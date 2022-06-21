Texas A&M knocks out Notre Dame as Aggies advance to first CWS semifinal

Nathan Dettmer and Joseph Menefee pitched Texas A&M to a place it has never been before at the College World Series: the national semifinals.
Dettmer tossed seven shutout innings and Menefee shutdown a Notre Dame rally in the eighth inning and notched a scoreless ninth as the fifth-seeded Aggies beat the Fighting Irish 5-1 in an elimination game Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field.
Texas A&M (44-19) advance to meet Oklahoma in Wednesday's Bracket One championship, needing to defeat the Sooners twice to advance to the championship series. Their two wins this mark the first time TAMU has won multiple games in a CWS.
The Aggies gave Dettmer all the run support he needed with three runs in the third. Two runs scored when Dylan Rock hit into a fielder's choice and reached on a throwing error that plated Jordan Thompson and Kole Kaler. Ryan Targac later added a sacrifice fly.
Dettmer struck out six and allowed just three hits and did not issue a walk. His seven innings was his longest start of the postseason.
Rock drove in two runs for the Aggies and Trevor Werner had two hits, including a solo home run.
Jared Miller had three hits for Notre Dame (41-17).
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.
