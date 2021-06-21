Stanford trounces Arizona in CWS elimination game

Stanford put on an offensive showcase against Arizona.
Stanford defeated Arizona 14-5 on Monday in an elimination game of the College World Series.
The Cardinal pounded 20 hits off seven pitchers to eliminate the Wildcats, who finish the season 45-18.
Stanford (39-16) broke the game open with a seven-run third inning. Drew Bowser had a two-run single, Brock Jones a two-run double and Tommy Troy a two-run homer.
The Cardinal extended their lead to 10-0 in the fourth with the help of a two-run double from Christian Robinson.
Jones added a three-run homer in the seventh to make it 14-5.
Eight of Stanford's nine starters had at least one hit.
Alex Williams picked up the victory, pitching 5-1/3 innings. Jacob Palisch went the rest of the way.
Daniel Susac had a pair of doubles and drove in three for Arizona, which was making its first CWS appearance since 2016.
Photos: College World Series Monday June 21
Stanford's Brock Jones runs to second base after hitting a two RBI double against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Arizona's Donta Williams makes a catch near the wall against Stanford during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Tim Tawa makes his way to third base against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Drew Bowser connects for a two RBI single against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Christian Robinson(44) and Kody Huff(25) are greeted after scoring against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Tommy Troy rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Tommy Troy is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Brock Jones comes up short of a deep hit ball to centerfield against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Brock Jones hits the wall going after a deep hit ball by Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Fans greet Arizona pitchers during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Alex Williams throws a pitch against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Alex Williams is greeted after coming out of the game against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Brock Jones dives but comes up short of a ball hit to centerfield by Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stanford's Brock Jones drills a three-run home run against Arizona during a College World Series game on Monday.
Z Long The World-Herald
