Shatel: The Road to Omaha is taking shape, but not without a COVID curveball

Would Nebraska or Creighton bid if they felt they had a chance to make it?

This will be interesting. If a school is in an area struggling with COVID numbers, it might not get the bid. Or the bid might go to a school that can offer hotels in close proximity to the park.

So a team on track to get a No. 2 or No. 3 seed might get the host over a No. 1. We’ll see.

This is a positive sign by the NCAA, though not positive enough for some fans who see the vaccine and lower pandemic numbers as reason to get back to normal.

At least it’s not a bubble. This is a compromise. And a sign that things are inching back.

So what does that mean for the CWS?

NCAA spokesperson Jeff Williams responded in an email that the NCAA is still operating championships with no more than 25% of a venue’s capacity.

But some in the national college baseball media predict that number will go up to 50% by June.

If it were up to Dixon and Omaha officials, it might be higher than that.