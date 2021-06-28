Shatel: NCAA's 2022 College World Series schedule is a home run

The Nov. 16 date, with both teams sorting out early-season lineups, should be interesting.

>> Remember when Omaha was going to host 2020 Major League Baseball draft? Well, this CWS is kind of like that.

This year’s draft is set for July 11-13 in Denver. Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are expected to go high in the first round.

Which one will go first? A CBS Sports story says pro scouts are torn.

It quoted one scout as saying, “Great question, but I really have no idea. Gun to my head, I’d take Rocker. It’s a better breaking ball.”

Another scout, who agreed to speak anonymously, said of Leiter, “The fastball plays a tick better, and I think he has a chance to have multiple swing-and-miss breakers with some tweaks. Whereas Rocker, whose present breaking ball is better than either of Leiter’s, will likely only have one option at his disposal.”

Bottom line: Your favorite team would love to have either one. What we’re seeing is special.

>> One thing I would add to the CWS format in future years: the College Baseball Home Run Derby and fireworks show.