Shatel: It's good to have the CWS back with both old and new traditions

What's next? Cash?

Well, no. Next up: Nebraska football and college football everywhere else. A ticketless world is not only coming, it's here.

I’d like to know your opinion on the topic and how it went this weekend. Send me a tweet (@tomshatelOWH) or email (tom.shatel@owh.com). Don’t send me your tickets. Well, unless you’re in the club.

» My early favorite for T-Shirt of the Year:

“They tore down my stadium. You think a pandemic was going to keep me away?”

The shirt can be found at my favorite CWS museum/house of memories, known as Stadium View shop, located right across from the Henry Doorly Zoo on 13th Street.

Greg Pivovar is back. I found him on Friday afternoon, searching through some North Carolina State and Mississippi State memorabilia he’s setting out for the series. They were next to some Sidney Moncrief Sports Illustrated covers that may not get touched, unless some Arkansas fans still show up.

It’s been 10 years since we made the transition from South 13th to North 13th Street. Piv is still here. Still open to CWS fans, from here and everywhere.