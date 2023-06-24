Are we having fun yet?

Schwab Field, which looked like it was draped in yellow and purple beads, produced another classic Saturday night.

In 11 thrilling innings, LSU beat Florida in the first game of the College World Series championship series.

That’s the eighth one-run game of this unbelievable CWS, tying the series record set in 1972 and 2014.

And we’re not done yet.

Eric Olson, Associated Press writer, is an Omaha native who has seen decades of the CWS as a kid and writer for the World-Herald and the AP. Olson says this is the best CWS he’s ever seen.

Other long-time CWS observers in the press box say it ranks way up there.

I will defer to the ending, because I can’t help it: I tend to remember these Omaha classics by the finish, the final snapshot of heroics and drama. And that may be a good way to look at this 2023 CWS.

It’s not over yet.

But what can 2023 do for an encore?

This CWS has delivered seemingly every day, from Oral Roberts’ first-day comeback to the LSU-Wake Forest instant classic on Thursday night, a pitching duel that ended with a walk-off blast.

Omaha needed to catch its breath on Friday. But Saturday brought us back to the edge of our seats.

LSU and Florida hadn’t played all season but they made up for lost time on the game’s biggest stage.

It had gutsy pitching, with Florida’s Brandon Sproat throwing 111 pitches in four innings. Sproat didn’t have his best, but kept LSU’s lead at 2-0 when the Tigers smelled blood early.

LSU’s Ty Floyd owned the stage, giving his team eight innings and striking out 17 — second-most in CWS history — on 122 pitches.

All those strike outs, but the big bops decided this one. Again.

Florida senior catcher BP Riopelle stunned LSU with a blast to give Florida a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

But here came LSU’s Tommy White — Thursday night’s walk-off hero — with a rocket into the left field bleachers to tie the game in the top of the eighth.

There were big plays in the field, one by LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas fielding a shot off first baseman Tre Morgan and saving an out.

And Josh Pearson may have saved the day for LSU with an out-stretched one-hand catch in the bottom of the 10th. Florida wins if that ball gets over Pearson’s head.

Pearson set the stage for teammate Cade Beloso, who crushed a 0-1 pitch in the top of the 11th and deposited it halfway up the right field bleachers.

Is Gorilla Ball back?

Is LSU back?

It’s still too early to say. The Tigers are trending in the right direction, for their first CWS title since 2099 and their first CWS title in the downtown stadium.

The way this series is going, the safest prediction is that whatever happens, it’s going to be epic, it’s going to be memorable.

But for this CWS to be historic, to be one we put up on the top shelf in our memories, it still needs an ending.

I can’t wait.