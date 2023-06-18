TCU’s offense has drawn most of the headlines during its postseason run, but Sunday it was the Horned Frog pitching staff that kept the season going.

Sam Stoutenborough, Garrett Wright and Ben Abeldt combined on a five-hitter in TCU’s 4-3 win over Virginia in a Bracket One elimination game at Charles Schwab Field. The Horned Frogs (43-23) will face the loser of Florida-Oral Roberts in an elimination contest Tuesday.

Stoutenborough allowed back-to-back hits to Virginia’s Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan O’Donnell to lead off the bottom of the first and then retired 12 consecutive Cavalier hitters. He exited the game after issuing a pair of walks in the fifth and Wright came on to get O’Ferrall to ground out to end the inning.

Stoutenborough struck out three and walked two in his 4.2 innings of work.

Wright and Abeldt combined to give up two hits over the final 4.1 innings. Abeldt retired five of the six hitters he faced to close out his second save of the season.

Cole Fontenelle put the Horned Frogs in front for good with a run-scoring groundout in the third that put TCU ahead 2-1. The junior drove in TCU’s first two runs, adding a sacrifice fly in the first.

Austin Davis drove in a run in the eighth with a hard-hit double over the head of Virginia center fielder Ethan O’Donnell. The hit scored Anthony Silva to push TCU’s lead to 4-2.

Silva, Nunez and Karson Bowen each had two hits for the Horned Frogs.

TCU had 12 hits and drew five walks, but also left 12 runners on base.

Ethan Anderson hit a solo home run for the Cavaliers (50-15). Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel combined to go 0-for-8 for Virginia.

Connelly Early allowed six hits and two runs in five innings in taking the loss for Virginia.

