Shatel: Hallelujah. A full CWS gives Omaha a reason to celebrate this summer

Next we need to hear from the U.S. Olympic Committee about the Swim Trials attendance, which had already announced it would go at 70% for its two-week run. If and when the city of Omaha lifts the mask mandate next week, I look for the USOC to go back to 100%.

Pool's open!

Of course, this news comes with stipulations and recommendations. For instance, the NCAA is recommending those who have not had the COVID vaccines wear a mask.

I don't know yet how they will tell who has and has not had the vaccines. I have my proof-of-shots card. Will they ask for it?

I think we know there will be some who have not had the shots who will skip the masks. And maybe some who had the shots who still want to wear them.

Let 'em. Please, let's stop fighting over this.

I don't expect Omahans and out-of-town fans to be in a fighting mood. I think this will be one big, incredible celebration, maybe the biggest and best CWS ever. How many fans will come downtown to Omaha just to walk around and see and smell and taste the atmosphere, just make sure it's all real?

Many.