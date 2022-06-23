Shatel: Dave Van Horn may be leaving another CWS without a title, but he isn't done yet

It’s been 20 years, almost to the day.

On June 21, 2002 — in the middle of the College World Series — Dave Van Horn left Nebraska to coach his alma mater.

Twenty years. And what I remember was the media covering Texas baseball wanted to know when the Omaha media was going to stop covering Dave Van Horn and start covering the Longhorns.

Sure, Van Horn had taken NU to the CWS twice, but how big of a story was this, anyway?

Turns out, pretty significant.

Still.

Twenty years later, Van Horn is still at Arkansas. And what a career, what a resume, he’s built.

There no doubt were skeptics — around college baseball, in Nebraska — who wondered back then if Van Horn would be heard from again.

Sure, he was a great coach. And a miracle worker at NU.

But the Razorbacks weren’t exactly a household name in college baseball circles.

They are now. Because of Van Horn.

Since arriving in Fayetteville 20 years ago this week, he’s taken Arkansas to seven College World Series. That’s nine total for the man.

With all the SEC accomplishments and titles and trips to Omaha, he’s on the list of all-time greatest coaches in college baseball history.

Of course, some would argue that one thing is missing. A relatively big thing.

After Thursday, it’s still missing. Ole Miss won a classic pitching duel to advance to the CWS championship series and send Van Horn home — again — without a national title.

The coach didn’t appear crushed. He wasn’t.

“People ask me, and I want to win a national championship for the state of Arkansas,” Van Horn said. “But it’s not the most important thing for me. It doesn’t drive me.

“If I never coach another game ... I’ve been so fortunate. Been here nine times as a head coach. It’s hard to get here.

“But I wanted to get back here really bad with this team, especially the way last year ended.”

They may never get over 2021 in Fayetteville.

That was the year. Arkansas’ year. The Razorbacks were loaded, pitching, bats, depth. They swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles.

Arkansas was No. 1. The clear-cut CWS favorite. They were going to deliver Van Horn’s national title.

Except they didn’t get to Omaha.

They were stranded at Baum-Walker Stadium, upset by a terrific NC State team, in the super regional.

The Hogs were out-played. Van Horn was out-coached. Everyone was devastated.

“The players took it hard, the fans took it hard,” Van Horn said. “I ran into people in public and they started to talk to me about it.

“I had a couple of fans choke up on me. They couldn’t even explain to me how it hurt them. It was amazing talking to people last summer about how much it hurt them.”

Now put that together with the infamous foul ball that dropped in the 2018 CWS championship series against Oregon State, and you couldn’t blame an Arkansas coach or fan base if they felt a little jinxed.

Is this national title thing not meant to be?

You gotta believe. And you gotta be tough.

Anyone who knows Van Horn knows his teams are going to do both. But lately they've really shown the program's backbone.

Arkansas made it back to the CWS in 2019, the year after coming so close to the national title. Didn’t win it, but it was an important bounce back.

Same with 2021. In many ways, this was one of the most important seasons for Van Horn — and one of his favorite teams.

Yes, there were players still around from that 2021 team. No, this 2022 version wasn’t as good. They had to regroup at the SEC tourney. Had to fight their way to Omaha.

But this was a legacy year, a tradition year, for Arkansas baseball.

And while the 2002 Van Horn may have bristled at being asked about not winning it all, the 2022 version has a perfect, older coach’s perspective.

Sure, he’s still intense. Driven to win. But at some point every coach figures out what this thing is really all about.

“I don’t want the players to feel it’s a failure if you don’t win it,” Van Horn said. “It’s unbelievable how tough it is to get here.

“I’ve lived it many times. I’ve been on the other side of it. The heartbreak, maybe three times, it’s hard to swallow.

“Winning it would be great. I want to win it. But the longer you coach, the more you just appreciate the players. And that’s where I’m at now.”

Twenty years. Van Horn is 61 now. Norm DeBriyn, the coach Van Horn played for, coached 33 years at Arkansas. Then DeBriyn called Van Horn home in 2002. He said it was the only job that could have pulled him away from Lincoln.

“That’s two coaches there the last 53 years,” Van Horn said. “I don’t think you’re going to see that anymore. People get tired of you. I’m going to coach as long as I enjoy it and they want me to be their coach.”

You could see the enjoyment on his face. This 2022 CWS run did that.

He’ll still pursue perfection, the titles, June in Omaha and being the last team standing. But he’s not Ahab chasing the whale.

Sometimes, when you stop searching for it, that’s when you find it.

“I told them after the game how proud I was of them,” Van Horn said. “I had a little trouble talking, but I told them that I’m not going to cry. I’m not going to cry when you finish your season in Omaha.”

There’s no reason to cry. Van Horn isn’t finished. Not by a long shot.

