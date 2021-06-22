Stanford didn't need a three-run homer, but Brock Jones wanted 'the icing on top'

One of the hottest hitters in Omaha already helped his team build a big lead in an elimination game Monday.

Yet Stanford’s Brock Jones wasn’t exactly pleased when he stepped to the plate in the seventh inning.

The sophomore outfielder singled in the first and doubled home two runs in the third. But after that? Two straight strikeouts.

So despite the Cardinal’s 10-5 lead, Jones walked to the plate on a mission.

“I started to chase pitches down, some offspeed down,” Jones said. “I think just slowing the game down — and I usually tell myself just to be really aggressive and swing hard. That’s kind of my cue because sometimes I take some passive swings.”

It didn’t take long for him to fix the problem.

Jones launched a towering three-run homer to extend his team’s lead, stamping a 14-5 win over Arizona.

“I kind of threw away some at-bats throughout the game, but I’m glad I was able to come back and get that big homer there to end it,” Jones said. “Kind of put the icing on top.”