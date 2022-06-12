Shatel: For Kathryn Morrissey, the College World Series is part of Omaha's DNA

It’s been called our civic duty. It may, in fact, be a requirement to live in the city of Omaha.

Hasn’t everyone in Omaha — since 1947 — been to the College World Series?

Not Kathryn Morrissey. Not for a very long time.

For as long as Morrissey could remember, she somehow avoided setting foot in Rosenblatt Stadium for the Greatest Show on Dirt.

She grew up in Council Bluffs. Attended the University of Nebraska. Worked at Mutual of Omaha.

All kinds of opportunities there. Her grandfather, who used to listen to the CWS on his tractor in Missouri Valley, Iowa, once offered to take her.

Morrissey said no. She had to work.

The CWS gets everyone. And finally, it got Morrissey.

It happened in 1988. Morrissey was in a marketing job at Mutual. The company was being honored on the field before a CWS game. Morrissey was in charge.

Finally, she had to see what the CWS was all about.

It was a "whoa" moment.

“I remember thinking there were a lot more people there than I expected,” Morrissey said.

“Seeing people offering adult beverages to people as they parked in their yard. It looked like a carnival.

“It was an eye-opener. I remember seeing Dingerville for the first time. Oh, my gosh, where did this pop up? It was like this field of mushrooms, only they were campers.

“It was so intriguing. Even then it wasn’t just Omaha. I saw the Longhorns on the car in the parking lot, the license plates from all over, somebody offering me beads.

“I thought, oh, my gosh, this is kind of cool. We’re a destination.”

That experience began a 34-year journey for Morrissey that will end this year, when she retires as executive director of College World Series Inc.

There’s a saying that the CWS is less about baseball and more about Omaha hospitality and way of life. For two weeks every year, the CWS is the front porch to our city.

For more than four decades, Morrissey embodied that spirit. Through changes in NCAA leadership, a pandemic, and when the front porch moved downtown.

It started in 1988, when her husband Dan’s meeting and event design company began assisting the local CWS committee.

Kathryn joined up and immediately began learning CWS 101 from the master.

Jack Diesing Sr.

Jack Sr. was the godfather of the CWS. The chairman of the board. He created an army of CWS volunteers who made the event totally Omaha.

Jack Sr. took Morrissey under his wing. And she took good notes.

“Jack Sr. was not really a baseball fan,” Morrissey said. “He just kind of had that handed to him. And he grew to love it.

“And you could tell when he was telling me stories, going out hat in hand into the community asking for a few dollars for a tarp to cover the field, that love was there.

“I fell in love with the Series studying at his knee.”

When I mentioned to Morrissey that her story was similar to that of Diesing, she balked.

“To compare myself with Jack Sr. and what he meant — I would be uncomfortable with that,” Morrissey said.

“I stood on shoulders like his. It was similar in that I never imagined this. It’s infectious. He had been inoculated and I was the next person to be inoculated there.”

Morrissey, who still likes to answer the CWS Inc. phone to help out-of-town fans, had the bug.

“The College World Series is so humbling,” she said. “There is no job that is too small to do, wiping off a table or picking up trash. It’s also humbling to help the people who show up, give them directions or ideas for a hotel.

“In the early days inside the fence there was the Bloomin’ Onion guy, and the first day that smelled so good. By day three, it smelled so bad.

“We had this VIP tent, and I remember watching Dennis Poppe’s kids and Jack Diesing Jr.’s kids running around. One year when there was a terrible windstorm, there was no VIP tent.

“It was wrapped around a flagpole. I went around the parking lot picking up chairs, trying to find light fixtures.”

Two of her all-time favorite memories included the CWS in which she hosted a Wounded Warrior who had been wounded in Iraq. The CWS was on his bucket list.

The other was the 2001 CWS, where she met President George W. Bush. The preparations were a hassle. But Morrissey had a great experience. And a fun story.

“You remember the concourses at Rosenblatt, kind of dark and narrow,” Morrissey said. “There was an area that was canopied and draped so the public couldn’t see behind.

“The president was passing through there. Suddenly, he opened up the curtains and said, 'Hi, y’all!' to all the people standing at the concession stands and then shut the curtains again.”

The world changed in 2010, when the NCAA signed a 25-year extension with the move to a new downtown stadium. But that wasn’t the only change.

CWS Inc. became a full-time staff. And Morrissey became full-time executive director.

“The NCAA said we love Omaha, we trust Omaha, but it feels a little strange to be signing a long-term agreement with an organization that has no full-time staff,” Morrissey said.

In September, Morrissey will hand the baton to Amy Hornocker, a former CWS Inc. intern, events director for the Omaha Sports Commission and recently marketing and community programs manager for CWS Inc.

Morrissey proudly calls herself a “cheerleader” and “ambassdor” for the CWS. In that sense, she’s had a lot of help from the army of cheerleaders and ambassadors all over Omaha who will take to downtown again this week.

“College World Series is in our DNA,” Morrissey said. “People have grown up here with that being part of their summer experience.

“Now there’s a generation that only knows the north downtown experience. This has really transitioned to be the new home. I still call it the new stadium. I don’t know when I’ll get over that.”

She leaves behind a world full of challenges for Hornocker, and Omaha. The NCAA’s role is evolving, and conferences may govern and shape the sports in the future. Including how Division I baseball — and the CWS — looks.

Whatever happens, Morrissey said, Omaha’s role does not change.

“Joni Comstock of the NCAA said our relationship is like a good marriage,” Morrissey said. “As a good partner, we have to figure out how do we help them. How can we maintain its status as a bucket list item and keep the best things about it?

“What keeps this event popular and like a big, comfortable hug is that people love it, people that work on it love it and people that go to it love it. As long as we keep that, we’ll be good.”

Jack Sr. would approve.

