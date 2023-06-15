At first glance, it looks like a commissioner’s office.

There’s a collection of wood bats in one corner. You see an assortment of mini baseball helmets, old hats and baseball photos. A stadium seat.

For this exercise, Kyle Peterson’s office will do.

Congratulations, KP. For this column, you are the commissioner of college baseball.

Who better? Peterson grew up in Omaha, raised by the College World Series. He pitched at Stanford. For the past 20 years, he has been ESPN’s lead analyst for college baseball and the CWS. He has grown into the voice, the conscience, of college ball.

And when he’s not the head of Collier’s in Omaha, he’s running the comprehensive college baseball site d1baseball.com.

Sounds like a busy guy. But he had time to give his thoughts on the college game today, what he likes, what he would change, the power imbalance and more.

First thing: The commish is happy with a lot.

“I think there’s a lot of health,” Peterson said. “Outside of (increased) scholarships and a third assistant, time of game is something we really needed to look at. Now, it’s the norm.

“It feels like they’re moving the way they should. Technology has helped some. When the pitch comes in (from the bench), it’s coming in an earpiece or a wrist watch. The pitch clock is new as far as the jurisdiction of it. Very similar to the major league rule. Everybody is just working at a better pace.”

Peterson also lauded the major league draft being cut to 20 rounds.

“It just helps baseball,” he said. “There’s more kids that are playing at all levels of it, and that helps the overall talent level. The draft still looks four-year heavy. They (major league teams) have a much better read on the players.”

If he were commissioner, Peterson would fix the college baseball RPI. Which favors the stronger conferences. But also, those who know how to make it work for them.

“We have an RPI issue. In its simplest form, there’s a component of the RPI that stresses the opponent’s win percentage.

“When you go to the West Coast, everybody plays the same (nonconference) teams in the middle of the week. If everybody is playing the same teams, everybody goes to the middle. Somebody wins, somebody loses and you don’t get the RPI boost that you do when you spread your schedule out a little bit.”

One way some coaches work the RPI is to play the best team in weaker conferences. That team will have a higher RPI than most midweek teams.

“I think it needs to be studied,” Peterson said. “There’s some inequity with it. You can do some creative, well-informed scheduling that benefits you and that’s not a knock on anyone that does it. It’s just somebody doing their homework.

“It seems like we can create a system that’s equitable to the entire country and I’m not sure we have that right now.”

Q: Is the game too slanted toward the SEC?

A: “Go back 30 years and you can say it was slanted toward the Pac-12. It’s a big ebb and flow thing. But we can never create a system that penalizes those who invest their own resources into their product. And the reality is, the SEC invests more into their own product than anybody else. If it’s better because of it, so be it.

“It is more SEC-dominated. But I don’t think this needs to be socialism, to where you bring everybody back to the norm. It’s up to everybody else to catch up.”

Q: What about the age-old idea of moving back the season? Has that gone away?

A: “I don’t know if it’s over. Erik Bakich (Clemson coach) had a proposal when he was at Michigan and I don’t know if he feels the same way now that he’s at Clemson. It was right before COVID hit. When COVID hit, everything pushed the pause button on it.

“I still think (pushing the season back) is worth some discussion and there are some things that make sense. I think you have major league challenges, summer league challenges, which matter. There are some things you’re never going to get away from.”

Q: With the Big Ten and SEC far out in front of the other leagues in terms of football revenue, do you worry that that will cause an imbalance in baseball?

A: “No. The Big Ten has shown previously that they’re not willing to spend more money on baseball, so even if they had more money, I’m not sure baseball gets that money.

“I don’t think it will shock me if at some point we get to two different levels of Division I. However many want to play, whatever the rules are, everybody’s invited. We’re not telling you, you can’t play. But here are the financials, we’re going to do these things. If you can’t afford to, too bad. I wouldn’t have any problem with that.”

Q: From what you’ve seen or heard, how big is NIL in college baseball?

A: “It’s definitely a factor in the portal. It’s somewhat of a factor with high school (recruits).

“They’re getting money. Big bucks? It’s kind of relative. There’s a few guys out there getting six figures but it’s not that common. If somebody wants to pay these guys, I think that’s great. But I haven’t heard of any situations where it’s altering whether guys are going pro.”

Q: Could the transfer portal bring more parity? If a player is going to sit on the bench in the SEC, would he go somewhere he can play right away?

A: “I don’t know. Look at Indiana State. With all the success they’re having, after the season somebody is going to look at that roster and say, 'OK, who would make sense?'

“It becomes just the opposite. Junior college doesn’t have the impact anymore because with the portal, you have a better idea of who they are because you’ve seem them at the D1 level.”

Q: What’s the state of the CWS? It seems like it’s in a good spot. Power numbers are up. So are homers at Schwab Field.

A: “I think it is in a good place. I would look at 32 regionals.”

(In other words, Peterson would add a third round of regionals that would be best-of-three between two teams and allow more teams to host.)

“I think if you really want to grow the game, you look at adding 16 more hosts,” Peterson said. “You look at the No. 2 seeds this year — they would have hosted. Campbell would have hosted. Boston College would have hosted — teams that never should have gotten a chance.

“As far as the format, I think it’s really good. I love the fact that we’re starting the championship series on Saturday. It’s better for the game.

“But the 32 hosts is one I would take a hard look at. If they really want to grow the game, that’s one way to do it.”

That would add an extra week to the season — unless you get rid of the conference tournaments or cut a week off the regular season.

“You could also kick it out a week — end (the CWS) before the Fourth (of July). If there’s a way to do that, that would be worth it.

“Or, you could cut a weekend off the season, two or three games. That wouldn’t bother me.”

A commissioner that’s flexible. You’re hired.

