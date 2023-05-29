Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

First downs and second guesses:

The Road To Omaha could use a few detours.

This is not a new theme. The NCAA Division I Baseball bracket was released on Monday and 13 of the 16 host site are in the SEC, ACC and Coastal Carolina.

A record eight SEC teams are hosting.

Just one regional site lies in what would be called the north, and how about those Indiana State Sycamores?

Again, nothing new. We’ve had this discussion for decades. College baseball, and the College World Series, celebrates the south.

Hey, Omaha loves the SEC fan bases. They bring passion and color, as in the color green, to our burg.

But a great event can be better.

It’s time to consider an idea that’s not original, but makes a lot of sense.

Expand the tournament. But not the number of teams.

Expand the regional format.

Add a third weekend of regionals so that it would go regional-regional-super regional. And each round would include two teams playing two-of-three.

I like the idea of two teams squaring off, with pitching staffs and bullpens at full strength. That’s what makes the super regionals great.

But the beauty of this idea is it expands the hosts, and that gives northern teams a shot.

Take this year’s bracket. If the NCAA tourney was three rounds, the No. 2 seeds would all host the first weekend.

That would include Maryland, Boston College, Iowa and Connecticut.

Baseball in the north has made great strides. More schools have made a financial commitment. But come June, it’s hard to see a reward.

Give those northern schools a chance to host one round, and watch the sport explode in those regions and conferences.

Adding another layer to the postseason means something would have to go. And that something might be conference tournaments.

I know what you’re thinking: an odd proposal from someone in a city that hosts a conference tourney.

The Big Ten tournament still needs time to grow in Omaha. Because of COVID and a lack of consistency from the home school (Nebraska), it hasn’t gotten much momentum.

The Big Ten in Omaha looks pretty decent when Nebraska and Iowa are playing on the weekend. But for the other games, Charles Schwab Field looks empty.

Which is the case for a lot of conference baseball tournaments. Like basketball, they are rematches. Unlike basketball, they’re not money makers.

If you want to keep conference baseball tourneys — and that’s fine — then a week of the regular season could certainly be sacrificed. Maybe a league series. Maybe midweek games.

Do Division I baseball teams need to play over 50 games?

Of course, northern teams often have a hard time playing all their games because of bad weather. Which also factors into the flawed RPI and their having to play on the road in June.

I would think northern coaches would be in favor of an extra round that gives them a chance to host. And the NCAA is always in the mood for extra revenue.

Let’s play three.

Fixing RPI

Agree with Kyle Peterson that something must be done to the RPI.

The CWS used to include the west coast along with the south. Now even the west coast is on the outside looking in.

Put KP in charge of a group to remodel the RPI or the way teams are selected.

Heck, make Kyle Peterson commissioner of college baseball.

UConn's schedule

All credit to UConn baseball. Losing the Big East tournament is usually a good way to get left out of the NCAA tourney.

But the Huskies, saddled with Big East RPI, played their first 17 games on the road — from Florida to Berkeley to Hawaii and San Diego. UConn’s first home game was March 24.

That kind of travel wasn’t cheap. But the investment paid off in getting the Huskies into the tournament safely as a No. 2 seed.

Big Ten chances

Love Maryland’s balance. Not the draw.

Iowa has the best chance of the Big Ten schools to make it to the super regional.

Underdog favorite

My underdog favorite to make the CWS is the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Great name, though I wish they had a camel on their hats.

Future Missouri coach?

There’s a coaching vacancy at Missouri baseball and one of the names that already popped up is Rob Childress.

He should coach again somewhere.

If he stays at NU, shouldn’t he have a more influential role on the coaching staff?

He’s a heck of a resource for Will Bolt. What's he doing?

OSCAs and Omaha Racers

What a terrific thing to see a huge turnout of Omaha Racers office staff, coaches and players last Thursday at the Omaha Sports Commission Awards.

Steve Idelman, Mike Thibault and the rest were thrilled at the honor.

WNBA in Omaha?

I asked Thibault if he thought Omaha might be a contender one day for a WNBA team.

Thibault, who was head coach of the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics from 2003-22, said he thought the city would need to average 7,000 fans a game to make it work.

Neither Nebraska and Creighton average that for women’s basketball games.

But the WNBA season — May through September — might serve as a summer fix for basketball fans. Especially if you had a superstar player — Caitlin Clark — on the team.

Carter and UNO athletics

NU President Ted Carter keeps a close eye on Omaha athletics and attends several hockey games.

He’s a big fan of both men’s basketball coach Chris Crutchfield and athletic director Adrian Dowell.

“Coach Crutchfield — I’m telling you, that guy is going to bring UNO basketball to a new level,” Carter said. “It might take him a little while but the guy has guts, he’s got a sense of leadership about him. He’s played football and basketball. I love that guy. He’s going to get talent there.

“Adrian Dowell is going to run a sports league one day. He’s a rock star. He gets it.”

One more and I’m outta here

You heard it here last — this is the year Dave Van Horn is last man standing at the College World Series.

