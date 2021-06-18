Shatel: It's good to have the CWS back with both old and new traditions

Merry Christmas morning. It's College World Series Saturday:
» Hey, anybody got two tickets for Saturday’s games? Here’s my email address:
It’s great to be back at the ballpark, but there’s one thing that’s not the same that’s going to take some getting used to:
Paperless tickets.
This is the first NCAA CWS where tickets are entirely paperless. Which means you received your tickets via email, whether it was from the CWS or your buddy who owed you a couple.
On Saturday all fans will enter the brave new world of having their tickets scanned on their phones or devices. This will be particularly hard on three types of folks:
1. Those without emails or devices.
2. Scalpers.
3. The parent who tells his kid, “Let’s go downtown and see if we can buy a couple on the street.”
Unless, of course, scalpers take Apple Pay. But who wants to do that?
I just know there are fans in Omaha who collected their CWS ticket stubs and have them on display. It's a souvenir. Even better, it's a memory.
But the world is changing, the world of sports is changing, and that was certainly the case during the pandemic.
What's next? Cash?
Well, no. Next up: Nebraska football and college football everywhere else. A ticketless world is not only coming, it's here.
I’d like to know your opinion on the topic and how it went this weekend. Send me a tweet (@tomshatelOWH) or email (tom.shatel@owh.com). Don’t send me your tickets. Well, unless you’re in the club.
» My early favorite for T-Shirt of the Year:
“They tore down my stadium. You think a pandemic was going to keep me away?”
The shirt can be found at my favorite CWS museum/house of memories, known as Stadium View shop, located right across from the Henry Doorly Zoo on 13th Street.
Greg Pivovar is back. I found him on Friday afternoon, searching through some North Carolina State and Mississippi State memorabilia he’s setting out for the series. They were next to some Sidney Moncrief Sports Illustrated covers that may not get touched, unless some Arkansas fans still show up.
It’s been 10 years since we made the transition from South 13th to North 13th Street. Piv is still here. Still open to CWS fans, from here and everywhere.
His place keeps the spirit of Rosenblatt alive. I’m sure that’s part of it. Also, he still likes having that store and hanging out with old and new CWS fans.
I’m glad. It’s not the CWS for me without Stadium View.
On a sadder note, there’s a noticeable void across the street from TD Ameritrade Park. Rich Tokheim’s The Dugout closed last summer. It remains empty. An eerie reminder of the pandemic.
» Tenth Street was an eclectic scene on Friday, as fans in swim gear walked past fans with Mississippi State baseball shirts.
For this weekend, I’d like to borrow the signature nickname of Del Mar Race Track in San Diego and splash it on 10th Street:
“Where the Surf Meets the Turf.”
» It’s been a long time, Stanford. The Cardinal haven’t been to Omaha since 2008.
Before that, Stanford made the College World Series 13 times between 1982 and 2003.
If it feels like the Cardinal are really back, it’s because of the coach. Dave Esquer was the starting shortstop on Stanford’s 1987 national champion team.
Esquer has been back since, of course. He brought California to Omaha in 2011.
Wait. How exactly does a guy get to coach both ends of a heated Bay Area rivalry?
He must be really good.
» Of all the pre-CWS nuggets, this might be my favorite: Tennessee’s baseball stadium is named after Lindsey Nelson.
Yes, that Lindsey Nelson.
For those in the YouTube generation: Nelson once upon a time called just about every major sporting event. I’ll always remember that signature voice for the Masters and the Cotton Bowl.
What I didn’t know: Nelson, from Columbia, Tennessee, started the Vol Radio Network, was sports information director at Tennessee and worked for legendary football coach Robert Neyland — whose name is on the football stadium.
And, Nelson was the lead broadcaster for the New York Mets for 17 years.
Kevin Kugler, one day your name could be on a stadium.
» OK, OK. Pick time. What a field. I think literally any of the eight could win. I wouldn’t bet against any of them.
Now fans of Texas, Stanford and Mississippi State, all powerful enough to sweep through the week, are going to be relieved.
Because I’m taking the Vandy Boys over Tennessee in three. Vanderbilt is still defending champion until the Commodores get beat. And though there wasn't a 2020 CWS, the Vandy Boys return a winning formula.
With Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter on the mound, they’ll do the 2019-2021 repeat.
» I’m so excited about the CWS being back I’m looking forward to the Vandy Whistler.
What’s that? Sorry, I had my ear plugs in.
Videos: Everything you need to know about 2021 College World Series
2021 College World Series bracket set
Top base stealers at 2021 College World Series
CWS and NCAA officials discuss changes to 2021 series
Top pitchers in the 2021 College World Series
Big bats to watch at 2021 College World Series
2021 College World Series Preview
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH