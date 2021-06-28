Shatel: NCAA's 2022 College World Series schedule is a home run

Stark Vegas, Neb. — First downs and second guesses:
This week, let’s try something a little different.
This time, I come in praise of the NCAA.
The much-maligned organization has made a brilliant move, one that has been requested by local College World Series fans (including this one). It should be applauded.
Beginning in 2022, the CWS will go back to beginning on Friday — and the championship series will start the following Saturday.
Hallelujah.
I’m not sure when the Series first started on a Friday — it’s been that way since I arrived in 1991 — but it’s a tradition that Omahans always embraced. Take Friday off. Make the first weekend a long one.
Back when the championship was a single game, the CWS wrapped up in eight days. Eight was always enough.
And Omahans who liked to dive head-first into the tailgates appreciated the Sunday off before returning to work.
The championship series began in 2003 and started on a Sunday. ESPN eventually moved it to Monday through Wednesday, and it meant almost a two-week run.
Which has been a bit much, for the budgets and cholesterol counts of both visitors and locals alike.
Wimbledon and the Olympics are two-week events. This is not the Olympics.
Next year, we get some sanity back.
Doubleheaders Friday through Monday. Single elimination games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The final four doubleheader on Thursday and if-necessary games or a day off on Friday.
Followed by the championship series Saturday to Monday.
Perfect. It never made sense to have the stadium empty on Saturday and Sunday, when most fans are off work. Fans now can plan on games both weekends.
Now I’d love to see one, if not both, of the weekend championship games played during the day.
But I’ll take what I can get.
We don’t say it often, but thank you, NCAA.
>> Of course, Mississippi State fans don’t care what time or day the championship series starts.
MSU fans are amazing. Is there a better group among CWS regulars?
I know LSU often plays as the home team. But Bulldog fans may have outdone the Tigers this time.
There is maroon everywhere, in every section, of TD Ameritrade Park and throughout Omaha. Thousands of Bulldog fans have turned Omaha into Stark Vegas, Neb.
And almost all have traveled the 813 miles from Starkville to Omaha by car. That’s almost 13 hours, for those keeping score in the back seat.
Welcome, Bulldogs. Your presence adds to the CWS atmosphere. And long-starving merchants love you, too.
>> I remember back when Harvey Perlman hired Shawn Eichorst, the popular theory was that it was to deal with football coach Bo Pelini. Perlman was not a fan.
That is not the case this time. I don’t believe Chancellor Ronnie Green is hiring someone to put pressure on Scott Frost. In fact, I think it’s the opposite.
Frost has a big supporter in Green, and the two have a good relationship. That means that Frost will have a long runway, no matter who is hired as athletic director.
That doesn’t mean that Frost doesn’t have to start winning. But my read on the situation is that Frost is going to get time, and I think that will be spelled out by Green to whomever he hires.
>> The Creighton-Nebraska game isn’t usually the Gavitt (Big Ten-Big East) matchup, but this year, it makes sense.
CU has a young team with Iowa State, Arizona State and the Paradise Jam on the schedule. NU is already set to play NC State, Kansas State and Colorado (charity exhibition).
The Nov. 16 date, with both teams sorting out early-season lineups, should be interesting.
>> Remember when Omaha was going to host 2020 Major League Baseball draft? Well, this CWS is kind of like that.
This year’s draft is set for July 11-13 in Denver. Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are expected to go high in the first round.
Which one will go first? A CBS Sports story says pro scouts are torn.
It quoted one scout as saying, “Great question, but I really have no idea. Gun to my head, I’d take Rocker. It’s a better breaking ball.”
Another scout, who agreed to speak anonymously, said of Leiter, “The fastball plays a tick better, and I think he has a chance to have multiple swing-and-miss breakers with some tweaks. Whereas Rocker, whose present breaking ball is better than either of Leiter’s, will likely only have one option at his disposal.”
Bottom line: Your favorite team would love to have either one. What we’re seeing is special.
>> One thing I would add to the CWS format in future years: the College Baseball Home Run Derby and fireworks show.
It would be terrific on the night off before the championship series. Or, as part of the Thursday night opening ceremonies.
One more and I’m outta here: Just had to share this. At the end of Friday’s phone interview with Bill Moos, the outgoing A.D. said, “And I’ll go out with one of my favorite lines: One more and I’m outta here … .”
Here’s to you, Bill.
