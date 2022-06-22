Shatel: Even after defeat, Texas A&M and Jim Schlossnagle sound like CWS winners

Sometimes, the end feels like a beginning.

That’s the way it was for Texas A&M on a day the Oklahoma Machine made quick work of the Aggies, sending them packing from the College World Series in less than three hours.

The Sooners are so good, and so efficient, that there is no dishonor in losing to them. Not this week. OU has the look.

But for many reasons, this week felt like a win for the Aggies.

They were picked to finish 13th in the SEC, a team most likely to have to purchase tickets to attend the CWS.

Their pitching was erratic. Their defense, more so.

They had to fit in nine transfers, from places like Oregon State, Stanford, Hawaii, Arizona State and Texas Tech.

Yet they won the SEC West, ahead of three other CWS teams.

They not only made it to Omaha, they won the program’s first CWS game since 1993 and now have half (two) of the program’s all-time CWS wins.

And they beat rival Texas, sending the Longhorns home first.

Now, ordinarily, all this would be small consolation. The Aggies want to go after an NCAA championship. That’s why they parted ways with Rob Childress, who had two CWS appearances in 13 straight NCAA tournaments.

And that’s why Texas A&M shot high — and landed coach Jim Schlossnagle.

He’s the main reason the Aggies are driving home into blue skies.

Schlossnagle was already one of the top coaches in college baseball. He brought TCU to Omaha five times from 2004 to 2021.

Schlossnagle loved TCU. He was TCU. But he, too, was ready to take the next step.

Now put him at A&M, with its money and facilities and SEC expectations, and it looks like a perfect match.

This season, and CWS run, confirm that.

You can’t predict a national title. But Schlossnagle and the Aggies are going to get their at-bats.

And one of these Junes, they might just connect.

“That’s why I came here,” Schlossnagle said after Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to OU.

“No doubt. Look where we are. This is tournament baseball. Just like Little League. You have to get to the thing and hope you lay better than everybody else.”

Schlossnagle is a coaching force of nature. His relentless drive never takes a day off. He’s always planning. Grinding. He’s impatient.

Last June, when he took over a club that finished 9-21 in the SEC, he told Aggie supporters he wanted to be in Omaha “next season.”

The Ags liked the sound of it. But nobody expected it.

The SEC media wasn’t buying, either.

Schlossnagle hired a big-time staff from Arizona, LSU and Arizona State. Then they worked the transfer portal well.

But this was the SEC. And even with a gem in the bullpen in Stanford transfer Jacob Palish and catcher Troy Claunch, who won a 2018 CWS with Oregon State, the pundits weren’t convinced.

This looked like a band-aid season. Take your SEC lumps. And come back swinging in 2023.

What must the SEC be saying now, after they saw what Schlossnagle did with this crew?

His quick work shown on the face of Claunch, who got emotional when talking about his one season in Aggie Land.

That touched Schlossnagle. He brought many of the players in to jump-start the program. For it to go beyond that in terms of accomplishment and team chemistry was a huge bonus.

“Those guys are Aggies,” Schlossnagle said. “They will forever be remembered as hopefully the team that reignited Texas A&M baseball.

“It’s our job now, mine included, to honor what they’ve started and continue to build on it.”

Schlossnagle is an easy guy to root for.

He doesn’t forget his roots. He talked earlier this week about how hard it was to leave TCU.

And when asked about having half of the school’s CWS wins in his first year, he wanted nothing to do with credit.

Respect the game. Play hard. And hope for some good bounces, too.

It’s an attitude that makes you want to invest more into the Aggies winning this thing one day.

“I respect how hard it is to get here,” he said. “Coach Childress had a phenomenal run — 13 straight trips to the NCAA tournament. And two trips (to the CWS).

“And knowing the way the ball bounced against TCU, it could have been four.

“It’s so hard to win a game, much less a College World Series game. I’m super respectful of how hard it is. And we have a university that’s committed to winning at the highest level. And we’re all hired for a reason and that’s to get here and win here. But that’s easier said than done.

“You just don’t throw money at something and twinkle your nose and have something happen. You want to be in position every year. And if you’re in position every year, the way the ball bounces ... who knows?

“You can stay here for a long time.”

If the Aggies reignited that belief, so did their coach. And timing is everything.

Schlossnagle pushed the need for a major renovation of Blue Bell Field in College Station, to keep up with the arms race in the SEC.

Meanwhile, the expectations just went through the roof. Schlossnagle can handle that. He wanted to “jump-start” his career, he said.

He jump-started more than that.

“I think all in all, Aggies are pretty proud today,” Schlossnagle said. “The beauty is, we’re still really disappointed because we want to win championships.

“I would anticipate us being back here at some point."

That did not sound like a losing coach.

