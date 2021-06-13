Tennessee punches ticket to Omaha for first time since 2005

Tennessee has clinched a spot in the College World Series for the first time since 2005, joining Vanderbilt and Stanford as the first three teams to advance to Omaha.

The rest of the 2021 field will be sorted out soon — at least two more spots will be clinched Sunday.

The Volunteers made their return to Omaha official Sunday when they defeated LSU 15-6 for a super regional title. This will mark their fifth CWS appearance in program history.

Tennessee entered this year's NCAA tournament as the No. 3 overall seed — and after the Vols won their regional opener with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth, they haven't looked back. They're 5-0 in the NCAAs so far.

Vanderbilt, the 2019 national title winner, clinched its spot Saturday. So did Stanford, which hadn't reached Omaha since 2008.

The winners of Arkansas-NC State and Arizona-Ole Miss will secure Omaha berths Sunday. Texas and Mississippi State are both one victory away from advancing to the CWS.

