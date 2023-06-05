A few favorites, some underdogs and a bunch of Southeast flavor is the theme for college baseball’s Sweet 16.

The final regional champion moved on late Monday night as Stanford beat Texas A&M 7-1. It capped an action-packed four days as the 64-team field whittled significantly in the march toward the College World Series. Next up are the Super Regionals, a best-of-three series that begins Friday for some teams and Saturday for others.

Nine national seeds advanced to the supers, below the annual average of 11 regional hosts moving on. Those matchups are No. 16 Alabama at No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 15 South Carolina at No. 2 Florida, No. 12 Kentucky at No. 5 LSU, Duke at No. 7 Virginia, No. 14 Indiana State at TCU and Texas at No. 8 Stanford.

The other series are Southern Miss-Tennessee and Oral Roberts at Oregon.

Multiple teams will be unlikely supers hosts. Southern Miss and Tennessee were both second seeds in their regional – the NCAA will determine where that series will play out. Oregon, a second seed out of Vanderbilt’s regional, will welcome Oral Roberts, which went 3-0 at Oklahoma State’s venue to become the eighth regional four seed to reach the supers since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1999.

In another twist, national seed Indiana State will travel to regional two seed TCU. The Missouri Valley Conference school announced Monday evening it couldn’t host next weekend because of a previous commitment to the Indiana Special Olympics and the consequential strain on local workforce and area hotels.

Multiple power brands bowed out in the opening weekend. That included national seeds in No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 Clemson, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 9 Miami, No. 10 Coastal Carolina, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Auburn. The CWS is guaranteed to have exactly one repeat qualifier from last year between the Texas/Stanford winner.

Still alive in the field are six SEC teams, three from the ACC, two from the Big 12 and Pac-12 and one apiece from the MVC, Sun Belt and Pac-12. A three seed had made the CWS in nine of the last 11 postseasons but won’t this year – though Oral Roberts could be the first four seed to reach Omaha since Stony Brook in 2012.

Five winner-take-all regional finals played out Monday. Florida beat Texas Tech 6-0, Southern Miss topped Penn 11-7, Duke downed Coastal Carolina 12-3, Kentucky bested Indiana 4-2 and Stanford/A&Mresult. In regionals delayed previously by weather, LSU eliminated Oregon State 13-7 and TCU ousted Arkansas 12-4 – both winners avoided a pivotal second game later in the day.

Super Regional matchups

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Alabama

No. 8 Stanford vs. Texas

Tennessee vs. Southern Mississippi

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 Kentucky

No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 South Carolina

No. 7 Virginia vs. Duke

TCU vs. No. 14 Indiana State

Oregon vs. Oral Roberts

