Shatel: Shorter schedule makes CWS more fan-friendly

First downs and second guesses:

This year’s College World Series is already a huge success.

It begins on Friday.

With that one small adjustment, the NCAA made the event friendlier for fans and easier on the wallet — especially for visitors.

This is the way the CWS format should start. And the way I think a lot of fans like it.

For years, the CWS began on Friday and ended eight days later, on Saturday. Both days were like city holidays. A lot of folks took that Friday off from work to celebrate our crown jewel event.

Culminating the CWS with a single championship game was almost too perfect for fans who knew each year the series was going to end on a Saturday. After Hangover Sunday, they were back to work on Monday.

Then, in 2003, the NCAA decided that a three-game championship series would be more fair. It began on Saturday night with a possible game three on Monday.

For whatever reason, maybe ESPN influence, the NCAA pushed everything back in 2008.

The CWS began on Saturday and pushed the championship series to the following Monday through Wednesday. Nearly two weeks later.

The Olympic Games and Wimbledon are two-week events. The CWS is not.

For the last 14 years, the pace of the CWS slowed. It dragged on.

And that could be a drag on out-of-town fans.

In 2016, the CWS began on June 18 and ended on June 30 (thanks to a rain-out on June 29) with Coastal Carolina beating Arizona for the title.

I spoke to an Arizona fan after that game who said his total hotel bill for the trip was over $3,000.

That’s crazy.

Even crazier was the idea that there would be no baseball on the second Saturday and Sunday — if the elimination games ended on Friday.

“We have approached the NCAA on this for several years,” said Kathryn Morrissey, executive director of CWS, Inc.

“Not only to improve fan service, but it also gives fans two full weekends to attend.

“That’s what we were hearing from fans — they wanted to attend the championship series (Monday through Wednesday) but they had to work or their kids had a job and they could only travel on weekends.

“It’s hard to say we would love to have you here, but there may not be any action.”

Last year, Morrissey said the NCAA, ESPN and CWS, Inc., decided it was time to go back.

What changed? She pointed to the 2019 CWS, when Vanderbilt and Michigan took care of business on Friday and we had two days off until the Monday title series.

“In 2019 we were dark the second weekend,” Morrissey said. “I think that brought home the point to the NCAA and ESPN that we were trying to make, from gosh this could happen to…guess what?”

Now we’ll have ball on both weekends. Enjoy. And stay cool.

— It beat No. 1 Tennessee on its home field, but Notre Dame is no upset winner. The Irish easily could have hosted a regional and have been building for this moment for three years.

“I thought we had an Omaha team in 2020,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “I thought we had one last year.”

The pandemic took the CWS in 2020. And last year the Irish lost to eventual national champ Mississippi State in the super regionals.

Maybe this is Notre Dame’s turn.

— Veteran CWS fans may recognize the name Link Jarrett. He was an All-American shortstop for Mike Martin Sr.’s Florida State teams that played in the CWS in 1991, 1992 and 1994. Now he's one of the top coaches in college baseball.

Hey, doesn’t FSU have an opening for a baseball coach?

— Texas vs. Notre Dame. Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M. I’m calling it the Cotton Bowl Bracket.

— My question is, will the SEC claim Oklahoma and Texas? You know how the SEC loves to dominate Omaha.

— Hearing that at least 700 Union Omaha fans have bought tickets for the U.S. Open Cup at

Sporting Kansas City on June 22. There may be a lot more going. That’s a good look for Omaha.

— I don’t agree with the saying “Everyone has a price.” Some people have a price.

The LIV tour is showing us who some of those people are.

— I’m still waiting to see how the LIV Tour is going to grow the game of golf. The more PGA Tour pros leave for LIV, the greater chance we’ll have two watered-down tours. Who is that good for?

— I hear that this is about the players wanting power and freedom in golf. When they say it’s not about the money, it’s about the money.

— The power in golf rests with four entities: the majors. I’m very curious to see how the folks at Augusta National _ whose members include the richest and most powerful in the U.S. _ react to the LIV Tour. If they don’t let them in the Masters, the LIV may not be around long.

— If they do let them in, does that mean Greg Norman finally won the Masters?

— Last week the Big Ten Network aired the 1994 Nebraska-Colorado football game. That game gets lost in the shuffle of the 90’s, but it was the most important game of 1994 and one of the biggest wins in Nebraska history.

Brook Berringer was nearly perfect and his performance in a No. 2 vs. No. 3 game gave the Huskers the extra swag they needed to know they could win big with their No. 2 quarterback.

Meanwhile, Charlie McBride’s strategy of taking Rashaan Salaam out of every option play and making quarterback Kordell Stewart keep it was brilliant.

Back then I never would have believed I would have needed the Big Ten Network to watch a replay. That still feels strange. But thanks, BTN.

One more and I’m outta here: My biggest memory of that game was the editor who appeared while I was writing in the press box.

Tom Osborne, on his way to the radio booth to do an interview, peered over my shoulder and said, “You misspelled a word.”

As always in 1994, Osborne got the last laugh.

