But Miami hasn’t won the title — or played for it — since 2001.

Texas’ last glory: 2005.

Stanford: 1988.

LSU: 2009.

Southern California — remember them? — last won the College World Series in 1998.

Eventually, the old cowboys rode off and never returned.

Garrido. Bertman. Rod Dedeaux. Cliff Gustafson. Jim Brock (who we lost in 1994). Mark Marquess. Ron Fraser. Jim Morris. And Mike Martin, though he never won a CWS.

These gents had multiple trips to Omaha over an extended period of time, and in some cases multiple championships.

Over the years, a handful joined the club. Ray Tanner, who won back-to-back CWS titles for South Carolina in 2010-11. Pat Casey, who won three titles between 2006-18 at Oregon State.

Does Vanderbilt qualify as a dynasty? Coach Tim Corbin’s Vandy Boys were here five times from 2011-21, winning two championships.

And don't forget Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn, who has yet to win a title but has brought his club here so often (seven times since 2003) that they changed their name to Omahogs.

As college baseball has changed and evolved in the past 20 years, so to have the faces of the game.

And Omaha.

Is that a good thing?

I’ve always thought dynasties, the bluebloods, made college football and basketball better. Cinderella is good once in a while. But the championship bouts are always better if the history and tradition are piled up on the table.

Same for our annual baseball shindig. The CWS bluebloods have been an important part of the Omaha story.

But some would say the CWS has a bounce in its step, a little cooler, a little more fun with so many fresh faces.

Consider: From 2001-10, the CWS crowned four first-time champs. Rice, Oregon State, Fresno State and South Carolina.

In the decade that followed, we had quite a run of rookie champs: UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State.

And now ... Ole Miss?

The Rebels took the first step on Saturday night, clubbing Oklahoma in Game 1 of the championship series.

This thing is far from over. Boomer Sooner has a few kabooms left in it.

Either way, the CWS these days has a new vibe — with emphasis on “new.” Mississippi has never won a CWS title.

This is the Hotty Toddy's second CWS since 1972.

Oklahoma has two CWS titles to its baseball heritage. But the last one came in 1994, and this is OU’s second CWS since 1995.

Have to admit: There’s a lot to be said for this fresh vibe.

The CWS was always energized by the tailgate-fueled LSU fans. Other bluebloods brought fans. But the purple and gold always dominated.

That said, the state of Mississippi has turned up the volume. Last year, Mississippi State fans electrified the CWS.

This year, the Ole Miss powder blues are seeing their MSU rivals and trying to raise them.

There’s a party going on downtown and you can hear it all the way back to the zoo.

It sure looks like the wave of the present, if not the future. What in the name of Skip Bertman is going on?

Some would call it the Bertman effect.

When the LSU skipper raised the standard in the SEC, everyone had to follow, build new facilities, change their hiring and recruiting.

Now the SEC is so powerful — and balanced — that it has created several CWS candidates each year. Would-be dynasties don’t last very long.

Consider again: Ole Miss finished fifth in the SEC West at 14-16 and was the last at-large team into the NCAA tournament. While defending national champ MSU didn’t make the NCAAs.

The Baseball Boom means more teams have upgraded budgets and facilities. Georgia Southern and East Carolina hosted regionals.

How does that explain the lack of California and West Coast teams in Omaha? The disappearance of Cal State-Fullerton?

It doesn’t. But the storm in the distance may tell us more.

The cap (11.7) on NCAA baseball scholarship limits is set to come off this fall. And while it’s not clear if the new limits will be up to individual schools or conferences, many observers think the gap between have and have nots will widen.

Does that mean more dynasties? Or more of the new trend?

For now, it means more teams get to experience Omaha and the euphoria that comes with the dogpile celebration.

The CWS Club, which always seemed like a closed fraternity, has expanded the members list.

We’ll always remember the legends, where they hung out, and how they touched Omaha.

Meanwhile, Lo Sole Mio, one of the CWS greats, closes its doors July 2.

