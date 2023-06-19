First downs and second guesses:
Once upon a College World Series, if you wanted to find the King of College Baseball, you went to Big Fred’s.
There, USC coach Rod Dedeaux and his coaches and players would fill up the back room and the old mentor might tell stories all night.
Skip Bertman held court at Omaha Prime. Augie Garrido was at Lo Sole Mio so much they could have renamed it Lo Sole Garrido.
To find Cliff Gustafson and Texas baseball, you looked for the bright colored lights of Mr. C’s.
Meanwhile, this is Kirk Saarloos’ seventh trip to Omaha — as a player (Cal State-Fullerton), assistant (TCU) and head coach (TCU). But he doesn’t have one favorite spot.
“They’re all great,” Saarloos said. “There’s no bad days in Omaha.”
Good answer. And fitting for the times.
Where are all the blue bloods? These days we have new bloods.
Omaha has always reflected the state of college baseball. Back in the day, it seemed the same eight or nine teams made it here every single year.
Consider: From 1970-2005, seven schools won 32 of those 36 CWS titles. USC, Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal State-Fullerton, Miami, Stanford and LSU.
Maybe they cared more about baseball. Maybe their legend coaches were just that good. Maybe both.
Those coaches were known by single names. Rod. Skip. Gus. Augie. Ron (Fraser). They were honorary residents of Omaha.
But much like some of the old-school eateries they frequented, the legends have gone away.
From 2006-22, 12 schools have won the CWS, led by Oregon State (3), South Carolina (2) and Vanderbilt (2).
In the 11 series (2011-22) held at Charles Schwab Field, there have been nine different champions.
It’s getting so we may have to redefine blue blood in college baseball.
Is USC? With 12 all-time titles, yes. But the Trojans last title came in 1998. And their last trip to Omaha was 22 years ago.
LSU? Of course. But the Tigers, who transformed this event in the 90’s, last took home the trophy in 2009. LSU has been to the CWS "just" four times since, including this year.
Texas baseball (winner of six CWS titles) has been to Omaha six times since last winning in 2005. But TCU has been to Omaha six times since 2010.
Is TCU a blue blood? No titles but a frequent guest at the CWS. Same with Arkansas — seven trips to Omaha under Dave Van Horn since 2004.
How about Virginia, the 2014 champion that has six trips to Omaha since 2009? Or Vanderbilt, a two-time champ with five all-time appearances, all since 2011?
Florida, with 13 all-time trips to Omaha and eight since 2010 with a 2017 title, is a modern era blue blood.
It makes for a good debate over at the Jell-O shot machine.
“I think there can be transfusions,” said Kyle Peterson, the ESPN analyst. “Blue blood can change.
“Years ago USC was a blue blood. But really for the last (two decades), they haven’t figured in too much. Some of that can rotate over time. Vandy’s one. Florida’s one. Texas fits. Stanford is getting back to that.
“We have three or four that you would call (old) blue blood and others that are in the last 10-15 years. And then a few others that are a real cool story. If we can do that, it will really help what we’re doing.”
On Monday night, blue blood LSU faced new blood Wake Forest. The Demon Deacs are the No. 1 overall seed and making their first Omaha trip to 1955.
That’s the world of college baseball now, where any of the eight teams can win it in a given year. It’s a parity infused by NIL and the transfer portal.
Is this another type of golden era?
“I think college baseball is in the best place it’s ever been,” said Virginia coach Brian O’Connor. “It’s because so many universities are passionate about being good at baseball.
“It’s here to stay. The portal and NIL are here to stay. If you’re going to have success at this level, you better learn how to play it and better learn how to be good at it.”
It means we’re always having to learn new names. But with baseball this good, no problem.
— Rob Childress told me he had no head coaching offers the last two years but plenty of chances to be a top assistant. He turned them all down to stay at Nebraska but never intended to return as pitching coach.
“I didn’t come back to be the pitching coach,” Childress said. “I came back to serve these guys and Nebraska. You know what this program and the people here mean to me.”
Childress said head coach Will Bolt’s decision to fire former teammate and friend Jeff Christy “was probably the hardest decision he’s had to make in his coaching career.” But it’s part of being a head coach.
“It’s accepting the burden of leadership and doing what’s best for the group first, individuals second,” Childress said. “That’s the hardest thing to do when you’re in that chair.”
Missing bottle cap
Anybody dig up a bottle cap at Rosenblatt Stadium?
TCU coach Kirk Saarloos was visiting Omaha with his dad when he was 10 (1989) and they sneaked into Rosenblatt Stadium to look around. Saarloos said he dug a hole behind home plate and buried a bottle cap.
“I said, “I’m going to come back and dig this thing up because I’m going to play here,” Saarloos said.
“Well, I came back in 1999 (with Cal-State Fullerton) and went to dig it up and couldn’t find anything.”
Any thoughts, Jesse Cuevas?
Balancing hockey and soccer
UNO hockey alum Rob Facca, who lives in Omaha, is the head USA scout for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Facca has balanced preparing for next week’s NHL Draft with following his daughter Bella’s team success. Bella plays for Sporting NE FC ECNL girls team, which won their regional in St. Louis last weekend and qualified for nationals in July.
Looks like a busy, good summer ahead.
Let It Fly
Mike Miller’s “Let It Fly” sports bar is a fantastic addition to Omaha.
My favorite part, besides the scoreboard sized TV’s, was a Creighton basketball history mural on the first floor.
This will be a busy place for Jays games and big events. Oh, and that NCAA regional that returns next March.
One more and I’m outta here
Rocco’s “Jell-O Shot Challenge” scoreboard showed an update Monday night that totaled 37,378 shots (21,435 by LSU fans).
Now multiply that times $5 (per shot) and it equals $186,890.
It also adds up to a brilliant promotion.
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 19
Omaha area teachers unfurl an American flag in the outfield as the national anthem is played before the start of game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiam Lieb, 7, of Omaha, tosses a baseball around in a parking lot outside of Charles Schwab Field with his dad before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Waszgis tosses a baseball around in a parking lot outside of Charles Schwab Field before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee players take the field for warmups before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) stretches before pitching in the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) pitches during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) bats a beach ball back over the outfield fence before the start of the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) connects during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at home plate during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at home plate during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) catches a fly ball hit by Tennessee's Griffin Merritt (10) before throwing to home plate to out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) celebrates a fly out during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Chase Dollander (11) pitches during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) throws to the infield during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) slides into second base as Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) misses the ball during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) runs to second base after a double during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander (11) and catcher Cal Stark (30) talk during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Eddie Park (22) slides back into first base as Tennessee's Blake Burke (25) waits for the pass during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) runs to third base during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) motions to the Cardinals dugout after hitting a single for an RBI during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) scores past Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) reacts after scoring during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) pitches during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Owen Cobb (1) hits a sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) catches a sacrifice bunt from Stanford's Owen Cobb (1) during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Eddie Park (22) during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Home plate umpire Brandon Cooper calls Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) safe at home plate as Denton scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford head coach David Esquer motions at third base during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) scores a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) reacts after scoring a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) scores a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) is relieved by Drew Dowd (49) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) embraces Drew Dowd (49) as Mathews is relieved in the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the ninth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Toran O'Harran (18) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Ty Uber (36) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford players react after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee players celebrate after defeating Stanford, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Cal Stark, left, hugs Chase Burns after they defeated Stanford in game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Carter Graham falls while trying to catch a pop-up in foul territory off the bat of Tennessee's Cal Stark in the eighth inning of game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Blake Burke, scores on a wild pitch by Stanford's Brandt Pancer, top, in the seventh inning of game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Blake Burke, right, celebrates scoring on a wild pitch by Stanford's Brandt Pancer, left, in the seventh inning of game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Eddie Park patrols centerfield against Tennessee in game seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Chase Burns (23) pitches during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Matt Scott (28) pitches during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Eddie Park (22) stands in the outfield during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Nathan Fleischli (20) pitches during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Blake Burke (25) celebrates after scoring during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) reacts after allowing a run during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) fields a ground ball during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) swings during the eighth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at second base during the eighth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Braden Montgomery steals second as Tennessee's Christian Moore can't field an errant throw by catcher Cal Stark in the first inning of game
seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023. Montgomery advanced to second on the error.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Braden Montgomery steals second as Tennessee's Christian Moore can't field an errant throw by catcher Cal Stark in the first inning of game seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023. Montgomery advanced to second on the error.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter and LSU head coach Jay Johnson shake hands before the start of game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) stretches before batting in the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Josh Hartle (23) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout reacts to a strikeout during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) races to first base during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) slides back into first base after attempting to steal second base during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A LSU fan celebrates the third strike and end of the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) uses his cleats to deflate a beach ball that flew into center field from the grandstands during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) places a beach ball he deflated after it flew into center field into his back pocket during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) places a beach ball he deflated after it flew into center field into his back pocket during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) slides safely into second base after Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) couldn't make the play during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates on second base after hitting a RBI single during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) rounds third base to score during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates on second base after hitting a RBI single during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) rounds second base after hitting a triple during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates his triple on third base during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the fourth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Mic Paul (13) sports a pair of custom cleats during the fourth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pitches during the fourth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) pauses while pitches during the fourth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) swings and misses as the ball bounces on the dirt into Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27)'s glove during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) stands on first base as his tattoo of a tiger is seen during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) strikes out during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) dives back to first base during an attempted pickoff by LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) during the sixth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. Hawke advanced to second base on the error.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field before the start of game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Josh Hartle (23) pitches during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) throws to first base after fielding the ball during the first inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) throws to first base after tagging out LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) at second base during second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Adam Cecere (12) attempt to catch a fly ball during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) rounds second base after hitting a tripke for an RBI single during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates after hitting a triple during the second inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Grounds crew members rake the infield between innings in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during the third inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Josh Hartle (23) pitches during the fifth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans do the wave as the sun casts light through the stadium during the sixth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) bats during the sixth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the sixth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kids race local mascots during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kids race local mascots during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kids race local mascots during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) stands in the outfield inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pounds a rosin bag after a strike out during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) bunts the ball during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after striking out to end the seventh inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) pitches during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer during the eighth inning in game eight of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!