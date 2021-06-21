Stanford trounces Arizona in CWS elimination game

Stanford defeated Arizona 14-5 on Monday in an elimination game of the College World Series.

The Cardinal pounded 20 hits off seven pitchers to eliminate the Wildcats, who finish the season 45-18.

Stanford (39-16) broke the game open with a seven-run third inning. Drew Bowser had a two-run single, Brock Jones a two-run double and Tommy Troy a two-run homer.

The Cardinal extended their lead to 10-0 in the fourth with the help of a two-run double from Christian Robinson.

Jones added a three-run homer in the seventh to make it 14-5.

Eight of Stanford's nine starters had at least one hit.

Alex Williams picked up the victory, pitching 5-1/3 innings. Jacob Palisch went the rest of the way.

​Daniel Susac had a pair of doubles and drove in three for Arizona, which was making its first CWS appearance since 2016.

