Quinn Mathews prepared to leave the College World Series interview Thursday when he asked for a souvenir.

“Can I take it?” Mathews said Thursday of his name placard on the dais. Indeed, he could — this time. Once the CWS began, he couldn’t. After all, Stanford’s ace pitcher might get more than one start.

Mathews’ 156-pitch win over Texas had been the story of the week in college baseball. Before Monday’s marathon, he had thrown more than 100 pitches 14 times this season. His 6-foot-5, 188-pound frame and taste for changeups meant he was built for the moment.

Cardinal coach David Esquer said he still struggled with whether to pull Mathews late. He didn’t. He thought of the sound he’d hear almost every day at Sunken Diamond, of a ball hitting a padded fence. Thwap. Thwap. Mathews, throwing.

“People don’t want the Stanford kid to be tough,” Esquer said. “They know you’re talented, they know you get good grades. The last thing they want you to be are tough competitors.”

The last CWS team anybody is talking about is Stanford. Oral Roberts is the Cinderella, and the TCU is the team that has to shut Cinderella down. Tennessee has the bright, funny coach with a temper. LSU players walked around like movie stars Thursday with a large media contingent and future Major League Baseball Draft picks in shades. And Wake Forest, Stanford’s opponent Saturday, is the dominant No. 1 overall seed with the wide eyes.

“I was up top and looked down,” Wake pitcher Rhett Lowder said of Charles Schwab Field, “and it took the breath away from me.”

Stanford’s making its third straight trip to Omaha. Esquer played in 1987 at Rosenblatt Stadium for the first Stanford national title team. Old hat, this. The Cardinal would like some different results, though, after getting shelled by Arkansas and Auburn last year.

“We know what we need to do and we know, more importantly, what we need to not do from previous years,” said Stanford two-way player Braden Montgomery, who has 14 postseason hits.

Like what? Better time management, Montgomery said. Little things.

Mathews called Stanford’s familiarity an advantage, but a disadvantage, too.

“You have a certain set of expectations as a team here for the third time,” Mathews said.

Certainly he does, having allowed six hits and six earned runs in a 6-2 loss to Auburn last CWS. Mathews lasted all of three innings for the second-seeded Cardinal, who were outscored 23-4 in 2022 and quickly eliminated. Given the powerhouse teams in its bracket — Wake Forest, LSU, Tennessee — there’s a chance of that again.

And, if so, that’d be another data point against West Coast teams for whom Stanford carries the banner. After the Cardinal outlasted UT Monday night with its stunning pop-fly-lost-in-the-lights win, Mathews heard from some of guys he’d met during summer league or high school baseball. Catcher Alberto Rios noted the map on ESPN with all the 16 regional sites west of the Rocky Mountains — except for Stanford.

“We’re kind of on the shoulders of some great programs back home,” Rios said. “We know we have a resilient group that represents a large region of our country.”

And Stanford is different from even most of those schools. Because of its tough academic admissions standards, the school can’t use the transfer portal like LSU does. Stanford has more of a “reactive” approach to name, image and likeness, as well, Esquer said, so the program relies on development, the long-lasting strength of its degree in the professional world and its campus just miles from the San Francisco Bay.

It’s part of what drew Montgomery to the area. He’s from Madison, Miss., and could have gone to any SEC program he wanted. He’d probably planned on doing it, too, until he saw Palo Alto, Calif.

“I just fell in love with Stanford when I got there,” Montgomery said. “I wasn’t keen on going 2,000 miles for the visit, but Mom wanted me to take the visit, and it’s more than anything than I could have asked for.”

Vanderbilt finished a close second in the recruiting race. Montgomery imagines SEC fans might have been a little shocked by his decision. But Stanford’s in Omaha for a third straight year. The Commodores are not.

Stanford has the second-worst betting odds to win the CWS. Wake Forest and LSU have the best. Nobody wants the smart kids to be tough, and few will shed a tear if the smart kids don’t last in Omaha this year.

But maybe they will. Esquer figures his team is tough, having survived three-game series against Texas A&M and Texas the last two weekends. And Stanford, long a baseball blue blood, is more of a West Coast gate crasher as this party.

“We talk about it all the time, even just approaching the tournament, teams don’t give us the respect we deserve, and we use that as a chip on our shoulder,” Montgomery said. “It drives us, it helps us.”

