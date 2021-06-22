Stanford didn't need a three-run homer, but Brock Jones wanted 'the icing on top'

They know what they’re capable of. And they know they still have more to show in Omaha.
“We just have such competitors on our team, and they don’t want to give up at-bats and they want to do what’s best for the ballclub,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “That’s what great competitors do. They’re not satisfied. ... Jones just wants to do more to help us more often.”
Jones has been pretty good lately.
In eight NCAA tournament games, Jones is batting .313 with four home runs, nine runs scored and 15 RBIs. He was a triple short of the cycle during Monday’s win.
Now he and his teammates are looking for more. They’ll face Vanderbilt in an elimination game Wednesday.
“I have a lot of faith and confidence in this ballclub and where we’re at right now,” Jones said. “And I think we’re going to ride it out the rest of the tournament.”
NC State's Terrell Tatum is greeted after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday.
Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter (22) pitches in the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
Young fans attend the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
Fans bounce a ball in the stands during the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
Michael Toliver, 10, of Laurel, Md., wears an autographed cap during the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
NC State's Sam Highfill (17) pitches in the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter (22) pitches in the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
The Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
A happy face balloon drifts over the crowd during the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
Vanderbilt's Carter Young (9) watches a fly ball in the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
A fan watches the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
NC State's Austin Murr (12) makes the catch at first as Vanderbilt's Carter Young (9) slides back after being caught trying to steal second in the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) high-fives his third base coach while rounding third for a run in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Stanford's Brock Jones (7) celebrates with his team after a run in the College World Series game against Arizona on Monday.
The Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Nik McClaughry (11) misses the ball in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Daniel Susac (6) and Garrett Irvin (12) walk off the field in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Stanford's Kody Huff (25) slides into home for a run in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Tillman Melsheimer, 12, of Gretna, sticks Dippin' Dots to his tongue during the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Donta Williams (23) throws the ball infield in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Young fans celebrate a play in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Daniel Susac (6) gets Stanford's Christian Robinson (44) in the head while sliding into home in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Nik McClaughry (11) catches the ball in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Stanford's Alex Williams (28) pitches in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Stanford fans celebrate a play in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Garrett Irvin (12) pitches in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Cruz Baughman, 7, is lifted by his dad, Gabe Baughman, of Defiance, Iowa, in the stands during the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Camdyn Floth, 7, of Lincoln, wears his glove on his head in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Nik McClaughry (11) misses the ball in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Daniel Susac (6) bats in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Stanford's Brock Jones runs to second base after hitting a two RBI double against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Arizona's Donta Williams makes a catch near the wall against Stanford during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Tim Tawa makes his way to third base against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Drew Bowser connects for a two RBI single against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Christian Robinson(44) and Kody Huff(25) are greeted after scoring against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Brock Jones comes up short of a deep hit ball to centerfield against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Brock Jones hits the wall going after a deep hit ball by Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Fans greet Arizona pitchers during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Alex Williams throws a pitch against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Alex Williams is greeted after coming out of the game against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Brock Jones dives but comes up short of a ball hit to centerfield by Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Brock Jones dives but comes up short of a ball hit to centerfield by Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Brock Jones drills a three-run home run against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Stanford's Christian Robinson (44) bats in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Chandler Murphy (22) walks off the mound in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Kobe Kato (1) races to third in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Kobe Kato (1) talks to his coach on third in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona fans celebrate a play in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
The Stanford dugout watches the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Steve Moskovits, 60, of Omaha, shows off the foul ball he caught in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Ryan Holgate (42) makes a catch in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Ryan Holgate (42) tosses the ball to Conrad Dobler, 11, of Burlington, Colo., in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
The Arizona dugout watches the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Randy Jergensen, 71, of Council Bluffs, watches the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Ryan Holgate (42) throws the ball infield the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Gianna Grijalva, of Candler, Ariz., and Jamille Moens, of Oak Grove, Calif., cheer on Arizona during the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
A bird sits on a power wire during the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona's Nik McClaughry (11) misses the ball in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Fans watch the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in the College World Series in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Eddie Park (14) runs to third base in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Cindy Brooks, of Warren, Penn., wears a fake mustache while cheering on Stanford in the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Arizona heard coach Jay Johnson watches the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
Fans watch the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
The Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
The Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
NC State's Vojtech Mensik throws to put out Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. during a College World Series game on Monday.
Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter throws a pitch against NC State's during a College World Series game on Monday.
Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter walks off the mound after closing out an inning against NC State during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Devonte Brown makes a catch against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's infielders wait on a play review against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Terrell Tatum celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Terrell Tatum rounds third base after hitting a home run off Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Terrell Tatum celebrates his home run against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Terrell Tatum celebrates his home run against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday.
Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan comes up short of a pop up in foul territory against NC State during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Sam Highfill tags out Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Sam Highfill is greeted after being removed against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Jose Torres celebrates a double play as Vanderbilt's Carter Young reacts during the ninth inning of a College World Series game on Monday.
NC State's Evan Justice (34) is congratulated after closing out a win over Vanderbilt in a College World Series game on Monday.
Vanderbilt and NC State players line up for the national anthem during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter pitches against NC State during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021. Leiter had 15 strike outs against NC State.
NC State's Sam Highfill throws against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State's Jonny Butler catches a fly ball during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State's Austin Murr tags a player out on first during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State fans cheer for Sam Highfill's strike out during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. catches a pop fly and throws it infield during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State's Sam Highfill attempts to throw out the runner on first during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State's Terrell Tatum rounds second after hitting a home run during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State's Terrell Tatum celebrates his home run during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Vanderbilt meets at the pitchers mound in the bottom of the seventh during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State's Luca Tresh celebrates the final strike out in the top of the eighth during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State's Vojtech Mensik slides safely back to first during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
NC State's Evan Justice walks off of the pitchers mound after defeating Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Monday, June 21, 2021.
