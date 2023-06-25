Encore, please.

The dramatics from the 2023 College World Series took a day off. On a sun-splashed Sunday, 25,292 — most of them LSU fans — came out to watch Florida take batting practice.

Now it’s back to even. Now it’s down to two teams, one game, one national champion.

When you get an epic CWS, endless days and nights of one-run games and walk-offs and fans losing their voices and their minds, it’s not too much to ask for one more keepsake to put a bow on the scrapbook week.

Here are some things that will have a say in the matter:

Will Paul Skenes pitch?

LSU coach Jay Johnson wouldn’t tip his hand after Sunday’s game. The staff and Skenes will take stock on Monday.

Here’s why you don’t throw him: Skenes is expected to go first or second in the Major League Draft in two weeks. He’s 2-0 in the CWS but he’s thrown 123 and 120 pitches — with only three days rest after the brilliant 120-pitch duel against Wake Forest last Thursday night.

Here’s why he’ll want the ball: he transferred to LSU from Air Force to win a national championship.

Here’s why I think there's a compromise: Let Skenes start the game with a pitch count.

Why? Florida grabbed the momentum in the series but Skenes is a one-man momentum-changer. He’s the best pitcher in college baseball, maybe ever, and the Gators have never faced him.

You start him to get the early momentum and lift him after a sensible pitch count. Two or three innings? It may work, it may not. But you take your chances with that 100 miles an hour stuff.

There’s no reason to save him for bullpen duty. If Florida takes the lead early on someone else, Skenes never pitches in the national championship game.

The stage is already set for drama.

LSU bats need to show up

The CWS baseball gods set the stage on Sunday for a home run fest with a brisk wind that blew out to center field.

It didn’t favor either team. Both Florida and LSU have home run boppers. And each entered Sunday’s game with eight homers in the CWS.

Sometimes it didn’t appear the gods were playing fair. Like consecutive homers by Florida’s Ty Evans that looked like they were heading foul but curled inside the left field foul pole thanks to that wind.

There was no hocus pocus here. After Evan’s grand slam in the third, the Gators were just getting warmed up.

24 runs, 23 hits, six home runs. LSU football coach Brian Kelly must have been glad he was up in the club section and not in the dugout.

On a day with the wind blowing out, the Tigers’ offensive bats needed to answer Florida. They did early, taking a 3-1 lead. But once the Gators got up big, LSU went quiet. Tommy White, Tre Morgan, Gavin Dugan and Cade Veloso were a combined 2-for-12.

The forecast Monday night calls for more fun from the CWS gods, more home runs blowing out to the Old Market. No matter who pitches for LSU — and the Tigers used six arms on Sunday — their national championship hopes will depend on their bats coming back to life.

Who’s got the tough guys?

Give the Gators credit for displaying a ton of grit on Sunday. Just 15 hours after losing game one, the Gators showed up, took an early 3-1 shot from LSU, then played and swung aggressively and seized the game with their season on the line.

Now it’s LSU’s turn, after a humbling day in which they were outplayed. The Tigers have shown their teeth all week, winning four straight in the loser’s bracket. How much is left in the Tiger tank?

LSU fans showed up Sunday ready to celebrate and there’s a faction of them that remember Skip Bertman’s Tiger dynasty that seemed to just walk on the field and win in Omaha.

That karma needs a reboot. LSU had the purple and gold energy in the stands and Kelly and former baseball coach Paul Mainieri in the building. But Florida sent a stern reminder that Omaha is Gator country too.

LSU fans are very aware: they haven’t held the championship trophy since 2009. And they’ve never turned the downtown ballpark into an all-night celebration.

The 2023 Tigers must earn their CWS stripes. That’s what is on the line tonight.

Meanwhile, there’s a group of Gators who want to add their legacy to the Florida trophy case. With a second national title, Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan would join 14 other legendary coaches in winning multiple CWS titles.

History, they say, happens here.

Here in 2023, it’s last call.

Photos: College World Championship Series, June 25