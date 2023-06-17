The jersey, splattered with several-week-old, Jackson Pollock blotches of blood that have long set into the polar white threads, hung above Stanford’s dugout at Charles Schwab Field.
Propped up by a wooden hanger to the net above, the jersey swayed in the wind. It reached toward players as they hung over the dugout’s railing during Saturday’s College World Series, almost in hopes of joining the anticipation. Just like when he was there.
Jake Sapien left that jersey on the floor of the dugout during one of Stanford’s regional games a few weeks prior. The Cardinal sophomore was hit directly in the face with a pitch, his broken nose forcing him to be rushed to the emergency room.
“It happened so fast,” sophomore infielder Temo Becerra said. “Everyone in the dugout was shocked. It was just like, ‘Damn, one of our guys might be done for the season.’”
Sapien’s season was over instantly. While Stanford advanced all the way to Omaha, Sapien didn’t join the team on the trip. But his teammates didn’t want his injury to simply be a fleeting moment, a forgettable memory lost in their progression.
That No. 39 follows them everywhere, dangling beside them as a memento.
“We just decided to use that jersey, put it in our locker room, on our dugout,” Becerra said. “It kind of resembles not moving an inch in the box. We’re gonna do whatever it takes to get a W.
“It sort of resembles blood, sweat and tears as well.”
The spots have browned some since; Even with age, they aren’t too distant from Stanford’s own shade of maroon. But the memory remains fresh.
Becerra can’t say whose idea it was to carry Sapien’s stained jersey everywhere they go. He only remembers that the team collectively hung the jersey up as soon as it got its hands on it. He doesn’t feel too far away when any of the players turn toward the bench.
“Just seeing (the jersey), it’s like, one of our boys is down, he’s not here right now but we’re gonna play for him,” Becerra said. “We use that jersey to resemble him.”
Incidentally, Becerra might be playing a bigger part in reminding the team of Sapien’s presence than anyone. The 6-foot sophomore replaced Sapien in the lineup. Now he’s hoping to mirror his impact.
“Unfortunately that happened to him and I had to come in and step in, but I’m just trying to live up to the role and do whatever I can to help the team win,” Becerra said. “Just the same thing he was doing when he was in.”
At times, the players will turn to the jersey. Interact with it. Have fun with the idea of it being around while still missing Sapien.
“Here and there, we’ll just say ‘Why him?!’ Becerra said. “We’ll just start yelling and messing around with it, just start having some fun.”
Becerra and his teammates know Sapien is likely out there somewhere watching. Cheering. Wishing he was there just as they wish he was. Wherever he is, Sapien is still helping Stanford push forward.
“He’s still with us and he knows,” Becerra said.
