Shatel: NC State's College World Series run concludes with a frustrating 'What if?'

But if you’re fully vaccinated, there’s no outbreak. And no tests.

If NC State had been fully vaccinated, in all likelihood the Pack would still be playing.

How many of the eight CWS teams were fully vaccinated?

According to multiple sources, Texas was. What about MSU and Vandy? It’s not clear.

But all Vanderbilt players were cleared to play Monday. The team was tested Saturday and had no positive cases, ESPN first reported.

What’s also clear is each school is responsible for its own actions — and consequences. Coming here without a fully vaccinated team, among the masses, is risky business.

Should the NCAA have mandated each team in the country get fully vaccinated? They aren’t going to do that.

It’s up to each school, administrator, coach and player.

You heard NC State coach Elliott Avent say that he didn’t think it was his place to require players to get the vaccination.

That’s his right. And the right of every school, every coach, administrator and player.

But they did so knowing what could happen.