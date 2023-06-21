Working for a baseball team apparently was in Mickey Bassett’s blood.
The 2014 graduate of Omaha Skutt is the director of baseball operations for Wake Forest. His dad, Matt, used to work in the front office for the Omaha Royals.
He also worked on the grounds crew at then TD Ameritrade Stadium — now Charles Schwab Field — when he came home from college during the summers.
“I grew up around baseball,” Mickey said. “I saw a lot of Omaha Royals games and College World Series games at Rosenblatt Stadium.”
Bassett played the sport for four years with the SkyHawks before getting his college degree at St. John’s. He worked for that baseball program in a variety of roles, including student manager and video operations.
He was the director of player development for St. John’s in 2019, handling all scouting reports and planning of road trips. He moved into that school’s role of director of baseball operations during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before taking a similar position with Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons, the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA postseason, are making their first CWS appearance since winning the championship in 1955.
“It’s been a huge deal, getting back to the series,” he said. “The fan support here has been insane.”
Bassett said when the Deacons were hosting a regional and a super regional that the nearby football stadium was opened to accommodate the crowd as fans watched on the big screens.
“It was a real party environment,” he said. “Everybody has caught the fever.”
Bassett was busy in the days leading up to the CWS, making sure everything was in order with the team’s travel plans and accommodations.
“I have to multi-task a lot,” he said. “But I don’t mind, considering we’re here in Omaha.”
Bassett said it will be different attending the CWS as an employee.
“I’m used to going as a fan,” he said. “It’ll be different going with the team.”
That summer grounds-crew gig also was part of the Bassett family sports dynamic. Mickey’s sister Katie was the event manager and later stadium manager at the venue and now works as the vice-president of parks for MECA, where she oversees the daily operations of the Riverfront project.
Mickey Bassett said he had been hopeful that Wake Forest would make it to the CWS, a destination the school hadn’t reached in 68 years.
“There was a lot of preseason hype and I knew we basically were bringing back our entire roster,” he said. “But you never know until you get here.”
Bassett said several players asked him after clinching a CWS berth what Omaha was like.
“They picked my brain pretty hard,” he said. “I told them that they’d love it.”
Bassett said he was hopeful the Deacons would stick around his hometown until the end of the College World Series.
“It’s something new for us but not something to be scared about,” he said. “It’s a kids’ game and our guys just need to go out and play the way they’ve been playing all season.”
