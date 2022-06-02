Shatel: Jack Payne was the voice of the CWS. And when he spoke, you always wanted to listen

God and St. Peter, scoot in close.

Jack Payne wants you to make some extra room and get to know your neighbor, which is certainly a request that should play well in the College World Series bleachers up above.

The Good Lord summoned our Jack home on Thursday. But we had him for 71 of his 99 years, and it was our blessing, every single day we heard his voice or were greeted by a smile that could light up a baseball stadium.

Payne was an original, an Omaha and Nebraska work of art. He moved to Omaha in 1951 after serving in World War II and beginning a broadcast career in Oklahoma. He took a job as sports director at WOW radio and WOW-TV (now WOWT) in Omaha. In 1970, he moved to KFAB and became part of the Nebraska football broadcast team for 22 years.

He joined a three-man booth that included play-by-play icon Lyell Bremser and funny man Dave Blackwell. Payne was the Andy Griffith to Blackwell's Johnny Carson, offering folksy commentary and relaying insightful stories to the Husker fans back in their living rooms, on their tractors or holding transistors in Memorial Stadium.

By the time he stepped out of the booth, in 1992, Payne was with Kent Pavelka and Gary Sadlemyer and connected the great 1970s era to the 1980s history and into the 1990s. What hadn't changed was Payne's knowledge of the game and the Huskers and his penchant for spinning a classic yarn for the right moment, one that listeners would retell to their neighbors or friends the next day.

But for many more, Jack Payne was the voice of the College World Series.

Every year he sat up in his perch, high above Rosenblatt Stadium, and welcomed fans from far and wide, from 13th Street to Fullerton, California, and Miami, Florida. But he was more than just the iconic voice that told you who was coming up to bat. Payne was the master of ceremonies at the CWS. The voice of Omaha summers, cascading through the air and echoing through the night, forever etched in your memories.

The best description I heard of Payne came from an out-of-town writer attending his first CWS. He compared Payne to the voice over the loudspeaker in "M*A*S*H*," narrating the action on and off the field. He was also the conscience of the CWS, often imploring fans to treat the game and teams with respect, and please, how about a round of applause for the ball girl trying to field the foul balls rolling down the screen? She's doing the best she can!

Of course, Payne's signature move was to politely ask the fans in the bleachers to scoot close together and make room for those fans still waiting in line in general admission. Get to know your neighbor.

It was corny and folksy and so wonderful. Payne was like a character in a Frank Capra movie. He set the tone for the College World Series, our state fair event and showcase of Nebraska life and Omaha hospitality. He sent fans home with a smile and a warm feeling, like they had just made a new friend, and often was the impression they took from the CWS and of Omaha. In many ways, his voice was our greatest ambassador.

We've missed that voice for a while now. But Payne would still appear at a CWS game, at the new stadium downtown with a new press box and a whole new feel. He would walk through the press box, wearing a familiar CWS shirt, and pull up a chair, grab an iced tea and sit down like an old friend. And I always tried to scoot in close, because when Jack Payne spoke, you always wanted to listen.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.