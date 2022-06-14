Shatel: The CWS has survived — and thrived — since its move to downtown Omaha

The assignment came in high and tight.

Look back over the first decade of the College World Series downtown. How did the CWS do? Did it survive?

Then the phone rang.

It was Mike Kelley, proprietor of Blatt Beer & Table and Zesto down by Schwab Field. Kelley had some old baseball photos he wanted to show me.

It turned out to be some classic color shots of Creighton and coach Jim Hendry from the 1991 CWS at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Vintage photos. Vintage CWS.

Kelley has plans to hang them in his huge party room. Next to the poster of Johnny Rosenblatt. And Kelley’s father, Tom, in his St. Louis Cardinals uniform.

Also, the stunning photo of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig during their exhibition game at League Park in South Omaha on Oct. 16, 1927 — one week after the legendary Yankee duo helped “Murderer’s Row” sweep Pittsburgh in the World Series.

Kelley wants to add more CWS photos in what he’s calling his “Rosenblatt Room.”

Yes, right across the street from — and with a clear picture-window view of — Schwab Field.

The irony hit me right between the numbers.

A room honoring Rosenblatt and the old-time CWS right across the street from the future.

There is no escape from our past. And why would we want to?

We’ll never forget the CWS at Rosenblatt. But 10 series later, the memories and ghosts have faded like ballplayers into an Iowa cornfield.

The CWS is home downtown. And it’s been a good home.

I’ll never forget the first meeting that former World-Herald reporter Dave Kotok and I had with Mayor Mike Fahey in 2008, when Fahey revealed the plan to build a new baseball stadium.

I remember thinking, “This is going to be great.”

And also, “This is going to be really hard.”

It was difficult. In the initial years. But Omaha and the CWS have grown, the event has shined.

Mostly, it has survived.

We survived all the raw emotions that come from leaving your first home, from a generation saying Omaha was selling out, turning its back on its history.

We survived the stadium facing “the wrong way.” In actuality, the skyline looks pretty good from the third-base seats, especially at night.

Survived all the vocal concerns that the fences were too far back, the game is too pitching-centric. Too boring.

We survived the decrease in tailgating. We survived having to put up with the fantastic Baseball Village, bars across the street from the stadium and hotels within walking distance.

We survived powerful Nebraska storms, washouts and the oncoming floodwaters in 2011.

We survived having to share the parking lot and stage with Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky and the U.S. Olympic aqua men and women.

And we survived the cool look and civic button-busting pride of national TV cameras capturing a city simultaneously hosting two big sporting events.

It’s a tough burden being a bustling sports town, but we handled it.

We also survived the NCAA vision. The state-of-the-art stadium. The suites and bar. The walk-around concourse. Beer sales.

And the Wild Thing Burger, Grounds Crew Tachos, the BLT hot dog, lobster truffle french fries and the always popular Berrie Kabob.

Mostly, we survived the thing we often fear the most, the monster of the great unknown.

Change.

The thing is, if a lot of us are honest about it, the change has been good. Real good.

This is where we learned to sit back and enjoy real stadium seats, leg room, cup holders. Multiple and accessible restrooms.

And lots of room to walk around and make sure our smartphones still work.

This is where we learned to use those phones as tickets.

And where we parked a car near the Old Market or Capitol District, had lunch and walked to the game. Or met our friends at Lefty’s or Blatt’s rooftop.

Or stopped by the Mississippi State tailgate party in Lot D.

This is where we saw four SEC teams win national titles, none of them named LSU.

This is where we watched three Pac-12 teams win national titles, none of them named USC.

This is where we met the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Kent State Golden Flashes.

This is where a Vanderbilt team rose to national glory, where a Big Ten team played for the national title.

Where a foul ball fell between Arkansas infielders. Where Mississippi State fans owned a CWS stadium like no one — including purple and gold — ever before.

And this is where we had the unthinkable: a year without a College World Series.

And then came back stronger the next year.

Last year’s CWS told us something. About our event. About ourselves.

The 2021 College World Series was full of fans, emotion, passion and a renewed sense of love and commitment from the fans for our favorite event.

It said the CWS is not only going to be OK downtown, it can be as good. And better.

“I think it’s been a spectacular success,” said Kelley, the Omaha native and Rosenblatt fan.

“Now, that doesn’t mean I don’t miss Rosenblatt. Rosenblatt had a special feel to it, a Wrigley Field feel. We can’t replace that.”

And nobody is trying to replace the park on the hill that was like Omaha family.

But there’s nothing wrong with all those memories on the wall in the Rosenblatt Room. Or the neon Zesto sign that can be seen from the right-field bleachers.

It’s good to have reminders of the past. It helps us see the future.

“I still miss Rosenblatt,” Kelley said. “But I love it down here, too.”

Well said, Mike. The CWS downtown is not the same in some ways, but better in others.

Still great.

