Times have changed since pitcher Jack McGinley helped Wake Forest win the CWS championship in 1955, but the memories remain vivid.

“That was a long time ago,” the 88-year-old said. “I’m so thrilled that we got back to Omaha.”

The Demon Deacons returned to the Series this year after a 67-year hiatus. McGinley, who lives in North Carolina and still attends Wake Forest games, said he’ll always remember that special trip to the Midwest.

“For most of us, it was the first time that we had ever flown anywhere,” he said. “There was a tremendous storm and we got rerouted through Minnesota, so that was a little bit scary.”

Wake Forest was making its second CWS appearance in 1955. The Deacons went 2-2 in the four-team Series played in Wichita in 1949, losing to Texas 10-3 in the final.

Once the Deacons arrived at Rosenblatt Stadium six years later, they knew what to do. Coach Taylor Sanford’s squad opened with McGinley’s 1-0 victory over Colgate, an important start to the double-elimination event.

After that Friday win, games were postponed Saturday because of heavy rain. Controversy eventually ensued when Sanford athletic director Jim Weaver didn’t inform the school’s administration the next game would be played Sunday — a no-no for a college founded by the Baptist Church in 1834.

The teams returned to the diamond and Wake Forest defeated Colorado State College — now known as Northern Colorado — 10-0. Lowell “Lefty” Davis got the win as the Deacons moved to 2-0 in the Series.

“We didn’t know about the controversy until we got back home,” McGinley said. “It sounded like quite the hullabaloo.”

It’s probably a good thing that Sunday game was kept on the down-low. The president of the university was quoted after the game saying that if he’d known about the circumstances, he never would have given permission for the team to play that day.

An interesting side note to that contribution by Davis, who was taking summer-school classes. He was flown in just for the weekend and then went back home after winning in his only CWS appearance.

Western Michigan handed Wake Forest its first tourney loss the next day, posting a 9-0 victory. Wake Forest avenged that setback as McGinley pitched the Deacons to a 10-7 win and then advanced to the final with a 2-0 victory over Oklahoma A&M.

Facing Western Michigan in the final, McGinley — who had thrown seven innings two days earlier — came on in relief in the fourth. Wake Forest rallied to get it tied with the help of three RBIs from Frank McRae and went ahead on a run-scoring single in the eighth from catcher Linwood Holt.

Wake Forest prevailed 7-6 and McGinley still remembers the final out — a grounder in the hole to third baseman and future NFL player “Bullet” Billy Ray Barnes.

“He kept popping the ball in his glove before he threw it,” the pitcher said. “I still see him on occasion and give him a hard time for taking so long to throw.”

When the game ended, the Deacons raced out of the dugout and mobbed McGinley on the mound. A newspaper account of the game said the pitcher and coach Sanford were put on the players’ shoulders and carried around the field.

The sophomore right-hander won three games in the Series — five in the postseason — but was not named the MVP. The CWS would prove to be the highlight of McGinley’s days at Wake Forest as he battled arm problems his final two years.

For their CWS efforts, each player on the victorious Deacons’ squad received a souvenir bat and watch. McGinley said he still has both.

“The watch was nice at the time,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s worked in 54 years.”

Much of that 1955 Series was plagued by rain and the 15 games drew 21,843 fans. Last year, the same number of games drew an attendance-record 366,105 to Schwab Field.

McGinley, a retired school teacher and administrator, still stays active by playing golf. He said only five or six players remain from that 1955 squad.

He attended Wake Forest’s regional and super-regional games before this year’s CWS but added that he has no plans to attend the Series. He hasn’t been back to Omaha since that championship year.

“I’m going to let ESPN show me the games,” he said. “We’ve got air-conditioning and the fridge is very close.”

Most of all, McGinley said he wishes this Wake Forest team and coach Tom Walter the best of luck at the CWS.

“The good Lord has been looking after me long enough to see another Wake Forest team reach the Series,” he said. “I’ll be cheering hard for them and as we say, ‘Go Deacs!’”