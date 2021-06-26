Shatel: NC State's College World Series run concludes with a frustrating 'What if?'

For as long as they play the College World Series, we will remember them.
At about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, they gathered for a team photo at the CWS, around home plate, with the scoreboard in the background.
But they weren’t celebrating a championship.
They were saying goodbye.
North Carolina State will have a place among the iconic CWS teams, the ones that come up in conversations this time every year.
The 2021 Wolfpack has its legacy at the CWS. But it’s one etched in frustration, anger and regret.
And it's punctuated by the two saddest words in sports.
What if?
That is, what if that fabulous Wolfpack team hadn’t been derailed by COVID-19 on the second weekend of the CWS? Would they have made the championship series?
Would this team playing great baseball have won the program's first national championship?
We’ll never know.
But this complicated saga also includes another what if?
What if the team had all been vaccinated?
The uncertainties add to the gut-wrenching tale that figures to hover over the rest of this 2021 CWS like a lingering cloud.
There’s no winner in this. Nobody feels good. Certainly not Vanderbilt, which advanced to the CWS championship series at 1 a.m. Saturday morning via an NCAA press release.
Ah, the NCAA. The villain, right?
The NCAA is always an easy fall guy. But I’m not sure that’s the case here.
Yes, the NCAA can’t get out of its own way. It released the statement at 1 a.m., which was probably as soon as the decision had been made.
But it gave the impression that the NCAA was attempting to make this move with as little fanfare as possible.
The NCAA said that the Douglas County Health Department co-recommended the “no contest” ruling for Saturday’s Vandy-NC State game. Douglas County Health Department spokesman Phil Rooney said the department didn't recommend sending the Wolfpack home — but would support whatever decision the NCAA made.
So this was the NCAA’s call.
But when a CWS team is sent home for health reasons, we need more clarity. And transparency.
For instance, the Wolfpack had 13 players available for Friday’s game. Couldn’t the Pack have played Saturday’s game? Why or why not?
The situation called for a more detailed explanation, if not a press conference. It left everyone dumbfounded.
There were also the mixed messages, sending a team home with COVID-19 issues while allowing full capacity at TD Ameritrade Park — and allowing players to intermingle with the crowd.
That prompted one press wag to point out that the NC State team, including those who tested positive, could have bought a ticket and sat among the crowd for Saturday night’s game with no issue.
This was a different NCAA championship atmosphere, to be sure, than the men’s and women’s basketball tourneys and women’s volleyball championship — the latter played across the street at CHI Health Center in April.
In March, participants in the basketball tourneys in Indianapolis and San Antonio were confined to their hotel rooms for the duration of their stay. Volleyball players were allowed outside with restrictions.
And masks abounded.
So why is baseball different?
Probably because the situation in America has changed for one major reason. Vaccines. Things have loosened up in the country.
Still, the NCAA had its protocols for the CWS. And everyone was aware of them.
Schools were allowed to decide on vaccinations. But if a team was fully vaccinated, they would not have to be tested in Omaha — unless there was an outbreak.
But if you’re fully vaccinated, there’s no outbreak. And no tests.
If NC State had been fully vaccinated, in all likelihood the Pack would still be playing.
How many of the eight CWS teams were fully vaccinated?
According to multiple sources, Texas was. What about MSU and Vandy? It’s not clear.
But all Vanderbilt players were cleared to play Monday. The team was tested Saturday and had no positive cases, ESPN first reported.
What’s also clear is each school is responsible for its own actions — and consequences. Coming here without a fully vaccinated team, among the masses, is risky business.
Should the NCAA have mandated each team in the country get fully vaccinated? They aren’t going to do that.
It’s up to each school, administrator, coach and player.
You heard NC State coach Elliott Avent say that he didn’t think it was his place to require players to get the vaccination.
That’s his right. And the right of every school, every coach, administrator and player.
But they did so knowing what could happen.
Omaha is fantasy land. But this is serious business, too. Championships are played for and won on this field. Legacies written.
Everyone is different. But what do you think Alabama football coach Nick Saban would do with a national title on the line?
He would make sure everyone, including the team chefs, got the vaccine.
Wouldn’t you know it? All the celebrating we did before the CWS that we were moving past COVID, all the good vibes of being back together again.
And now this?
It’s as if COVID reminded us that it’s still around, like a team that won’t go down quietly in the bottom of the ninth.
Now this is a cautionary tale going forward. College football coaches, pay attention. This could happen again. To you.
That it happened here is surreal. The College World Series has always lived in its own bubble, an escape from the real world.
This has been a fantastic CWS, with big-time pitching gems, clutch hits and thrilling rallies that we’ll never forget.
It also introduced us to a bunch of gritty wolves in red and black who we fell for but didn’t get to know nearly long enough.
We’ll always remember them. And wonder.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH