Behind an offensive explosion in the fifth inning and shutdown pitching, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 6-1 on Tuesday.
The Horned Frogs (44-23) outhit the Golden Eagles (52-14) by a margin of 11-7, and struck out eight Oral Roberts batters.
The game started with the two teams combining for just five hits total through four innings. One of those hits was a double in the second by TCU’s Kurtis Byrne, and the other was a double from his teammate Logan Maxwell. Both doubles would lead to runs.
The TCU offense would break the game open in the fifth inning by taking advantage of several key miscues by the Oral Roberts defense. After opening the inning with a single and a groundout, TCU would see four of their next five batters reach base. In total, the inning had four singles and a walk, which resulted in four runs for the Horned Frogs.
The Golden Eagles were not as fortunate on the offensive end. A team that had garnered 22 hits in their first two games in Omaha mustered just seven against stellar TCU pitching, and only managed to get three runners past second base. TCU’s Cam Brown and Hunter Hodges combined to induce 16 outs while allowing just two hits.
Neither team would score after the fifth inning in a game marred by miscues and reviews. Oral Roberts committed a run-scoring balk in the fourth inning, and a pitch clock violation led to a TCU run in the fifth. In the sixth inning, TCU center fielder Elijah Nunez was pushed off of third base during a rundown, resulting in a double play. Despite TCU claiming the push-off was illegal, the call was upheld.
TCU moves on to play No. 2 Florida (51-15) tomorrow at 1 p.m.
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 20
TCU's Kurtis Byrne celebrates a second-inning double against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Anthony Silva throws to second after getting Oral Roberts's Jake McMurray out on double-play ball hit by Jonah Cox to end their half of the first inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Cam Brown reacts to striking out Oral Roberts's Justin Quinn to end the top of the third inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Holdcroft, of Omaha, sports a baseball-themed shirt as TCU takes on Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans reach for a foul ball in right field as TCU takes Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Anthony Silva throws to second after getting Oral Roberts's Jake McMurray out on double-play ball hit by Jonah Cox to end their half of the first inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Kurtis Byrne celebrates a second-inning double against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Brooks Fowler starts the game against TCU during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans reach for a foul ball in right field as TCU takes Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Holdcroft, of Omaha, sports a baseball-themed shirt as TCU takes on Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU starting pitcher Cam Brown throws a pitch against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU starting pitcher Cam Brown takes a breath before pitching against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mickey Lanclos of Centerville, La., dumps his crawfish boil into a cooler before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Mickey Lanclos of Centerville, La., boils crawfish before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A stuffed tiger sits on a table in Lot D before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Mickey Lanclos of Centerville, La., shows his crawfish boil before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Mickey Lanclos of Centerville, La., shows his crawfish boil before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Underwood of Council Bluffs throws washers before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Ivy, 8-months-old, watches tailgaters before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Malinya Hargens, 9, plays catch as Ivy, 8-months-old, watches the ball fly through the air before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Hupfer, center left, and Jack Rutz, center right, both of Johnston, Iowa, play cornhole before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Brenda Janicek of Omaha, Brian Brockman of Carson, Iowa, and Patty Niedermyer, Pisgah, Iowa, grill their breakfast in Lot D before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Brockman, Brenda Janicek and Patty Niedermyer grill their breakfast in Lot D before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk through Lot D while tailgating before game nine of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
People check out the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
John Stravino, a boilermaker, walks around the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bruce Kirk, a machinist, works on the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, while it is on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carlie Bittman and Pam Ruhland, of Sioux City, Iowa, check out the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, as Bruce Kirk, a machinist, works on it while on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Wrinkle, left, and Tim Miller, watch TCU take on Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Wrinkle is from Hickman, Nebraska, while Miller is from Lincoln.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts'S Joshua Caravalho pitches against CU in the fourth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Justin Quinn collides with the wall after catching a ball hit by TCU's Austin Davis to end the top half of the fourth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Jacob Godman is checked on after getting hit by a ball during the fourth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Logan Maxwell rounds first during a fourth-inning double against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson celebrates scoring on a hit by Anthony Silva in the fifth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. To the left is Oral Roberts pitcher Caleb Isaacs.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Jonah Cox winces after fouling a ball off his hand during the fourth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson scores on a hit by Anthony Silva in the fifth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Oral Roberts dugout reacts to a four-run TCU fifth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Luke Savage reacts to striking out Oral Roberts's Matt Hogan to end the fifth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU catcher Karson Bowen catches the throw as Oral Roberts's Jacob Godman scores on a single by Jonah Cox in the fifth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Blaze Brothers, tags out TCU's Austin Davis, left, after already tagging Elijah Nunez, right at third base in the top of the sixth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Luke Savage reacts to striking out Oral Roberts's Matt Hogan to end the fifth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Blaze Brothers tags out TCU's Elijah Nunez as he runs to third in the top of the sixth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Blaze Brothers, tags out TCU's Austin Davis, left, after already tagging Elijah Nunez, right at third base in the top of the sixth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Blaze Brothers tags out TCU's Elijah Nunez as he runs to third in the top of the sixth inning during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson rounds third to score on a hit by Anthony Silva in the fifth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson reacts to striking out to end the top half of the sixth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos, left, talks with third base umpire Brandon Cooper after a confusing play at third base during the sixth inning against Oral Roberts during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A person carries cotton candy to sell in the fifth inning during the TCU and Oral Roberts game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Matt Hogan can't quite catch this ball hit by TCU's Austin Davis in the eighth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It was ruled a hit.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Matt Hogan can't quite catch this ball hit by TCU's Austin Davis in the eighth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It was ruled a hit.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Oral Roberts's Matt Hogan can't quite catch this ball hit by TCU's Austin Davis in the eighth inning of game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It was ruled a hit.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Check out the latest update to the CWS bracket from Omaha.
Here's the top batters and pitchers to watch at the 2023 CWS.
Fan fest provides different experiences for CWS fans
Here's a tale of the tape for each of the Omaha 8 at the 2023 College World Series.
The Charles Schwab Field got its finishing touches Thursday with the addition of the 2023 Men's College World Series logo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!