Behind an offensive explosion in the fifth inning and shutdown pitching, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 6-1 on Tuesday.

The Horned Frogs (44-23) outhit the Golden Eagles (52-14) by a margin of 11-7, and struck out eight Oral Roberts batters.

The game started with the two teams combining for just five hits total through four innings. One of those hits was a double in the second by TCU’s Kurtis Byrne, and the other was a double from his teammate Logan Maxwell. Both doubles would lead to runs.

The TCU offense would break the game open in the fifth inning by taking advantage of several key miscues by the Oral Roberts defense. After opening the inning with a single and a groundout, TCU would see four of their next five batters reach base. In total, the inning had four singles and a walk, which resulted in four runs for the Horned Frogs.

The Golden Eagles were not as fortunate on the offensive end. A team that had garnered 22 hits in their first two games in Omaha mustered just seven against stellar TCU pitching, and only managed to get three runners past second base. TCU’s Cam Brown and Hunter Hodges combined to induce 16 outs while allowing just two hits.

Neither team would score after the fifth inning in a game marred by miscues and reviews. Oral Roberts committed a run-scoring balk in the fourth inning, and a pitch clock violation led to a TCU run in the fifth. In the sixth inning, TCU center fielder Elijah Nunez was pushed off of third base during a rundown, resulting in a double play. Despite TCU claiming the push-off was illegal, the call was upheld.

TCU moves on to play No. 2 Florida (51-15) tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 20