Shatel: Hallelujah. A full CWS gives Omaha a reason to celebrate this summer

We're back.
Everyone who lives in Omaha will have their own definition of that return to normal, a return to where were we before we were so rudely interrupted. Mine will take place about noon on Saturday, June 19, in our little corner of heaven we like to call the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
When the ump shouts "Play Ball!" and you look around the stadium and every single seat is filled with a CWS fan, that's when I'll know.
Omaha's back.
Hallelujah, summer's back.
What a glorious day it will be. Wednesday wasn't so bad, either. That was the day the NCAA announced that the CWS will allow full capacity if local and state guidelines allow.
Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department and longtime Omaha sports fan, told the World-Herald, "The CWS is clear to fill its seats."
Rooney might as well have been shouting, "Play ball!"
What an incredible feeling. Remember 14 months ago, that month of March, when it seemed every day, every hour, we were having our normal taken away from us. One by one, the spring and summer events were cancelled. It left us feeling numb.
Now, one by one, the agencies and events in and around our area are announcing full capacity, full strength. It's like Christmas morning, every day.
Next we need to hear from the U.S. Olympic Committee about the Swim Trials attendance, which had already announced it would go at 70% for its two-week run. If and when the city of Omaha lifts the mask mandate next week, I look for the USOC to go back to 100%.
Pool's open!
Of course, this news comes with stipulations and recommendations. For instance, the NCAA is recommending those who have not had the COVID vaccines wear a mask.
I don't know yet how they will tell who has and has not had the vaccines. I have my proof-of-shots card. Will they ask for it?
I think we know there will be some who have not had the shots who will skip the masks. And maybe some who had the shots who still want to wear them.
Let 'em. Please, let's stop fighting over this.
I don't expect Omahans and out-of-town fans to be in a fighting mood. I think this will be one big, incredible celebration, maybe the biggest and best CWS ever. How many fans will come downtown to Omaha just to walk around and see and smell and taste the atmosphere, just make sure it's all real?
Many.
This feels like a huge domino, the first of many to come for our sports world, including Storm Chasers, Union Omaha Owl fanatics, perhaps a full gallery lining the hills of Omaha Country Club in July. And then, of course, college football season. Nebraska football season.
We're coming back. Omaha is coming back. The crowds will come back and the restaurants and bars — the ones who toughed it out and survived and held on with a little luck — will be filled with customers and glasses clinking and smiles. And it's not just the economy that gets the shot in the arm, so to speak. Step by step, day by day, it's going to feel a little more normal, a lot more like Omaha.
For me, that starts with the College World Series, wrapped in a ribbon of humanity, 24,000 strong, cheering loud, this year cheering for something more than baseball and hustle plays and beach balls. This year, those cheers will be for the mere opportunity to cheer.
It's been a long, long winter. But summer's coming back. And how.