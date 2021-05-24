Shatel: No conference baseball tournament is a swing and a miss for Big Ten

The COVID argument doesn't work. Not with vaccines readily available this winter and spring. And not after letting Big Ten basketball teams play non-conference games and a league tournament.

What is it with you guys and hoops, anyway?

Big Ten basketball is elite. But Big Ten baseball is on the cusp of taking giant steps in a sport dominated by the sunshine boys.

There are Big Ten teams good enough to win in regionals next week — but some of them might not get the chance. They might get left on the selection committee's cutting room floor, thanks to the Big Ten.

To have this happen after watching Michigan nearly win a national title is dumbfounding. Is it lack of awareness? Or caring?

Big Ten, you’ve got some good coaches in this league. Don’t lose them. Pay attention. Forget the March weather reports. Look to May. Look to June.

We need to get you out of the Ivory Tower and into some fresh air. There’s this little event in Omaha we call the CWS.

You’ll love it. And you might just have a team there.