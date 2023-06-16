Game One, and a College World Series legend is born.

Blaze Brothers had just created College World Series magic, put his Oral Roberts team up 6-5 with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth, a dramatic stroke of genius.

But the job wasn’t over.

As the Eagles got ready to go out for the bottom of the ninth, ORU first base Coach Jimmy Turk found Brothers in the dugout.

And gave him his gummy worm.

Then Oral Roberts survived the ninth, and we welcomed the newest CWS legend.

The Gummies, of course.

This thing started two years ago, during a tight ORU road trip. To loosen things up, Turk began handing out gummy worms to each Golden Eagle who reached first base.

Whatever works, right?

It works great. As long as Turk remembers to hand it out. For home runs, you collect in the dugout.

“If you don’t do it, it’s bad luck,” Brothers said.

The CWS is about color and characters and goofy college stuff, and the gummy is a fun angle.

But this unsinkable ORU team needs a nickname and “Gummies” fits perfectly.

These Gummies are tough, man.

They have emerged from the six-team Summit League to take a 1-0 record in the school’s first CWS since 1978.

Well, this isn’t their first time to Omaha. The Golden Eagles were just here April 6-8, sweeping UNO at Tal Anderson Field.

It’s approximately 8.3 miles from Tal Anderson to Charles Schwab Field. But for the Gummies, the trip was a lot longer.

This team was down eight runs to Washington in the second game of the NCAA regional and came back to win 15-12.

In the first game of the Super Regional at Oregon, they blew an early eight-run lead in the first game and lost. But they gathered themselves and won the next two.

So what’s a little three-run deficit going to the ninth inning after your All-American closer gave up the lead in the eighth with a walk and a hit batter?

When the going gets tough, the Gummy gets going.

ORU coach Ryan Holmar said the four-run rally in the ninth reminded him of being down 8-0 to Washington, when “in some weird way, it’s like it juiced our guys up.”

“And it was the same feeling today,” Holmar said. “After you give up those three runs…it kind of juiced our guys up. And it’s like they just wanted to get after it and get juiced up.”

Apparently Gummies have a lot of juice.

Brothers pointed to the chip on their shoulders. He called his teammates “a bunch of gritty old guys.”

What the senior second baseman means is, their Road to Omaha is well-traveled.

Brothers (whose father Richard played defensive back for Arkansas and a stint with the Chicago Bears) went to Cowley County Community College out of high school. After a year-and-a-half at Cowley (second season shut down by COVID-19), he transferred to Division II Northeastern (Okla.) State for two years, before heading to ORU.

The Golden Eagles have several juco transfers and players who came from Austin Peay and South Carolina.

Some sought playing time at the small, private Christian School in Tulsa that plays in the shadow of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TU.

“Old guys,” Brothers said. “We’re just experienced guys, fifth years, juco guys who have played a lot of games. I’m a fifth-year guy, juice baseball, D2 baseball, D1. I’ve been around a lot of different types of baseball, seen a lot of different things.

“We like to be the gritty old guys that just get after it.”

That identity starts with Folmar, who played for one of college baseball’s toughest competitors, Gary Ward at Oklahoma State.

The old Cowboy would be proud of how the Golden Eagles fight with each pitch and at-bat to the last out.

The toughest out? Last week at Oregon, Brothers said.

“The hardest part was going into the super regional, going against Oregon,” Brothers said. “The fans were insane. We were getting chirped on…it felt like a football game and it was third down every pitch. That was probably the toughest time in baseball that I’ve had.

“I’ve been in this game a long time. To finally get here is, like wow.”

But this program didn’t just fall out of the sky and onto downtown Omaha. ORU has a good baseball tradition. The program has been to 23 NCAA tournaments, including six in the last 10 years.

They’ve been coached by Larry Cochell and Sunny Galloway — both of whom went on to lead Oklahoma to the CWS.

Still, this is next-level stuff. And now Omaha fans can rally behind a UNO colleague that is feeling it on the national stage. As ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson said last week, “When you’re a giant-killer, the last thing you worry about is the giant.”

Beware of the Gummies. Playing them can be hard to swallow.

