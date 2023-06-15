Kirk Saarloos is sitting in a different seat at this College World Series.

The TCU coach is hardly new to the event. He’s been to Omaha twice as a pitcher with Cal State Fullerton in 1999 and 2001. Then four years in a row as the Horned Frogs’ pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 2014-17.

Now the 44-year-old has officially come full circle for his latest CWS experience that represents a seventh shot at a national title. And honestly, he said Thursday inside Schwab Field, the view as head coach isn’t too different from the rest.

“They’re all amazing,” Saarloos said.

The biggest change is the additional media duties, and the second-year head coach is happy to discuss this collection of Horned Frogs. Their opening opponent at 1 p.m. Friday, regional four seed Oral Roberts (51-12), has become a national darling for its inspired tournament run and a hot streak featuring 23 wins in the last 24 games.

But Fort Worth’s team has a good tale to tell too. TCU entered May at 23-20 following a third straight weekend series loss. All the regional two seed has done since then is go 19-2, including five straight in the NCAA tournament and four against national seeds Arkansas and Indiana State.

Star second baseman Tre Richardson — who swatted three home runs with 11 RBIs in one game at Arkansas — said the turnaround has been about everyone understanding their identity. What gets lost in the midseason lull, he reminds, was that the club beat Vanderbilt and Arkansas to begin the year in February. There was no doubt as to their potential.

“We knew what we had and we knew what it looked like,” Richardson said. “We just had to figure it back out. We got to the middle point of the season and knew everything was in front of us — we either let it slip away or we keep going. And we’ve made it to this point.”

Third baseman Brayden Taylor said the team started having more fun in May. There was little to lose at that point anyway. Series wins against Fullerton, Baylor and Kansas State and a Big 12 tournament title run re-stoked the confidence.

“The belief I think in our locker room never faltered,” said Sam Stoutenborough, a starter/reliever who transferred from Cal last summer. “We always knew that we would eventually get back to where we want to get to. I don't know if any of us imaged it to go this far, but we knew what kind of club we were.”

TCU (42-22) isn’t dominant in any one area. But it’s as balanced as anyone among the final eight — fielding percentage (.978) and scoring (8.0 runs/game) are both around the top 30 nationally, with a staff earned-run average of 4.73 just outside the top 50. It hasn’t lost by more than a single run since late April.

Friday’s starter just recently turned 18 years old. Right-hander Kole Klecker has shut down offenses all spring, allowing only 67 hits in 86 2/3 innings as a freshman. The strikeouts (69) aren’t overwhelming, but soft contact has come in bunches. He’ll match up with Oral Roberts sophomore righty Jakob Hall, a righty with 91 strikeouts in 91-plus frames.

Klecker is backed by a lineup with five regulars hitting above .300. Taylor, a junior, has hammered 23 homers that rank among the top 20 in the country. Junior infielder Cole Fontenelle holds a .347 average with 13 bombs and 20 steals. The TCU attack is versatile overall, flashing an ability to swipe bags (2.17 per game, 13th nationally) and move runners (25 sacrifice bunts, 80th) as well as slug (1.38 homers per game, 79th).

“We’re back where we should be, in my opinion, for TCU baseball,” Saarloos said. “It had been six years. We had gone four years in a row and five total, and I think Fort Worth and TCU thought it was super easy to get to a World Series. It’s really hard.”

Which makes the return all the more satisfying.

“It almost feels like we’re home,” righty starter Cam Brown, “like we’re supposed to be here.”

