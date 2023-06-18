TCU’s offense has drawn most of the headlines during its postseason run, but Sunday it was the Horned Frog pitching staff that kept the season going.
Sam Stoutenborough, Garrett Wright and Ben Abeldt combined on a five-hitter in TCU’s 4-3 win over Virginia in a Bracket One elimination game at Charles Schwab Field. The Horned Frogs (43-23) will face the loser of Florida-Oral Roberts in an elimination contest Tuesday.
Stoutenborough allowed back-to-back hits to Virginia’s Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan O’Donnell to lead off the bottom of the first and then retired 12 consecutive Cavalier hitters. He exited the game after issuing a pair of walks in the fifth and Wright came on to get O’Ferrall to ground out to end the inning.
Stoutenborough struck out three and walked two in his 4.2 innings of work.
Wright and Abeldt combined to give up two hits over the final 4.1 innings. Abeldt retired five of the six hitters he faced to close out his second save of the season.
Cole Fontenelle put the Horned Frogs in front for good with a run-scoring groundout in the third that put TCU ahead 2-1. The junior drove in TCU’s first two runs, adding a sacrifice fly in the first.
Austin Davis drove in a run in the eighth with a hard-hit double over the head of Virginia center fielder Ethan O’Donnell. The hit scored Anthony Silva to push TCU’s lead to 4-2.
Silva, Nunez and Karson Bowen each had two hits for the Horned Frogs.
TCU had 12 hits and drew five walks, but also left 12 runners on base.
Ethan Anderson hit a solo home run for the Cavaliers (50-15). Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel combined to go 0-for-8 for Virginia.
Connelly Early allowed six hits and two runs in five innings in taking the loss for Virginia.
TCU eliminates Virginia from College World Series
Check out the finish to a wild Game 2 from the CWS in Omaha.
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 18
A Virginia player signs autographs before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
TCU players stretch before the start inning before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
A TCU staff member strays himself with sun screen before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
A TCU catchers equipment is laid in the infield dirt before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
TCU's Garrett Wright (21) walks through the hallway inning before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
A young fan holds out a baseball to be signed by a Virginia player before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Virginia players watch TCU warm up before game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The Omaha South High School JROTC presents the colors before inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator uses a fan to keep cool during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A spectator cheers during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Connelly Early (20) pitches during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) runs to second base during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) reacts after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) reacts after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Karson Bowen (14) bunts during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Harrison Didawick (34) catches a fly ball hut by TCU's Tre Richardson (0) during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) runs to second base after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) slides into second base past TCU's Tre Richardson (0) after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Sam Stoutenborough (15) pitches during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) throws to first base after tagging out Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) at second base during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) motions to the pitcher after an out during the first inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Harrison Didawick (34) and Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) celebrate during the second inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Henry Godbout (7) connects during the second inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Karson Bowen (14) rounds second base during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Brayden Taylor (55) celebrates a double during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Brayden Taylor (55) celebrates a double during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Karson Bowen (14) times the pitch from Virginia's Connelly Early (20) during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A young spectator looks out from the upper grandstands during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) hits a ground ball during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) catches the ball to out TCU's Tre Richardson (0) at first base during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) hits a beach ball back over the outfield fence during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Elijah Nunez (1) catches a fly ball hit by Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) during the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Sam Stoutenborough (15) holds up his hand after striking out the last batter in the third inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jake Gelof (22) throws to first base to out TCU's Karson Bowen (14) during the fifth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Garrett Wright (21) pitches during the fifth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Brian Edgington (36) pitches during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Owen Blackledge (35) connects for a single during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Anthony Silva (5) steps back onto first base as Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) waits for the ball during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan O'Donnell (2) runs to first base after connecting during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Garrett Wright (21) celebrates after striking out a batter during the sixth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Harrison Didawick (34) throws to the infield during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall (6) fields a ground ball during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) is tagged out by Virginia's Henry Godbout (7) at second base during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch TCU play Virginia during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Ethan Anderson (23) celebrates a home run with Casey Saucke (8) and Anthony Stephan (16) during the seventh inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Brian Edgington (36) throws out TCU's Luke Boyers (6) at first base during the eighth inning in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Ben Abeldt (46) and TCU's Karson Bowen (14) celebrate after defeating Virginia, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Connelly Early (20) walks to the post-game huddle after the Cavaliers were eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia players react after being eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor talks to the team after being eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A Virginia coach reacts after the Cavaliers were eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia players embrace after being eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia players embrace after being eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Travis Reifsnider (9) reacts in the dugout after Virginia was eliminated by TCU, 4-3, in game five of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
