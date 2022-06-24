Shatel: For 30 years and counting, CWS is a marriage made in heaven

I could have sworn the happy couple said “I do” next to Pete Rose.

Maybe it was Joe Theismann.

On a College World Series Wednesday morning, I found myself back in the timeless Stadium View Sports Cards.

An old friend, former Cincinnati and San Jose columnist Mark Purdy, was in town to check College World Series off his bucket list.

So I took him by the old Rosenblatt Stadium site and we stopped in to see Stadium View proprietor Greg Pivovar.

The memories and stories began to flow.

Like that time in 2010 that Greg Piv performed a marriage ceremony — in his shop.

The couple had come to the CWS from back east. They decided to get married. And they wanted it done before the seventh-inning stretch.

Greg Piv, who said he had an online justice of the peace license, agreed to marry them.

So on a sweltering Sunday at about 5 p.m., between doubleheaders, with magazine covers of Rose and Theismann, about 50 Sports Illustrateds, 30 old felt pennants and 15 CWS beer-swilling fans as witnesses, they were married.

Til’ downtown stadium do they part.

Part of the charm of the CWS is you never know who, or what, you might see. In 30 years, I feel like I’ve seen just about everything.

Thirty years?

Yes, 2022 is my 30th trip through Omaha’s June carnival.

Over the years, I had occasionally caught an inning or two on ESPN. But until 1992, I didn’t understand. What was all the fuss?

Why did Omahans treat every day like New Year’s Eve?

Welcome fans from Mississippi, Louisiana and California like extended family?

And why did all those fans flock to Omaha, Nebraska, in search of a religious baseball experience?

Somewhere, I found the answer along the way. What a journey.

Down goes Frasier

There was Ron Fraser’s final game — played in an Omaha downpour on a Friday night.

There was standing water in the outfield. Mud everywhere. Why?

Because Miami and Cal State Fullerton were playing to see who would play in the national championship game — which was scheduled the next day at noon on CBS.

Rather than push everything back, the NCAA made the teams play in a monsoon.

Miami lost and Fraser’s great career ended with irony. The coach who worked tirelessly to promote college baseball — and helped get it on national TV — fell victim to the very thing he created.

Fraser should have gotten a parade in Omaha. Instead, he needed a towel.

Prime time for Bertman

There was Skip Bertman at Omaha Prime, his favorite haunt for steak and cigars. The LSU legend was a master storyteller.

Even without the cigars.

Crying in baseball

Seeing Phil Nevin, the Fullerton star now a major league manager, crying behind his Oakley sunglasses after losing the national title game to Pepperdine. That’s how much this thing meant.

Rice's first title

Watching Rice administrators and fans get emotional after winning the 2003 CWS — the school’s first national title in any sport.

One of the cool aspects of this event is that it is accessible to more than just the big boy football schools.

Meet with the Godfather

Meeting Dale O’Brien, who plays the Godfather’s Pizza guy in the commercials, outside Rosenblatt. O’Brien lived in Kansas City and wanted to talk about college football recruiting.

Nothing to do with football

The year that Sports Illustrated came out during the CWS with the cover story on why Miami should drop football.

I wrote about the Hurricane baseball coaches and players and how their program was nothing like the football attitude. I realized then that the CWS had its own flavor and favorites, and had nothing to do with football. ...

Well, except for that 1994 CWS, when the crowd booed Florida State — still sore about the Nebraska loss to FSU in the Orange Bowl.

After the game, Seminole coach Mike Martin took a shot at the home crowd. Then, realizing that wasn’t in the CWS spirit, either — and not wanting to make FSU the permanent bad guy, he apologized the next day.

At Pauli's

CWS nights at Pauli’s. Hearing the ESPN anchors and production folks sing “American Pie” at the end of a night. Watching the Fullerton and Southern California team buses pull up after those teams won national championships.

Long before anyone counted Jell-O shots, Pauli’s was the official CWS bar despite being nowhere near Rosenblatt. Credit Paul Griego, who befriended the ESPN crew.

Pauli’s had the longest line in Omaha, and most of the patrons never went to a game.

Greatest day?

President Bush threw out the first pitch on opening Friday of the 2001 CWS. Nebraska debuted at the CWS at night.

The greatest day of the CWS? Hard to find a better one.

Huskers in CWS

The three Nebraska teams made College World Series. Each time, Omahans celebrated the moment. Then some tore it down, saying the Huskers were ruining the CWS because NU and it crowd overwhelmed the other teams.

Of course, it didn’t seem to actually bother the other teams, who eliminated Nebraska early all three times.

But for some, Omaha’s role as host and putting out the best possible hospitality to the teams, was sacred.

In the new stadium

Watching Arizona players walking back from the new stadium to their hotel after winning the national championship and carrying the trophy .

As they walked past the Blatt bar and grill, fans watching from the rooftop bar gave them a huge ovation.

Last at-Blatt

The emotions on the faces of fans at the last game at Rosenblatt. They looked drained.

I remember hanging out in the Stadium View until 3 a.m. and fans were still walking around, refusing to leave.

Costner was legit

The time Crash Davis came to the CWS.

That is, actor Kevin Costner showed up and took batting practice with Fullerton, coached by his good friend Augie Garrido. His swing was legit. Line drives to all fields.

It was surreal. But the CWS and Rosenblatt were almost like fictional places, so a movie star actually fit in.

Hometown product

Sitting next to Monnie Peterson at the 1997 CWS watching his son Kyle pitch for Stanford. Kyle had grown up going to CWS games with his dad.

Now dad was watching his son pitch. What a story.

Whatever happened to Kyle, anyway?

Row J

A couple of friends invited me to their tailgate party at Row J at Rosenblatt. Soon I had about 25 friends for life. Those times I was able to hang out at Row J are some of the best memories of my life.

It’s where I picked up my all-time favorite CWS quote, too.

I’ve used this quote often. It came from LSU fan Russell Mendoza, a Row J regular every year, who was dying of cancer.

The doctor back in Louisiana warned Mendoza he was too weak to travel to Omaha. But Mendoza insisted on the trip. He wanted to say goodbye to his friends.

“Doc,” said Russell. “We don’t know if that medicine will work. But the College World Series always works.”

Second favorite moment

Warren Morris. Nobody expected it. And nobody will ever forget it.

Favorite moment

When Fullerton won the 1995 CWS and the players stormed the mound, Garrido rolled out on the field in a motorized wheelchair due to a torn achilles.

The injury hadn’t kept Garrido from going out to his favorite Omaha spots, including McKenna’s Blues, Booze and BBQ.

When I caught up to Garrido, he flashed a smile and said, “Hey, we wore the blues (uniforms) today. For Blues, Booze and BBQ.”

A barbeque reference in the middle of a national title celebration? Only at the CWS.

And that’s what I learned through the many summers. The College World Series operates on its own rules, its own timetable and exists in its own category in sports.

The CWS is a show on TV Land or METV. It’s timeless, ageless. It’s the dad joke of sports. It’s corny but you can’t help but smile.

And they can raise the rates of the bleachers or bring NIL into the building, but my belief — perhaps hope — is that the CWS remains true to its own standard.

Part of that belief relies on the idea that CWS magic is only partly based on what happens on the field.

Its foundation consists of the things that I discovered in the last three decades, the things in this column.

Friends. Memories. Stories. Fun.

May it last forever.

