Shatel: The Road to Omaha is taking shape, but not without a COVID curveball

First downs and second guesses:
There’s college baseball news today, but let’s not bury the lede.
MECA President/CEO Roger Dixon predicts there will be tailgating at the College World Series.
“Tailgating will be in full swing,” Dixon said.
I can feel it. We're almost back.
It’s still not known how many fans will be allowed at the CWS this June, but the rest of the baseball postseason is starting to fall into place.
The NCAA confirmed Monday there will be a 64-team tournament this year, and there will be 16 regional sites and eight super regional sites on campuses.
That’s a noted departure from the NCAA basketball and volleyball tournaments, which were held entirely in one area for a bubble effect during the pandemic.
Here’s the rub: The sites will all be predetermined and announced May 10.
Typically, the regional sites are merit-based, given to the highest-rated teams. And super regionals go to the highest-rated team still alive in that bracket.
They usually are announced just before the NCAA tournament bracket is released — which is May 31 this year.
The NCAA said the regional bids will still be merit-based. But like in basketball and volleyball, the priority will be safety and getting all the games played without interruption.
Would Nebraska or Creighton bid if they felt they had a chance to make it?
This will be interesting. If a school is in an area struggling with COVID numbers, it might not get the bid. Or the bid might go to a school that can offer hotels in close proximity to the park.
So a team on track to get a No. 2 or No. 3 seed might get the host over a No. 1. We’ll see.
This is a positive sign by the NCAA, though not positive enough for some fans who see the vaccine and lower pandemic numbers as reason to get back to normal.
At least it’s not a bubble. This is a compromise. And a sign that things are inching back.
So what does that mean for the CWS?
NCAA spokesperson Jeff Williams responded in an email that the NCAA is still operating championships with no more than 25% of a venue’s capacity.
But some in the national college baseball media predict that number will go up to 50% by June.
If it were up to Dixon and Omaha officials, it might be higher than that.
Dixon said he doesn’t know what the NCAA will do with its vendor tents outside the stadium, but he expects fans who can’t get into the games will still want to show up on a sunny day and hang out around the park.
And, yes, tailgate.
“My assumption is unless something goes dramatically south, there will be fans in the stands,” Dixon said. “To what percentage would be a guess on my part. Since it’s outdoors, it could be 50%. If it was our call, it would be something (more).”
After the past year, we’ll take all the baseball — and good news — we can get.
» Finally, it looks like Bud Crawford will get Manny Pacquiao.
The Athletic reported discussions are taking place to hold the fight June 5 in Abu Dhabi. Promoter Bob Arum could announce the final plans this week.
This would be the biggest fight and pay day of Crawford’s career. It should have happened a while ago, but that’s boxing. At least Crawford is finally going to get his shot at a legend and victory that would elevate his already lofty status.
Would this help Bud get a shot at Errol Spence Jr.? Who knows? Bring on Manny. Bud has been waiting.
» Good for Tim Miles, who appears headed to San Jose State. Apparently Miles really wanted to get back into coaching. It's in a good area. He knows how to win in the Mountain West Conference. There's no pressure.
And there's the excellent Pasatiempo Golf Course down the road. Just saying.
» The NCAA hit a new low last week.
It used to be that schools under investigation would fire the coach, throwing him to the NCAA wolves and beg for mercy.
Kansas, under investigation and facing a possible hammer, gave coach Bill Self a lifetime contract and said he can’t be fired for cause no matter what penalties come.
KU is essentially saying they don’t fear the NCAA and don’t really care what the NCAA does.
It's a bold move. But is it?
I didn’t think the NCAA could look any weaker. You keep hearing how the Power Five schools should form their own governing body. But why give this up?
» Yes, we’re still talking about Gonzaga-UCLA from Saturday, a college hoops game for the ages.
Best game ever? Or best ending? Would we be saying best game ever if Jalen Suggs’ shot had missed and there would have been a second overtime won by free throws?
Everyone has their standard. I need to have an emotional stake. Like rooting for N.C. State over Houston in 1983. Or Villanova over Georgetown in a 1985 final not measured by a shot clock or 3-point line, but every bit as tense.
Because everyone was rooting against Georgetown.
Or Duke and Christian Laettner in 1992.
I still side with the Laettner Shot game, because it involved two blue-blood programs, two Hall of Fame coaches, the defending national champ and national player of the year hitting the impossible game-winner.
I didn’t feel any such emotion on Saturday. Gonzaga-UCLA was notable for being a well-played, well-coached and well-officiated game.
Maybe that last one puts it over the top.
» Surprised at Porter Moser and Oklahoma? Don’t be.
Moser had a great job at Loyola. He’s a legend in Chicago, low pressure, he can get his kind of kids and win big in the Missouri Valley.
You don’t trade that for a Power Five job where hoops isn’t important and winning is hard.
Oklahoma is not that job. Oklahoma is a perfect job for a guy like Moser.
It’s a football school. You’re not expected to fill the arena because it’s never been full. But you can recruit great players like Blake Griffin and Buddy Hield. And have access to high seeds and deep tourney runs.
And money. Lots of money. Don’t forget a great boss in Athletic Director Joe Castiglione.
Loyola should be grateful. Moser helped Loyola get into the Missouri Valley. There are people now actually talking about the Big East replacing DePaul with Loyola. That’s because of Moser.
That won’t happen, by the way. But come on, DePaul.
» All Hail Jordan Burroughs, the lion in winter. Strong. Proud. Classy. What a wrestler. What a career.
Burroughs, who was defeated in his attempt to make the Olympic team, handled the moment with style. He vowed to return.
Not every career gets the perfect ending. But there is honor in the effort and attempt. Hope to see you again, Jordan.
» One more and I’m outta here: It’s Masters week, in its rightful place. So who you got?
Tempted to say Justin Thomas, with his iron game and short game. Patrick Reed is going to win another Masters. Might be this week.
I’m going with Jordan Spieth, who is the hot pick, yes. But his road back isn’t complete yet. Nobody plays Augusta National better, other than the guy named Tiger. This week, Spieth comes all the way back.