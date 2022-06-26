Shatel: From Hotty Toddy to CWS title, don't try to understand Ole Miss, just embrace it

This was the Hotty Toddy Series.
Of course, nobody is sure exactly what that Mississippi cheer means. Including Rebel fans.
The saying that you saw on shirts and heard all the powder blues yell was not something that comes in a Jell-O shot. Ole Miss officials and fans will tell you it originates from an old cheer from the 1920s.
The truth is, nobody at Ole Miss can tell you what it means.
What they’ll say is, you don’t have to know what it means. You just have to say it.
This is a College World Series championship team that defies belief, if not logic.
They finished fifth in the SEC West. Were sub-.500 (14-16) in the league. Went one-and-out in the conference tournament. Got the last at-large ticket to the NCAA baseball tournament.
The long shots were sent to the Miami Regional as a three seed. Beat Arizona twice and the host Hurricanes once. Scored 31 runs in two games.
Then they swept super regional host Southern Miss 10-0 and 5-0.
Ole Miss to Omaha? They would be just happy to be here.
Until they beat Auburn. Then Arkansas. Then split with Arkansas to make the CWS championship series.
By then the Olemaha powder blues had taken over Schwab Field. And in 24 hours they swept Oklahoma and were hugging a trophy and each other on the award stand.
You don’t have to understand it. Just know that it happened.
There are teams that get on a roll in the postseason. The Rebels started pitching like they had expected all season. Dylan DeLucia pitching like an ace unlocked a lot.
Then the Rebel bats got red hot at the perfect time.
But it sure seemed at times like there was something else going on.
Like Sunday, when the Sooners threatened to bring everyone back for Game 3 Monday night.
It was in top of the sixth of a duel between Hunter Elliott and Cade Horton when neither pitcher would blink.
OU appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a terrific squeeze bunt by John Spikerman. The run scored by Spikerman was called out for runner’s interference for impeding first baseman Tim Elko on the throw.
This was also the series of replay, which has become a much more prevalent part of the CWS. And that’s not always a good thing.
But Mississippi coach Mike Bianco didn’t mind. The call on the field was Spikerman was safe. But then Bianco looked up at the big screen.
“Thank God for the Jumbotron,” Bianco said.
He asked for a replay and it came back with an umpire reversal. Spikerman was out.
The run was taken off the board. Though OU would put two on the board in the seventh, the play loomed large.
Sooner coach Skip Johnson said the NCAA rule for replay is that it needs to be requested within 30 seconds — without looking at the video board.
“Maybe there’s some discrepancies to it,” Johnson said. “But that’s what I love about the game is the human element.
“If we take out the human element of the umpires, the game is not ever going to be any good.
“If we mess with the fabric of the game by getting computer umpires, I think I’ll just go fishing.”
The Sooners went fishing again in the seventh and came up with a 2-1 lead. But this was the Hotty Toddy Series.
Horton, the OU freshman, gave a heroic performance. He got the first out of the eighth on his 13th strikeout before being replaced after giving up a single to TJ McCants.
In came Trevin Michael. Two singles. Two wild pitches.
Suddenly, Ole Miss had a 4-2 lead and was three outs away from the biggest Hotty Toddy party ever.
Soon, the victorious Rebels were doing a victory lap around the stadium.
They took the long way to this moment. But this didn’t feel like an underdog or upset CWS champ. Ditto for Oklahoma.
Neither Mississippi nor OU was expected to make the CWS. But once here, they played like they belonged. In the championship series, too.
To be sure, this was another first-time CWS winner — that’s seven of the last 10. The development has brought a new look and energy to the College World Series downtown.
The last two years the Mississippi State and Ole Miss fans have taken over the stadium and changed the CWS with their loud volumes. Can Southern Miss come next year?
The last two series have had a larger fan presence and louder noises than I remember at Rosenblatt.
Schwab Field is getting tradition, gaining character. It’s electric, a place where this series alone offered terrific, clutch pitching, home run blasts and timely hits to all fields.
Downtown has become the place where dreams come true for schools that had never sipped from the cup, and never even thought about it.
Then again, maybe that’s a Jell-O shot glass. And kudos to Rocco’s for starting a new CWS tradition.
Congrats to Ole Miss for adding to its sports tradition. No explanation necessary. The Rebels got Hotty at the right time.
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 26
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko holds up the championship trophy after defeating Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates a national championship after defeating Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their win over Oklahoma in the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans react and the Rebels win the 2022 College World Series on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez is greeted after scoring in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Justin Bench scores on a passed ball to take the lead over Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez is greeted after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Skip Johnson has a discussion with home plate umpire Adam Dowdy after John Spikerman was ruled out because of interference, which removed a run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez can’t get to a ball in left field leading to an Oklahoma run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott waits as Mike Bianco removes him from the game during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hayden Leatherwood reacts after the Rebels closed out an inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans rain beverages into the air after a Jacob Gonzalez home run in the sixth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' John Gaddis reacts after getting a bases loaded strikeout to end the seventh inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer after Jacob Gonzalez home run against Oklahoma in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Mike Bianco successfully challenges for runner interference against Oklahoma in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko holds his arm after colliding with Oklahoma's John Spikerman, who was called out for interference, during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Ole Miss fan takes a cell phone photo during a trophy ceremony after a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier collects a ground ball before throwing out Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Ole Miss fan holds a sign after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Mason Nichols jumps to high five a fan along the outfield wall after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Brandon Johnson (37) and Hayden Dunhurst (13) celebrate their win over Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Tanner Tredaway sits in the dugout as Ole Miss celebrates winning the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate the three runs scored during the eighth inning of the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez drills a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks slides safely into second base with a double as Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez dives to apply a tag during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst celebrates after Sebastian Orduno strikes for the last out of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Diego Muniz, left, and Tanner Tredaway sits in the dugout as Ole Miss celebrates winning the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's John Spikerman sits in the dugout after losing to Ole Miss in the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham can’t come up with a ball hit to left field which led to an Oklahoma run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks scores after a ball fell in shallow left field during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus tries to track down a base hit to shallow right field against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Diego Muniz lays down a sac bunt in the sixth inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez(7) and Peyton Chatagnier force out Oklahoma's John Spikerman to start a double play during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton throws a pitch against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis gets back into first base just ahead of a tag from Ole Miss' Tim Elko during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez waits to apply a tag on Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer on the team at the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott pitches in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks chats with Cade Horton during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott pitches in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton pitches in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Ole Miss on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton walks off the field after pitching in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Ole Miss on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott pitches in the second inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans mostly consisting of Ole Miss faithful stand in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Joanne Mitchell rocks a custom Ole Miss visor while waiting in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans Pat Domin and Diane Hughes looks at their tickets after waiting in line for nearly four hours before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans Joanne Mitchell and Michael Combs check out their tickets after standing in line since early in the morning before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans welcome the team before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Diego Muniz applies eye black on John Spikerman before a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk across College World Series Av before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
JT Haynes, an Ole Miss alumni living in Nashville, grabs drinks at Lefty's before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Emily Shaver wears an ice cream cone costume to try and attract customers to Zesto before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans stand outside the gate before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
CWS fans get drinks at Rocco's before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier takes a moment before the first pitch against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko writes a message in the dirt before a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer before the opening pitch at a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Amy and Beau Cox cheer on Ole Miss after Oklahoma's third out in the fourth inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer on their team during the sixth inning of the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma fans stretch out their arms to motion for safe during the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma fans react after a runner was ruled out for interference, taking back Oklahoma's run in the sixth inning during second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans watch the replay after a runner was ruled out for interference, taking back Oklahoma's run in the sixth inning during second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after an Oklahoma runner was ruled out for interference, taking back Oklahoma's run in the sixth inning during second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
