Shatel: From Hotty Toddy to CWS title, don't try to understand Ole Miss, just embrace it

This was the Hotty Toddy Series.

Of course, nobody is sure exactly what that Mississippi cheer means. Including Rebel fans.

The saying that you saw on shirts and heard all the powder blues yell was not something that comes in a Jell-O shot. Ole Miss officials and fans will tell you it originates from an old cheer from the 1920s.

The truth is, nobody at Ole Miss can tell you what it means.

What they’ll say is, you don’t have to know what it means. You just have to say it.

Perfect.

This is a College World Series championship team that defies belief, if not logic.

They finished fifth in the SEC West. Were sub-.500 (14-16) in the league. Went one-and-out in the conference tournament. Got the last at-large ticket to the NCAA baseball tournament.

The long shots were sent to the Miami Regional as a three seed. Beat Arizona twice and the host Hurricanes once. Scored 31 runs in two games.

Then they swept super regional host Southern Miss 10-0 and 5-0.

Ole Miss to Omaha? They would be just happy to be here.

Until they beat Auburn. Then Arkansas. Then split with Arkansas to make the CWS championship series.

By then the Olemaha powder blues had taken over Schwab Field. And in 24 hours they swept Oklahoma and were hugging a trophy and each other on the award stand.

How?

You don’t have to understand it. Just know that it happened.

There are teams that get on a roll in the postseason. The Rebels started pitching like they had expected all season. Dylan DeLucia pitching like an ace unlocked a lot.

Then the Rebel bats got red hot at the perfect time.

But it sure seemed at times like there was something else going on.

Like Sunday, when the Sooners threatened to bring everyone back for Game 3 Monday night.

It was in top of the sixth of a duel between Hunter Elliott and Cade Horton when neither pitcher would blink.

OU appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a terrific squeeze bunt by John Spikerman. The run scored by Spikerman was called out for runner’s interference for impeding first baseman Tim Elko on the throw.

This was also the series of replay, which has become a much more prevalent part of the CWS. And that’s not always a good thing.

But Mississippi coach Mike Bianco didn’t mind. The call on the field was Spikerman was safe. But then Bianco looked up at the big screen.

“Thank God for the Jumbotron,” Bianco said.

He asked for a replay and it came back with an umpire reversal. Spikerman was out.

The run was taken off the board. Though OU would put two on the board in the seventh, the play loomed large.

Sooner coach Skip Johnson said the NCAA rule for replay is that it needs to be requested within 30 seconds — without looking at the video board.

“Maybe there’s some discrepancies to it,” Johnson said. “But that’s what I love about the game is the human element.

“If we take out the human element of the umpires, the game is not ever going to be any good.

“If we mess with the fabric of the game by getting computer umpires, I think I’ll just go fishing.”

The Sooners went fishing again in the seventh and came up with a 2-1 lead. But this was the Hotty Toddy Series.

Horton, the OU freshman, gave a heroic performance. He got the first out of the eighth on his 13th strikeout before being replaced after giving up a single to TJ McCants.

In came Trevin Michael. Two singles. Two wild pitches.

Suddenly, Ole Miss had a 4-2 lead and was three outs away from the biggest Hotty Toddy party ever.

Soon, the victorious Rebels were doing a victory lap around the stadium.

They took the long way to this moment. But this didn’t feel like an underdog or upset CWS champ. Ditto for Oklahoma.

Neither Mississippi nor OU was expected to make the CWS. But once here, they played like they belonged. In the championship series, too.

To be sure, this was another first-time CWS winner — that’s seven of the last 10. The development has brought a new look and energy to the College World Series downtown.

The last two years the Mississippi State and Ole Miss fans have taken over the stadium and changed the CWS with their loud volumes. Can Southern Miss come next year?

The last two series have had a larger fan presence and louder noises than I remember at Rosenblatt.

Schwab Field is getting tradition, gaining character. It’s electric, a place where this series alone offered terrific, clutch pitching, home run blasts and timely hits to all fields.

Downtown has become the place where dreams come true for schools that had never sipped from the cup, and never even thought about it.

Then again, maybe that’s a Jell-O shot glass. And kudos to Rocco’s for starting a new CWS tradition.

Congrats to Ole Miss for adding to its sports tradition. No explanation necessary. The Rebels got Hotty at the right time.

