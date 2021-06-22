 Skip to main content
Stanford didn't need a three-run homer, but Brock Jones wanted 'the icing on top'
BASEBALL

062221-owh-spo-cws_ar02

Stanford's Brock Jones (7) celebrates with his team after a run in the College World Series game against Arizona on Monday.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

NC State rolls past Stanford in CWS

One of the hottest hitters in Omaha already helped his team build a big lead in an elimination game Monday.

Yet Stanford’s Brock Jones wasn’t exactly pleased when he stepped to the plate in the seventh inning.

The sophomore outfielder singled in the first and doubled home two runs in the third. But after that? Two straight strikeouts.

So despite the Cardinal’s 10-5 lead, Jones walked to the plate on a mission.

“I started to chase pitches down, some offspeed down,” Jones said. “I think just slowing the game down — and I usually tell myself just to be really aggressive and swing hard. That’s kind of my cue because sometimes I take some passive swings.”

It didn’t take long for him to fix the problem.

Jones launched a towering three-run homer to extend his team’s lead, stamping a 14-5 win over Arizona.

“I kind of threw away some at-bats throughout the game, but I’m glad I was able to come back and get that big homer there to end it,” Jones said. “Kind of put the icing on top.”

His mentality Monday is emblematic of the approach of the entire Stanford squad, which bounced back after a poor College World Series debut Saturday. The Cardinal still have work to do — they’ll need three more elimination game wins to advance to the CWS final. But the players spoke confidently Monday.

They know what they’re capable of. And they know they still have more to show in Omaha.

“We just have such competitors on our team, and they don’t want to give up at-bats and they want to do what’s best for the ballclub,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “That’s what great competitors do. They’re not satisfied. ... Jones just wants to do more to help us more often.”

Jones has been pretty good lately.

In eight NCAA tournament games, Jones is batting .313 with four home runs, nine runs scored and 15 RBIs. He was a triple short of the cycle during Monday’s win.

Now he and his teammates are looking for more. They’ll face Vanderbilt in an elimination game Wednesday.

“I have a lot of faith and confidence in this ballclub and where we’re at right now,” Jones said. “And I think we’re going to ride it out the rest of the tournament.”

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

