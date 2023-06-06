Doubts and droughts. College baseball’s Sweet 16 is flush with teams on the way to beating at least one of them.

The theme grew stronger with every dogpile and cathartic postgame press conference at the conclusion of regional weekend. Relatively dormant power brands proved their reign isn’t over yet. Underdogs in name and seed basked in the glow of postseason success either unprecedented or years in the making.

Amid sustained SEC dominance — six league reps are still playing — is the reminder that anyone in the NCAA field can realize a dream with a good weekend. Seven of the 16 national seeds have already bowed out. Three others — No. 2 Florida, No. 8 Stanford and No. 12 Kentucky — survived through the losers bracket. No. 16 Alabama was an errant two-out, ninth-inning throw from needing to do the same.

Almost everyone is writing their own redemption story. There will be exactly one College World Series repeat qualifier from the super regional winner of Texas-Stanford. Tennessee and Southern Miss are the only others back from the 2022 supers — they play each other as regional two seeds who fell just shy of the College World Series last year.

Oral Roberts is the feel-best team thus far as it became the eighth four seed — the equivalent of a 13-16 seed in men’s basketball — to win a regional since the tournament expanded in 1999. The Summit League school joins six two seeds along with No. 14 Indiana State, a Missouri Valley Conference club and popular upset pick that instead went 3-0 in its regional to move to the brink of its only CWS since 1986.

“You guys have absolutely changed our program and we will be forever indebted,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs told his team afterward. “But we get to play next week.”

Favorites and underdogs alike are plowing through similar external doubts or droughts. Consider:

» No. 1 national seed Wake Forest outscored its opponents 48-7 in three regional games to push its record to 50-10. But this isn’t old hat — the Demon Deacons’ last CWS appearance was 1955. “It’s really just been a complete transformation of our program over the last couple years,” 14th-year coach Tom Walter said.

» No. 13 South Carolina had lost 11 of its last 14 entering regionals and took flak for being the least deserving of a record eight SEC hosts. It responded by cruising through its bracket. The Gamecocks – champs in 2010 and 2011 – haven’t been to Omaha in more than a decade.

» Two seed TCU (last CWS in 2017), No. 5 LSU (2017) and No. 2 Florida (2018) all advanced after multiple seasons of falling short of their own lofty expectations. The Horned Frogs and Tigers have endured coaching changes since their last supers victories — TCU entered May with a 23-20 record before going on a 17-2 tear. The Gators were a title favorite in the cancelled 2020 season and had lost in three straight regionals.

» Off-brand SEC schools are enjoying their moment. No. 12 Kentucky is the only league team to never reach the CWS and is into its second-ever super (2017). No. 16 Alabama’s last super was 2010 — the Tide had been to just one regional the previous seven full seasons spanning three coaches.

“I’m at a loss for words,” UK seventh-year pitcher Darren Williams said. “It’s the goal, it’s the dream. It’s right there on the wall — Omaha. You’re two wins away now.”

» Two seed Duke ended a 55-year postseason drought in 2016 and is into its third super in five full seasons under coach Chris Pollard after a busy summer of retooling. But the Blue Devils missed regionals last spring and haven’t been to Omaha since 1961.

» Two seed Oregon and four seed Oral Roberts match up in the supers in the midst of exploring new frontiers. The Ducks are playing their 14th season of modern baseball — the program didn’t exist from 1982-2008 — and last reached a super in 2012 and the CWS in 1954. Oral Roberts’ lone appearance on the final stage was 1978 and previously touched a super in 2006.

Time and again at podiums around the country, coaches and players processed their thoughts and emotions with the cameras on. Kentucky held a half-hour media session including a slew of players and coach Nick Mingione inviting former Wildcats coach Keith Madison to the front to thank him for his support. Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski took time to list a crowd of supporters.

Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmar became emotional discussing his group, which rides a nation-best 21-game winning streak into next weekend. The journey isn’t over.

Closure is still to come for 16 schools, most of whom are breathing rarefied air for the first time in a while. Reflection, they hope, is still at least a couple weeks away.

“I’m not going to put it in perspective yet,” Folmar said. “We’ve got a lot to play yet. We’ve got a lot to play for. We’re going to kind of leave it at that right now.”

Super Regional Schedule

Sixteen teams will whittle to eight for the College World Series, which begins June 16. Here is the breakdown for the best-two-of-three supers, with opening game times listed.

Two seed Duke (38-22) at No. 7 Virginia (48-12), 11 a.m. Friday

No. 15 South Carolina (42-19) at No. 2 Florida (48-15), 5 p.m. Friday

No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at two seed TCU (40-22), 5 p.m. Friday

Four seed Oral Roberts (49-11) at two seed Oregon (40-20), 8 p.m. Friday

No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10), 11 a.m. Saturday

No. 12 Kentucky (40-19) at No. 5 LSU (46-15), 2 p.m. Saturday

Two seed Tennessee (41-19) at two seed Southern Miss (45-18), 2 p.m. Saturday

Two seed Texas (41-20) at No. 8 Stanford (42-17), 5 p.m. Saturday

