Shatel: The SEC already dominates the CWS — and soon it adds Texas and Oklahoma

Earlier this spring, Creighton coach Ed Servais and I were talking about the future of college baseball and the potential great divide with unlimited scholarships and coaching staffs.

“We don’t want the College World Series to become the SEC tournament,” Servais said.

Too late.

Six of the eight teams in Omaha are from the S-E-C. There’s Auburn, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Texas.

Oh, right. Sorry, Big 12.

The Sooners and Longhorns aren’t in the SEC yet.

They just act like it.

Put it this way: Oklahoma and Texas are good enough that the SEC will already claim them.

Realignment is usually about football. How the Sooners and Bevos will fit into the SEC football machine is already a hot topic.

Given the level of talent and physicality in the SEC, it will be a challenge, to say the least. For fan bases used to being the big dogs in the Big 12, the new identity as just another school in the SEC will also be a tough adjustment.

But when it comes to baseball, UT and OU are already on par with the best of the best.

Texas’ 128 home runs this year would rank second in the SEC behind Tennessee (158) while Longhorn basher Ivan Melendez would lead the league with 32 home runs and 94 RBIs.

Think they’re afraid of the SEC? Nope.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, beat Auburn earlier this season, lost to Tennessee and LSU but beat Florida in two of three to win the Gainesville Regional two weeks ago.

Are the Sooners SEC-ready now?

“Absolutely,” coach Skip Johnson said.

Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle, who faces the Sooners in Friday’s first game, put the jump from Big 12 to SEC in perspective.

Schlossnagle came to College Station from TCU, where he won 734 games and led the Horned Frogs to five trips to the CWS.

In his first season at A&M, the Aggies won the SEC West Division.

“The whole 'It just means more' phrase, that’s a little bit elitist,” Schlossnagle said.

“No disrespect to the SEC or Commissioner (Greg) Sankey ... it doesn’t mean more. It means more to more people. There’s more people. The schools are bigger.

“But the league itself is such a gauntlet because of the level of play. Alabama and Kentucky did not make the NCAA tournament. If you had told me two weeks ago that Alabama and Kentucky would be in Omaha, it wouldn’t have shocked me in the least. ...

“Every single pitch has so much riding on it, just to win a game, much less a series. And then you throw in the atmospheres at every single ballpark. ...

“And on a Monday ... I’m literally just so exhausted mentally from the grind of decisions on every single pitch and the way it can turn because the players are so good and the coaches are so good.

“Every single one of them is prepared at the highest level. And every single school is committed at the highest level.”

It’s not like that in the Big 12 or the Big Ten or the Pac-12 or the ACC or anywhere.

And that should scare the rest of the college baseball world.

The most powerful group in the sport is getting more powerful. The hungriest league is adding two big appetites.

Consider: This is Texas’ 38th trip to the CWS. More than any school.

“I grew up in Texas,” said Longhorn coach David Pierce. “I always saw Texas as the pinnacle of college baseball.

“From the outside looking in, you look at our situation, the history of our program, the success, people get kind of tired of Texas, to be honest with you.

“We’re not prima donnas. We’re not overly gifted. We’re a hard-nosed bunch of guys who love baseball.”

Texans, like the SEC, love their ball. But, to paraphrase Schlossnagle, there’s more love in the SEC.

“We have a great league,” Pierce said. “But the depth in the SEC is the difference. They have the best front-line kids in the country. They have 14 of them (per team). There’s no break.”

But all of that may change in a hurry.

If the NCAA — as expected — lifts the caps on scholarship limits and coaching staffs this fall, many in college baseball think the SEC will not hesitate to leave the 11.7 limit behind and move to 20 or 25.

Or more.

Pierce said he expects the SEC to add as many as possible. The Division I roster limit is 35.

“And whatever they do, we’ll do,” he said.

Johnson echoed: “We have the No. 1 athletic director (Joe Castiglione) in the country. He’ll make sure we are good."

It will be up to each school or conference to decide what it can afford. How much it cares about baseball.

With TV and football money driving the moves, it’s not hard to see the divide in college baseball growing wider.

And the future of the CWS looking a lot like this year's.

It’s a classy group, full of tradition and blue bloods and passionate fans. Any of the eight teams can win it.

But it also lacks an underdog or the charm of a smaller conference or team.

The future may be the moniker CWSEC. Goodness. Could eight SEC teams make it?

We’re basically at six right now. And for those not convinced Texas and Oklahoma are SEC-quality, consider Pierce’s answer when I asked a similar question.

“We’re here.”

