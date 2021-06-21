Stanford, 'ready to roll,' trounces Arizona in CWS elimination game

Stanford made it 10-0 in the fourth when Huff delivered another RBI single and Christian Robinson had a two-run double.

That was more than enough offense for Cardinal starter Alex Williams, who went 5 1/3 innings to pick up the victory. He moved his record to 5-2, while Jacob Palisch went the rest of the way to notch the save.

"We came out ready to roll," Williams said. "I think in Game 1 we were just happy to be here."

Arizona scored two in the fourth and three in the sixth to creep within 10-5 but a four-run seventh by the Cardinal erased any hope of a Wildcats comeback. Jones highlighted the inning with his three-run blast to right, his team-leading 17th home run of the season.

"I told our guys in the dugout not to let their guard down," Esquer said. "They're probably the best offensive team in the country."

The loss spelled the end for Arizona, which fell to Vanderbilt 7-6 in 12 innings Saturday night.

"We lost to two really good teams," Wildcats coach Jay Johnson said. "I'm proud of these guys, and it's going to be tough to say goodbye to them."

Stanford advances to an elimination game Wednesday at 6 p.m.